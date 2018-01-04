Bruno Mars e Cardi B celebrano gli anni 90 nel video di Finesse

ROMA – Gennaio sembra essere periodo di uscite musicali. Bruno Mars, per non essere da meno, ha lanciato così un nuovo singolo, con tanto di video. Il cantante, a sorpresa, ha realizzato il remix di Finesse. A cantare con lui Cardi B, ieri annunciata tra gli artisti che saranno presenti al Coachella 2018. La rapper apre la nuova versione del brano con una strofa aggiunta appositamente per lei.

Finesse, un brano che arriva direttamente dagli anni 90

Nuovo estratto dall’album d’oro 24K Magic, il singolo regala ai fan una hit che sembra essere nata negli anni 90. E il video di Finesse è il trionfo di quegl’anni. Colorato e pieno di coreografie. È una dedica a In Living Color, programma comico che in America trattava con ironia il tema del colore della pelle. E proprio in quel programma attori come Jim Carey e Jamie Foxx cominciarono a muovere i primi passi nel mondo dello spettacolo. “Il video – ha scritto Mars su Twitter – è dedicato al mio show preferito di sempre”.

Insomma, non è difficile paragonare Finesse a quei brani che hanno reso gli anni 90 memorabili dal punto di vista musicale. A tratti, la canzone potrebbe anche ricordare a qualcuno i beat del repertorio degli ‘Nsync. Ovviamente in chiave più moderna. Finesse celebra, però, anche l’amore. Sulla scia di Versace on the floor.

Il testo

Cardi B

Drop top Porsche

Rollie on my wrist

Diamonds up and down my chain

Cardi B, straight stuntin’, can’t tell me nothin’

Bossep up and I changed the game (You spinnin’)

It’s my big bronze boogie, got all them girls shook

My big, fat ass got all them boys hooked

I went from dollar bills, now we popping’ rubber bands

Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like

(Aye!)

Flexin’ on the ground like

(Aye!)

Hit the Lil Jon, okay (Okay), okay (Okay)

Oh, yeah we drippin’ in finesse, getting paid (Ow!)

Bruno Mars

Ooh, don’t we look good together?

There’s a reason why they watch all night long (All night long)

(Woo!)

Yeah, know we’ll turn heads forever

So tonight I’m gonna show you off

When I’m walkin’ with you

I watch the whole room change (I watch the whole room change)

Baby, that’s what you do (Baby, that’s what you do)

No my baby don’t play (No!)

Blame it on my confidence

Oh, blame it on your measurements

Shut that shit down on sight

That’s right

We out here drippin’ in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin’ in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin’ in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin’ in finesse

You know it, you know it

Now slow it down for me baby

‘Cause I love the way it feels when we grind (When we grind)

Yeah, our connection’s so magnetic on the floor

Nothing can stop us tonight

When I’m walkin’ with you

I watch the whole room change (I watch the whole room change)

Baby, that’s what you do (Baby, that’s what you do)

No my baby don’t play (No!)

Blame it on my confidence

Oh, blame it on your measurements

Shut that shit down on sight

That’s right

We out here drippin’ in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin’ in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin’ in finesse

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin’ in finesse

You know it, you know it

Fellas grab your ladies if your lady fine

Tell her she the one, she the one for life

Ladies grab your fellas and let’s do this right

If you’re on me like me in mind

If you’re on one like me in mind

Cardi B e Bruno Mars

Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on

Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?

Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on

Girl we got it goin’ on

Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on

Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?

Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on

We out here drippin’ in finesse (We drippin’ in)

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin’ in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin’ in finesse (With my baby, oh)

It don’t make no sense

Out here drippin’ in finesse

You know it, you know it (Girl, you know we got it goin’ on)

Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on

Don’t it feel so good to be us? Ay!

Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on

Girl we got it goin’ on

Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on

Don’t it feel so good to be us? Ay!

Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on

You know it, you know it