Troye Sivan torna con il nuovo singolo “My My My” – VIDEO e TESTO

ROMA – A distanza di due anni dal suo primo album di inediti, Blue Neighbourhood, Troye Sivan si prepara a lanciare il suo nuovo progetto musicale, anticipato dal singolo “My My My”.
Il brano è stato scritto dallo stesso Sivan, in collaborazione con Brett McLaughlin, James Alan Ghaleb e Oscar Görres.
Il video di My My My è diretto da Grant Singer.
My My My – TESTO
Shine on. Diamond
Don’t make me wait another day
Cause passion is passion,
You know it just as well as me
Now let’s stop running from love
Running from love
Let’s stop, my baby
Let’s stop running from us
Running from us
Let’s stop, my baby
Oh my my my!
I die every night with you
Oh my my my!
Living for your every move
Spark up.
Buzz cut
I got my tongue between your teeth
Go slow. No, no go fast
You like it just as much as me
Now let’s stop running from love
Running from love
Let’s stop, my baby
Let’s stop running from us
Running from us
Let’s stop, my baby
Oh my my my!
I die every night with you
Oh my my my!
Living for your every move
Should be the last night ever
Should be the last night we’re apart
Got my name on this treasure
On this treasure
Oh my my my!
I die every night with you
Oh my my my!
Living for your every move