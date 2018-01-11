Troye Sivan torna con il nuovo singolo “My My My” – VIDEO e TESTO

ROMA – A distanza di due anni dal suo primo album di inediti, Blue Neighbourhood, Troye Sivan si prepara a lanciare il suo nuovo progetto musicale, anticipato dal singolo “My My My”.

Il brano è stato scritto dallo stesso Sivan, in collaborazione con Brett McLaughlin, James Alan Ghaleb e Oscar Görres.

Il video di My My My è diretto da Grant Singer.

My My My – TESTO

Shine on. Diamond

Don’t make me wait another day

Cause passion is passion,

You know it just as well as me

Now let’s stop running from love

Running from love

Let’s stop, my baby

Let’s stop running from us

Running from us

Let’s stop, my baby

Oh my my my!

I die every night with you

Oh my my my!

Living for your every move

Spark up.

Buzz cut

I got my tongue between your teeth

Go slow. No, no go fast

You like it just as much as me

Now let’s stop running from love

Running from love

Let’s stop, my baby

Let’s stop running from us

Running from us

Let’s stop, my baby

Oh my my my!

I die every night with you

Oh my my my!

Living for your every move

Should be the last night ever

Should be the last night we’re apart

Got my name on this treasure

On this treasure

Oh my my my!

I die every night with you

Oh my my my!

Living for your every move