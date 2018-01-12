ROMA – Miami, Londra, Tokio. Gira il mondo Taylor Swift nel video di End Game, il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album Reputation.

Ospiti speciali Future e Ed Sheeran che collaborano con la cantante nel brano. Il secondo anche come autore. La clip, tutta sui toni scuri, è diretta da Joseph Kahn. Tra party, alcol e cambi d’abito, la Swift canta l’amore, nonostante la “cattiva reputazione che la precede”. Il riferimento, ovviamente, è a tutti i battibecchi famosi che Taylor ha collezionato in questi anni. Episodi negativi che la cantante vuole archiviare e superare grazie alla gioia dell’amore ritrovato (con Joe Alwin).

Ecco il video di End Game

Il testo di End Game

I wanna be your end game

I wanna be your first string

I wanna be your A-Team

I wanna be your end game, end game

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh you and me we got big reputations, ah

And you heard about me, ooh

I got some big enemies

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh you and me would be a big conversation, ah

And I heard about you, ooh

You like the bad ones too

You so dope, don’t overdose

I’m so stoked, I need a toast

We do the most

I’m in the Ghost like I’m whippin’ a boat

I got a reputation girl, that don’t precede me

I’m one call away, whenever you need me

I’m in a G5

Come to the A side

I got a bad boy persona that’s what they like

You love it

I love it too ‘cause you my type

You hold me down and I protect you with my life

I don’t wanna touch you (I don’t wanna be)

Just anther ex-love (You don’t wanna see)

I don’t wanna miss you (I don’t wanna miss you)

Like the other girls do

I don’t wanna hurt you (I just wanna be)

Drinkin’ on a beach with (You all over me)

I know what they all say (I know what they all say)

But I ain’t tryna play

I wanna be your end game

I wanna be your first string

I wanna be your A Team

I wanna be your end game, end game

Knew it when I was young

We connected when we were little bit older

Both sprung, I got issues and chips on both of my shoulders

Reputation precedes me, in rumors I’m knee deep

The truth is it’s easier to ignore it, believe me

Even when we’d argue, we don’t do it for long

And you understand the good and bad, end up in the song

For all your beautiful traits, and the way you do it with ease

For all my flaws, paranoia, and insecurities

I’ve made mistakes, and made some choices that’s hard to deny

After the storm, something was born on the fourth of July

I passed days with a thumb, this end game isn’t won

With four words on the tip of my tongue, I’ll never say

I don’t wanna touch you (I don’t wanna be)

Just anther ex-love (You don’t wanna see)

I don’t wanna miss you (I don’t wanna miss you)

Like the other girls do

I don’t wanna hurt you (I just wanna be)

Drinkin’ on a beach with (You all over me)

I know what they all say

But I ain’t tryna play

I wanna be your end game

I wanna be your first string

I wanna be your A Team

I wanna be your end game, end game

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh you and me we got big reputations, ahh

And you heard about me, ooh

I got some big enemies

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh you and me would be a big conversation, ahh

And I heard about you, ooh

You like the bad ones too

I hit you like bang

We tried to forget it, but we just couldn’t

And I bury hatchets but I came back to where I put ‘em

Reputation precedes me, they told you I’m crazy

I swear I don’t love the drama, it loves me

And I can’t let you go, your hand print’s on my soul

It’s like your eyes are liquor, it’s like your body is gold

You’ve been calling my bluff on all my usual tricks

So here’s the truth, I read lips

I wanna be your end game

I wanna be your first string

I wanna be your A Team

I wanna be your end game, end game

I wanna be your end game

I wanna be your first string

I wanna be your A Team

I wanna be your end game, end game