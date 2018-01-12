ROMA – Miami, Londra, Tokio. Gira il mondo Taylor Swift nel video di End Game, il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album Reputation.
Ospiti speciali Future e Ed Sheeran che collaborano con la cantante nel brano. Il secondo anche come autore. La clip, tutta sui toni scuri, è diretta da Joseph Kahn. Tra party, alcol e cambi d’abito, la Swift canta l’amore, nonostante la “cattiva reputazione che la precede”. Il riferimento, ovviamente, è a tutti i battibecchi famosi che Taylor ha collezionato in questi anni. Episodi negativi che la cantante vuole archiviare e superare grazie alla gioia dell’amore ritrovato (con Joe Alwin).
Ecco il video di End Game
Il testo di End Game
I wanna be your end game
I wanna be your first string
I wanna be your A-Team
I wanna be your end game, end game
Big reputation, big reputation
Ooh you and me we got big reputations, ah
And you heard about me, ooh
I got some big enemies
Big reputation, big reputation
Ooh you and me would be a big conversation, ah
And I heard about you, ooh
You like the bad ones too
You so dope, don’t overdose
I’m so stoked, I need a toast
We do the most
I’m in the Ghost like I’m whippin’ a boat
I got a reputation girl, that don’t precede me
I’m one call away, whenever you need me
I’m in a G5
Come to the A side
I got a bad boy persona that’s what they like
You love it
I love it too ‘cause you my type
You hold me down and I protect you with my life
I don’t wanna touch you (I don’t wanna be)
Just anther ex-love (You don’t wanna see)
I don’t wanna miss you (I don’t wanna miss you)
Like the other girls do
I don’t wanna hurt you (I just wanna be)
Drinkin’ on a beach with (You all over me)
I know what they all say (I know what they all say)
But I ain’t tryna play
I wanna be your end game
I wanna be your first string
I wanna be your A Team
I wanna be your end game, end game
Knew it when I was young
We connected when we were little bit older
Both sprung, I got issues and chips on both of my shoulders
Reputation precedes me, in rumors I’m knee deep
The truth is it’s easier to ignore it, believe me
Even when we’d argue, we don’t do it for long
And you understand the good and bad, end up in the song
For all your beautiful traits, and the way you do it with ease
For all my flaws, paranoia, and insecurities
I’ve made mistakes, and made some choices that’s hard to deny
After the storm, something was born on the fourth of July
I passed days with a thumb, this end game isn’t won
With four words on the tip of my tongue, I’ll never say
I don’t wanna touch you (I don’t wanna be)
Just anther ex-love (You don’t wanna see)
I don’t wanna miss you (I don’t wanna miss you)
Like the other girls do
I don’t wanna hurt you (I just wanna be)
Drinkin’ on a beach with (You all over me)
I know what they all say
But I ain’t tryna play
I wanna be your end game
I wanna be your first string
I wanna be your A Team
I wanna be your end game, end game
Big reputation, big reputation
Ooh you and me we got big reputations, ahh
And you heard about me, ooh
I got some big enemies
Big reputation, big reputation
Ooh you and me would be a big conversation, ahh
And I heard about you, ooh
You like the bad ones too
I hit you like bang
We tried to forget it, but we just couldn’t
And I bury hatchets but I came back to where I put ‘em
Reputation precedes me, they told you I’m crazy
I swear I don’t love the drama, it loves me
And I can’t let you go, your hand print’s on my soul
It’s like your eyes are liquor, it’s like your body is gold
You’ve been calling my bluff on all my usual tricks
So here’s the truth, I read lips
I wanna be your end game
I wanna be your first string
I wanna be your A Team
I wanna be your end game, end game
I wanna be your end game
I wanna be your first string
I wanna be your A Team
I wanna be your end game, end game