Dua Lipa si sdoppia nel video di IDGAF

ROMA – Dua Lipa si sdoppia in due nel video di IDGAF. La cantante britannica, sei mesi dopo New Rules, ha pubblicato il brano come nuovo singolo estratto dall’album omonimo uscito nel 2017.

Il brano è un inno a lasciarsi alle spalle tutto quello che c’è di negativo in una relazione. A ritrovare se stessi, abbandonando la parte che si è logorata nel tempo. Una canzone insomma che invita a ritrovare il proprio orgoglio e a far vincere l’amore per se stessi. Nel video, diretto da Henry Scholfield, mostra la battaglia interiore in questo processo. L’artista si rivolge a se stessa e con il suo riflesso regala il video più coreografato della sua carriera. Nonché quello più colorato. Alla direzione artistica Stromae, il cantante belga che tutti ricordano per diverse sue hit.

Nel giro di poche ore Dua Lipa è diventata trending topic su Twitter per diverse ore. Fan in delirio per il singolo che attendevano da tempo. IDGAF è riuscito persino ad oscurare la nuova uscita di Taylor Swift, End Game, il brano featuring Future e Ed Sheeran. Anche le visualizzazioni premiano Dua Lipa. In meno di 24 ore dalla pubblicazione, IDGAF ha superato i 5 milioni.

Il video di IDGAF

Il testo

You call me all friendly

Tellin’ me how much you miss me

That’s funny, I guess you’ve heard my songs

Well, I’m too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

‘Cause if you think I was born yesterday

You have got me wrong

So I cut you off

I don’t need your love

‘Cause I already cried enough

I’ve been done

I’ve been movin’ on since we said goodbye

I cut you off

I don’t need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I’ll tell you why

You say you’re sorry

But it’s too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

‘Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don’t give a fuck

I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin’

You blamed it all on the alcohol

So I made my decision

‘Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position

I’m through, I’m done

So I cut you off

I don’t need your love

‘Cause I already cried enough

I’ve been done

I’ve been movin’ on since we said goodbye

I cut you off

I don’t need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I’ll tell you why

You say you’re sorry

But it’s too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

‘Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don’t give a fuck

I see you tryna’ get to me

I see you beggin’ on your knees

Boy, I don’t give a fuck

So stop tryna’ get to me

Tch, get up off your knees

‘Cause, boy, I don’t give a fuck

About you

No, I don’t give a damn

You keep reminiscin’ on when you were my man

But I’m over you

Now you’re all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain’t comin’ back

Cut you off

I don’t need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I’ll tell you why

(I’ll tell you why)

You say you’re sorry

But it’s too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

(Too late now)

‘Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don’t give a fuck

(Boy, I don’t give a fuck)

I see you tryna’ get to me

I see you beggin’ on your knees

Boy, I don’t give a fuck

So stop tryna’ get to me (Get to me)

Tch, get up off your knees

‘Cause, boy, I don’t give a fuck