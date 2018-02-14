Eminem e Ed Sheeran, insieme nel video di River

ROMA – A Eminem piace stupire e anche nel giorno di San Valentino non si smentisce.
Per la festa degli innamorati il rapper ha scelto di lanciare come singolo con tanto di video River, il featuring con Ed Sheeran. Il brano, scritto da entrambi gli artisti, racconta di un amore finito. Per giunta malamente. Una relazione che diventa malsana e per questo va chiusa, non senza lacrime e dolore. Sheeran ha registrato la sua parte nello studio discografico in casa di Russell Crowe. Poi ha incontrato personalmente Eminem che – nonostante possa sembrare lontanissimo dalla popstar – a detta di Sheeran è stato “dolce”.
D’altronde The Real Slim Shady lo aveva annunciato qualche giorno fa, augurando un infelice San Valentino a tutti.
River, Eminem e Ed Sheeran nel video della canzone
Il video, pubblicato sul canale YouTube del rapper, è così il riflesso del testo. Pioggia battente, esplosioni e urla.
Il testo di River
Ed Sheeran
I’ve been a liar, been a thief
Been a lover, been a cheat
All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me
Oh little one, I don’t want to admit to something
If all it’s gonna cause is pain
Truth in my lies right now are falling like the rain
So let the river run
Eminem
He’s coming home with his next grasp to catch flack
Sweat jackets and dress less, mismatch
On his breast jackets is sex addict
And cheaters want to egg sack it for being checked, get back
It’s a chest match, she’s on his back like a jetpack
She’s kept track of all his internet chats
And guess who just so happens to be moving on to the next
Actually, just shit on my last chick and she has what my ex lacks
‘Cause she loves danger, psychopath
And you don’t fuck with no man’s girl, even I know that
But she devised some plan to stab him in the back
Knifing hands, says the relationship hanging by a strip
So she’s been on the web lately
Says maybe she’ll be my Gwen Stacy, to Spiderman
And I know she’s using me to try to play him, I don’t care
Hi Suzanne, but I shoulda’ said “Bye Suzanne” after the first night, but tonight I am
Ed Sheeran
I’ve been a liar, been a thief
Been a lover, been a cheat
All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me
Oh little one, I don’t want to admit to something
If all it’s gonna cause is pain
Truth in my lies right now are falling like the rain
So let the river run
Eminem
One night stand turned into night stayin’
It was cold, some lights gram
Y’all be hung tight and
He found out, now she feels deserted and used
‘Cause he left, so what? He did adverse to her too
Now how am I supposed to tell this girl that we’re through?
It’s hard to find the words, I’m aloof, nervous and suited
When it’s too hurt but what you deserve is the truth
Don’t take it personal, I just can’t say this in cursin’ to you
So I revert to the studio like Hole In The Wall diners
Don’t have to be reserved in a booth
I just still like the person who I’m turnin’ into
Irreversible, I pray for you like a church at the pew
And now that I got you I don’t want you
Took advantage of my thirst to pursue
Why do I do this dirt that I do?
Get on my soap box and breach, my sermon in speech
Detergent and bleach is burned in the womb
‘Cause now with her in the womb
We can’t bring her in this bullshit in new
To use protection ‘fore I pity to your forbidden crew, fuck
Ed Sheeran
I’ve been a liar, been a thief
Been a lover, been a cheat
All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me
A little one, I don’t want to admit to something
If all it’s gonna cause is pain
Truth in my lies now are falling like the rain
So let the river run
Eminem e Ed Sheeran
My name’s (ooh)
My name’s (ooh)
Denver, never run
Call me (ooh)
Call me (ooh)
River (ooh)
We’ll let the river run
Eminem
Always the bride’s maid, never “The bride, hey!”
What can I say? If life was a highway
The sequels are non-clay
But be swerving in side lanes
Speeds at a high rate, like I’m sliding on ice maybe
That’s why I’m made, that came at you sideways
I can’t keep my lies straight, what I made you
Terminate my baby
This love triangle, left us in a rectangle
What else can I say? It was fun for a while
That I really woulda’ loved your smile
Didn’t really want to abort
But fuck it, what’s one more lie to tell an unborn child?
Eminem e Ed Sheeran
I’ve been a liar, been a thief
Been a lover, been a cheat
All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me
Oh little one, I don’t want to admit to something (I’m sorry, I fucked up)
If all it’s gonna cause is pain
Truth in my lies now are falling like the rain
So let the river run