Eminem e Ed Sheeran, insieme nel video di River

ROMA – A Eminem piace stupire e anche nel giorno di San Valentino non si smentisce.

Per la festa degli innamorati il rapper ha scelto di lanciare come singolo con tanto di video River, il featuring con Ed Sheeran. Il brano, scritto da entrambi gli artisti, racconta di un amore finito. Per giunta malamente. Una relazione che diventa malsana e per questo va chiusa, non senza lacrime e dolore. Sheeran ha registrato la sua parte nello studio discografico in casa di Russell Crowe. Poi ha incontrato personalmente Eminem che – nonostante possa sembrare lontanissimo dalla popstar – a detta di Sheeran è stato “dolce”.

D’altronde The Real Slim Shady lo aveva annunciato qualche giorno fa, augurando un infelice San Valentino a tutti.

River, Eminem e Ed Sheeran nel video della canzone

Il video, pubblicato sul canale YouTube del rapper, è così il riflesso del testo. Pioggia battente, esplosioni e urla.

Il testo di River

Ed Sheeran

I’ve been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me

Oh little one, I don’t want to admit to something

If all it’s gonna cause is pain

Truth in my lies right now are falling like the rain

So let the river run

Eminem

He’s coming home with his next grasp to catch flack

Sweat jackets and dress less, mismatch

On his breast jackets is sex addict

And cheaters want to egg sack it for being checked, get back

It’s a chest match, she’s on his back like a jetpack

She’s kept track of all his internet chats

And guess who just so happens to be moving on to the next

Actually, just shit on my last chick and she has what my ex lacks

‘Cause she loves danger, psychopath

And you don’t fuck with no man’s girl, even I know that

But she devised some plan to stab him in the back

Knifing hands, says the relationship hanging by a strip

So she’s been on the web lately

Says maybe she’ll be my Gwen Stacy, to Spiderman

And I know she’s using me to try to play him, I don’t care

Hi Suzanne, but I shoulda’ said “Bye Suzanne” after the first night, but tonight I am

Ed Sheeran

I’ve been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me

Oh little one, I don’t want to admit to something

If all it’s gonna cause is pain

Truth in my lies right now are falling like the rain

So let the river run

Eminem

One night stand turned into night stayin’

It was cold, some lights gram

Y’all be hung tight and

He found out, now she feels deserted and used

‘Cause he left, so what? He did adverse to her too

Now how am I supposed to tell this girl that we’re through?

It’s hard to find the words, I’m aloof, nervous and suited

When it’s too hurt but what you deserve is the truth

Don’t take it personal, I just can’t say this in cursin’ to you

So I revert to the studio like Hole In The Wall diners

Don’t have to be reserved in a booth

I just still like the person who I’m turnin’ into

Irreversible, I pray for you like a church at the pew

And now that I got you I don’t want you

Took advantage of my thirst to pursue

Why do I do this dirt that I do?

Get on my soap box and breach, my sermon in speech

Detergent and bleach is burned in the womb

‘Cause now with her in the womb

We can’t bring her in this bullshit in new

To use protection ‘fore I pity to your forbidden crew, fuck

Ed Sheeran

I’ve been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me

A little one, I don’t want to admit to something

If all it’s gonna cause is pain

Truth in my lies now are falling like the rain

So let the river run

Eminem e Ed Sheeran

My name’s (ooh)

My name’s (ooh)

Denver, never run

Call me (ooh)

Call me (ooh)

River (ooh)

We’ll let the river run

Eminem

Always the bride’s maid, never “The bride, hey!”

What can I say? If life was a highway

The sequels are non-clay

But be swerving in side lanes

Speeds at a high rate, like I’m sliding on ice maybe

That’s why I’m made, that came at you sideways

I can’t keep my lies straight, what I made you

Terminate my baby

This love triangle, left us in a rectangle

What else can I say? It was fun for a while

That I really woulda’ loved your smile

Didn’t really want to abort

But fuck it, what’s one more lie to tell an unborn child?

Eminem e Ed Sheeran

I’ve been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me

Oh little one, I don’t want to admit to something (I’m sorry, I fucked up)

If all it’s gonna cause is pain

Truth in my lies now are falling like the rain

So let the river run