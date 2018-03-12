iHeart Radio Music Awards 2018, serata d’oro per Ed Sheeran

ROMA – Serata d’oro agli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 per Ed Sheeran. Il cantante britannico ha vinto ben 4 statuette durante le premiazioni che si sono tenute la scorsa notte a Los Angeles: artista maschile dell’anno, miglior album pop, canzone dell’anno e canzone con più mi piace per Shape of you. A brillare, poi, Cardi B best new artist. Spazio anche per Taylor Swift che, nel corso della serata, oltre ad aver vinto come miglior artista femminile ha presentato il video di Delicate.
Al Forum Stage, ad accompagnare le premiazioni, le esibizioni di Cardi B, Camilla Cabello (in versione Material Girl di Madonna), lo stesso Ed Sheeran, i Maroon 5 e i Backstreet Boys. Poi ancora Charlie Puth e Jon Bon Jovi a cui è stato consegnato l’Icon Award.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori:
Song of the Year: “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
Female Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift — WINNER
Male Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran
Best Duo/Group of the Year: Maroon 5
Best New Artist: Cardi B
Best Collaboration: “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Best New Pop Artist: Liam Payne
Alternative Rock Song of the Year: “Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Judah & The Lion
Rock Song of the Year:“Run” – Foo Fighters — WINNER
Rock Artist of the Year:Metallica
Country Song of the Year:“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:Luke Combs
Dance Song of the Year: “Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
Dance Artist of the Year:“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller — WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
R&B Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
R&B Artist of the Year: Bruno Mars
Best New R&B Artist:Khalid
Latin Song of the Year: “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Latin Artist of the Year: Luis Fonsi
Best New Latin Artist: Abraham Mateo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “Las Ultras” – Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50
Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Christian Nodal
Producer of the Year: Andrew Watt
Best Lyrics *Socially Voted Category: “Slow Hands” – Niall Horan
Best Cover Song *Socially Voted Category:“The Chain” – Harry Styles
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell *Socially Voted Category: BTS
Best Music Video *Socially Voted Category: “Sign of the Times”
Social Star Award *Socially Voted Category: Anitta –
Cutest Musician’s Pet (New Category) *Socially Voted Category: Toulouse – Ariana Grande
Best Boy Band (New Category) *Socially Voted Category: BTS
Best Solo Breakout *Socially Voted Category: Louis Tomlinson
Best Remix (New Category) *Socially Voted Category: “Reggaetón Lento” – CNCO and Little Mix