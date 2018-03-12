iHeart Radio Music Awards 2018, serata d’oro per Ed Sheeran

ROMA – Serata d’oro agli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 per Ed Sheeran. Il cantante britannico ha vinto ben 4 statuette durante le premiazioni che si sono tenute la scorsa notte a Los Angeles: artista maschile dell’anno, miglior album pop, canzone dell’anno e canzone con più mi piace per Shape of you. A brillare, poi, Cardi B best new artist. Spazio anche per Taylor Swift che, nel corso della serata, oltre ad aver vinto come miglior artista femminile ha presentato il video di Delicate.

Al Forum Stage, ad accompagnare le premiazioni, le esibizioni di Cardi B, Camilla Cabello (in versione Material Girl di Madonna), lo stesso Ed Sheeran, i Maroon 5 e i Backstreet Boys. Poi ancora Charlie Puth e Jon Bon Jovi a cui è stato consegnato l’Icon Award.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori:

Song of the Year: “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

Female Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift — WINNER

Male Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Maroon 5

Best New Artist: Cardi B

Best Collaboration: “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Best New Pop Artist: Liam Payne

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: “Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Judah & The Lion

Rock Song of the Year:“Run” – Foo Fighters — WINNER

Rock Artist of the Year:Metallica

Country Song of the Year:“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:Luke Combs

Dance Song of the Year: “Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara

Dance Artist of the Year:“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller — WINNER

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

R&B Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

R&B Artist of the Year: Bruno Mars

Best New R&B Artist:Khalid

Latin Song of the Year: “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Latin Artist of the Year: Luis Fonsi

Best New Latin Artist: Abraham Mateo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “Las Ultras” – Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Christian Nodal

Producer of the Year: Andrew Watt

Best Lyrics *Socially Voted Category: “Slow Hands” – Niall Horan

Best Cover Song *Socially Voted Category:“The Chain” – Harry Styles

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell *Socially Voted Category: BTS

Best Music Video *Socially Voted Category: “Sign of the Times”

Social Star Award *Socially Voted Category: Anitta –

Cutest Musician’s Pet (New Category) *Socially Voted Category: Toulouse – Ariana Grande

Best Boy Band (New Category) *Socially Voted Category: BTS

Best Solo Breakout *Socially Voted Category: Louis Tomlinson

Best Remix (New Category) *Socially Voted Category: “Reggaetón Lento” – CNCO and Little Mix