Festival di Cannes 2018, l’Italia alla kermesse francesce con tre film

ROMA – Iniziato il countdown per il Festival di Cannes, che si terrà dall’8 al 19 maggio.

La 71esima edizione della kermesse francese vedrà Cate Blanchett, in veste di presidente di giuria. L’attrice prenderà il posto che l’anno scorso fu di Pedro Almodovar. Tra i film in concorso per aggiudicarsi la Palma d’Oro, ‘BlacKkKlasman’ e ‘The Picture Book’ firmati rispettivamente dai maestri Spike Lee e Jean-Luc Godard .

L’Italia in lizza per la Palma d’Oro

Nella kermesse cinematografica francese l’Italia verrà rappresentata da Lazzaro felice di Alice Rohrwacher e Dogman di Matteo Garrone. Un ottimo risultato considerando il fatto che l’anno scorso nessun film italiano era stato nominato. Nella sezione Un certain regard, un altro titolo made in italy: si tratta di Euphoria, di Valeria Golino interpretato da Valerio Mastandrea e Riccardo Scamarcio.

Ecco i titoli in concorso

At War, Stéphane Brizé

Dogman, Matteo Garrone

The Picture Book, Jean-Luc Godard

Asako I & II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel, Christophe Honoré

Girls of the Sun, Eva Husson

Ash Is Purest White, Jia Zhang-Ke

Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Capernaum, Nadine Labaki

Burning, Lee Chang-Dong

BlacKkKlasman, Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces, Jafar Panahi

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine, A.B Shawky

Summer, Kirill Serebrennikov

La sezione ‘Un certain regard’

Border, Ali Abbasi

Sofia, Meyem Benm’Barek

Little Tickles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Bi Gan

Manto, Nandita Das

Sextape, Antoine Desrosières

Girl, Lukas Dhont

Angel Face, Vanessa Filho

Euphoria, Valeria Golino

Friend, Wanuri Kahiu

My Favorite Fabric, Gaya Jiji

The Harvesters, Etienne Kallos

In My Room, Ulrich Köhler

The Angel, Luis Ortega

The Gentle Indifference of the World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov