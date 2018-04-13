spettacolo

Festival di Cannes 2018, l’Italia alla kermesse francesce con tre film

cannes 2018 film in concorso

ROMA – Iniziato il countdown per il Festival di Cannes, che si terrà dall’8 al 19 maggio.

La 71esima edizione della kermesse francese vedrà Cate Blanchett, in veste di presidente di giuria. L’attrice prenderà il posto che l’anno scorso fu di Pedro Almodovar. Tra i film in concorso per aggiudicarsi la Palma d’Oro, ‘BlacKkKlasman’ e ‘The Picture Book’ firmati rispettivamente dai maestri Spike Lee e Jean-Luc Godard .

L’Italia in lizza per la Palma d’Oro

Nella kermesse cinematografica francese l’Italia verrà rappresentata da Lazzaro felice di Alice Rohrwacher e Dogman di Matteo Garrone. Un ottimo risultato considerando il fatto che l’anno scorso nessun film italiano era stato nominato. Nella sezione Un certain regard, un altro titolo made in italy: si tratta di Euphoria, di Valeria Golino interpretato da Valerio Mastandrea e Riccardo Scamarcio

Ecco i  titoli in concorso 

At War, Stéphane Brizé
Dogman, Matteo Garrone
The Picture Book, Jean-Luc Godard
Asako I & II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Sorry Angel, Christophe Honoré
Girls of the Sun, Eva Husson
Ash Is Purest White, Jia Zhang-Ke
Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Capernaum, Nadine Labaki
Burning, Lee Chang-Dong
BlacKkKlasman, Spike Lee
Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell
Three Faces, Jafar Panahi
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher
Yomeddine, A.B Shawky
Summer, Kirill Serebrennikov

La sezione ‘Un certain regard’

Border, Ali Abbasi
Sofia, Meyem Benm’Barek
Little Tickles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Bi Gan
Manto, Nandita Das
Sextape, Antoine Desrosières
Girl, Lukas Dhont
Angel Face, Vanessa Filho
Euphoria, Valeria Golino
Friend, Wanuri Kahiu
My Favorite Fabric, Gaya Jiji
The Harvesters, Etienne Kallos
In My Room, Ulrich Köhler
The Angel, Luis Ortega
The Gentle Indifference of the World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

