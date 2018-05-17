Don’t go breaking my heart è il nuovo singolo dei Backstreet Boys

ROMA – Si chiama Don’t go breaking my heart il nuovo singolo dei Backstreet Boys, online da oggi. È il primo brano della boyband dal 2013 che quest’anno festeggia il 25esimo anniversario della formazione.

25 anni di carriera e non sentirli

Nel video, pubblicato su YouTube, Nick, Kevin, AJ, Brian e Howie ballano sulle note della canzone, come se non fosse passato un giorno. La canzone farà parte di un album che uscirà nei prossimi mesi. In programma anche 21 nuove date che prolungano la residency della band a al Planet Hollywood Casino and Resort di Las Vegas.

Don’t go breaking my heart è stata scritta da Stephen Wrabel e produced da Stuart Crichton e Jamie Hartman subito dopo i 26 concerti nella città del peccato. Una regalo per l’affetto dei fan che hanno reso la residency uno dei show più venduti nella città del peccato.

Il testo

[Verse 1: Nick Carter]

I got mixed emotions

Did I finally find me a river that could lead me out to the ocean?

Cause I’ve only ever known the kind of love that leaves you bodied and broken

So forgive me for my mixed emotions, yeah yeah

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

[Verse 2: AJ McLean]

Am I being too open?

Cause I told you everything I have to say and now we’re having a moment

Does it make you wanna pick up all your things and drive away like it’s stolen?

Just forgive me if I’m being too open, no no no no, yeah yeah yeah

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do (what love’s supposed to do)

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you

That’s not what love’s supposed to do

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

[Bridge: Nick Carter]

I’ve been broken, I’ve been bruised

But now I’m all in ‘cause of you

So if you’re gonna love me, love me right, yeah

But if you’re gonna be someone that hurts somebody just for fun

Then do it to a heart that isn’t mine

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart

Cause it’s the only one I got

It’s the only one, it’s the only one I got

Cause it’s the only one I got

Baby don’t go…