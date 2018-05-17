spettacolo

Don’t go breaking my heart è il nuovo singolo dei Backstreet Boys

nuovo singolo dei Backstreet BoysROMA – Si chiama Don’t go breaking my heart il nuovo singolo dei Backstreet Boys, online da oggi. È il primo brano della boyband dal 2013 che quest’anno festeggia il 25esimo anniversario della formazione. 

25 anni di carriera e non sentirli

Nel video, pubblicato su YouTube, Nick, Kevin, AJ, Brian e Howie ballano sulle note della canzone, come se non fosse passato un giorno. La canzone farà parte di un album che uscirà nei prossimi mesi. In programma anche 21 nuove date che prolungano la residency della band a al Planet Hollywood Casino and Resort di Las Vegas

Don’t go breaking my heart è stata scritta da Stephen Wrabel e produced da Stuart Crichton e Jamie Hartman subito dopo i 26 concerti nella città del peccato. Una regalo per l’affetto dei fan che hanno reso la residency uno dei show più venduti nella città del peccato.

Il testo

[Verse 1: Nick Carter]

I got mixed emotions
Did I finally find me a river that could lead me out to the ocean?
Cause I’ve only ever known the kind of love that leaves you bodied and broken
So forgive me for my mixed emotions, yeah yeah

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do
I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got

[Verse 2: AJ McLean]

Am I being too open?
Cause I told you everything I have to say and now we’re having a moment
Does it make you wanna pick up all your things and drive away like it’s stolen?
Just forgive me if I’m being too open, no no no no, yeah yeah yeah

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do (what love’s supposed to do)
I’m not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you
That’s not what love’s supposed to do

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got

[Bridge: Nick Carter]

I’ve been broken, I’ve been bruised
But now I’m all in ‘cause of you
So if you’re gonna love me, love me right, yeah
But if you’re gonna be someone that hurts somebody just for fun
Then do it to a heart that isn’t mine

[Chorus: All]

Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Baby, don’t go breaking my heart, breaking my heart
Cause it’s the only one I got
It’s the only one, it’s the only one I got
Cause it’s the only one I got
Baby don’t go…

Spettacolo
Christina Aguilera torna con Fall In Line ft. Demi Lovato
Christina Aguilera torna con Fall In Line ft. Demi Lovato
Spettacolo
Fabrizio Moro, due nuove date si aggiungono al tour estivo
Fabrizio Moro, due nuove date si aggiungono al tour estivo
Eventi
We Will Rock You, annunciate le prime date dello spettacolo
We Will Rock You, annunciate le prime date dello spettacolo
cinecittaworld
00
A Catania Carmen Consoli & Friends per la Onlus Namastè

Appuntamento il primo giugno a Piazza del Duomo, con la cantante sul palco anche Bandabardò, Samuele Bersani, Elisa, Max Gazzè, Marina Rei, Daniele Silvestri e Mario Venuti.

00
Giù le mani dalle nostre figlie: genitori vs perdita della verginità

Diregiovani all'anteprima del film

00
Christina Aguilera torna con Fall In Line ft. Demi Lovato

Il super duetto è il secondo singolo estratto dal nuovo album Liberation, in arrivo il prossimo 15 giugno
00
GF15, insulto a Selvaggia Lucarelli sulla maglietta di Favoloso? – VIDEO

Frase talmente forte da spingere Barbara D'Urso a vietare categoricamente ai concorrenti di riparlarne
00
Che cosa ci siamo fatti, il nuovo singolo di Briga da venerdì in radio e digitale

Title track dell'album che uscirà il primo giugno
00
Online Paracetamolo di Calcutta, il terzo singolo estratto da Evergreen

VIDEO e TESTO
00
Fabrizio Moro, due nuove date si aggiungono al tour estivo

Il cantante arriverà anche in Sicilia il 28 e il 29 agosto
00
Marina Rei e Paolo Benvegnù insieme in “Canzoni Contro la Disattenzione”

I due artisti presentano un nuovo straordinario progetto che suonerà in un tour lungo tutta l'estate. Appuntamenti unici: un’educazione al sentire, all’accorgersi e all'essere.
00
Liberato, alla ricerca del volto del cantante. Gli indizi

Chi è Liberato?
00
Gli Urban Strangers tornano con il nuovo singolo, Non so

Il brano anticipa l’uscita del loro nuovo album prodotto da Raffaele Ferrante (Rufus)
00
Luciano D’Abbruzzo torna con il singolo e l’EP “Come Acqua”

Il progetto artistico sarà presentato il 23 maggio al Caffè Letterario a Roma
00
Jesto presenta a Roma il suo Buongiorno Italia – INTERVISTA

Ai nostri microfoni, il "supershallo boy"
00
Rami Malek è Freddie Mercury nel primo trailer di Bohemian Rhapsody

Una leggenda della musica, che tornerà a vivere sul grande schermo dal 2 novembre 2018.
00
Amici 17, le nuove assegnazioni per il settimo serale

Restano in gioco Biondo, Bryan, Emma e Irama per la Squadra Bianca e Carmne, Einer e Lauren per la Squadra Blu
00
Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds e Blake Lively insieme sul red carpet alla première di New York

Le foto