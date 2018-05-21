Billboard Music Awards, Ed Sheeran e gli altri vincitori

ROMA – Cinque statuette per Ed Sheeran, il ritorno nella scena musicale di Christina Aguilera e sul red carpet di Taylor Switf. Il premio alla carriera a Janet Jackson. Si possono riassumere così i Billboard Music Awards 2018 che si sono svolti nella notte alla MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas.

A condurre Kelly Clarkson che ha aperto lo show con un discorso a favore della sicurezza nelle scuole, dopo la recente sparatoria in un liceo di Santa Fe. La cantante ha, poi, inaugurato la serata con un medley delle canzoni più belle dell’anno. Da Too Good At Goodbyes di Sam Smith a Shape of you di Ed Sheeran, passando per Finesse di Bruno Mars e Look What You Made Me Do di Taylor Swift. Spazio anche al ricordo di Avicii con un discorso dei The Chainsmokers ed Halsey.

Le performance

Alcune delle performance:







I vincitori

Ecco la lista completa:

Miglior artista: Ed Sheeran

Miglior nuovo artista: Khalid

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello

Miglior artista maschile: Ed Sheeran

Miglior artista femminile: Taylor Swift

Miglior duo/gruppo: Imagine Dragons

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Top Song Sales Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Songs Artist: Ed Sheeran

Miglior artista social: BTS

Miglior artista in tour: U2

Miglior artista R&B: Bruno Mars

Miglior artista R&B maschile: Bruno Mars

Miglior artista R&B femminile: SZA

Miglior tour R&B: Bruno Mars

Miglior artista rap: Kendrick Lamar

Miglior artista rap maschile: Kendrick Lamar

Miglior artista rap femminile: Cardi B

Miglior tour rap: Jay-Z

Miglior artista country: Chris Stapleton

Miglior artista country maschile: Chris Stapleton

Miglior artista country femminile: Maren Morris

Miglior duo/gruppo country: Florida Georgia Line

Miglior tour country: Luke Bryan

Miglior artista rock: Imagine Dragons

Miglior tour rock: U2

Miglior artista latino: Ozuna

Miglior artista dance/elettronica: The Chainsmokers

Miglior artista di musica cristiana: MercyMe

Miglior artista gospel: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Top Billboard 200 Album: Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Miglior album nelle vendite: Taylor Swift, “Reputation”

Miglior colonna sonora: “Moana”

Miglior album R&B: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Miglior album rap: Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Miglior album country: Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”

Miglior album rock: Imagine Dragons, “Evolve”

Miglior album latino: Ozuna, “Odisea”

Miglior album dance/elettronico: The Chainsmokers, “Memories…Do Not Open”

Miglior album di musica cristiana: Alan Jackson, “Precious Memories Collection”

Miglior album gospel: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Heart. Passion. Pursuit”

Top Hot 100 Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Top Streaming Song (Audio): Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Top Streaming Song (Video): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Miglior canzone nelle vendite: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Miglior canzone in radio: Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Miglior collaborazione: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Miglior canzone R&B: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Miglior canzone rap: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Miglior canzone country: Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Miglior canzone rock: Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Miglior canzone latina: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Miglior canzone dance/elettronica: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Miglior canzone di musica cristiana: Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”

Miglior canzone gospel: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”