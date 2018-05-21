Billboard Music Awards, Ed Sheeran e gli altri vincitori

ROMA – Cinque statuette per Ed Sheeran, il ritorno nella scena musicale di Christina Aguilera e sul red carpet di Taylor Switf. Il premio alla carriera a Janet Jackson. Si possono riassumere così i Billboard Music Awards 2018 che si sono svolti nella notte alla MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas.
A condurre Kelly Clarkson che ha aperto lo show con un discorso a favore della sicurezza nelle scuole, dopo la recente sparatoria in un liceo di Santa Fe. La cantante ha, poi, inaugurato la serata con un medley delle canzoni più belle dell’anno. Da Too Good At Goodbyes di Sam Smith a Shape of you di Ed Sheeran, passando per Finesse di Bruno Mars e Look What You Made Me Do di Taylor Swift. Spazio anche al ricordo di Avicii con un discorso dei The Chainsmokers ed Halsey.
Le performance
Alcune delle performance:
I vincitori
Ecco la lista completa:
Miglior artista: Ed Sheeran
Miglior nuovo artista: Khalid
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello
Miglior artista maschile: Ed Sheeran
Miglior artista femminile: Taylor Swift
Miglior duo/gruppo: Imagine Dragons
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake
Top Hot 100 Artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Top Song Sales Artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Songs Artist: Ed Sheeran
Miglior artista social: BTS
Miglior artista in tour: U2
Miglior artista R&B: Bruno Mars
Miglior artista R&B maschile: Bruno Mars
Miglior artista R&B femminile: SZA
Miglior tour R&B: Bruno Mars
Miglior artista rap: Kendrick Lamar
Miglior artista rap maschile: Kendrick Lamar
Miglior artista rap femminile: Cardi B
Miglior tour rap: Jay-Z
Miglior artista country: Chris Stapleton
Miglior artista country maschile: Chris Stapleton
Miglior artista country femminile: Maren Morris
Miglior duo/gruppo country: Florida Georgia Line
Miglior tour country: Luke Bryan
Miglior artista rock: Imagine Dragons
Miglior tour rock: U2
Miglior artista latino: Ozuna
Miglior artista dance/elettronica: The Chainsmokers
Miglior artista di musica cristiana: MercyMe
Miglior artista gospel: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Top Billboard 200 Album: Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
Miglior album nelle vendite: Taylor Swift, “Reputation”
Miglior colonna sonora: “Moana”
Miglior album R&B: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Miglior album rap: Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
Miglior album country: Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”
Miglior album rock: Imagine Dragons, “Evolve”
Miglior album latino: Ozuna, “Odisea”
Miglior album dance/elettronico: The Chainsmokers, “Memories…Do Not Open”
Miglior album di musica cristiana: Alan Jackson, “Precious Memories Collection”
Miglior album gospel: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Heart. Passion. Pursuit”
Top Hot 100 Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Top Streaming Song (Audio): Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Top Streaming Song (Video): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Miglior canzone nelle vendite: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Miglior canzone in radio: Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
Miglior collaborazione: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Miglior canzone R&B: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Miglior canzone rap: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Miglior canzone country: Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Miglior canzone rock: Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Miglior canzone latina: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Miglior canzone dance/elettronica: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Miglior canzone di musica cristiana: Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”
Miglior canzone gospel: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”