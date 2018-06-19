ROMA – E’ Stranger Things la serie più premiata agli Mtv Movie & tv Awards 2018.

Il popolare show Netflix ha fatto incetta di popcorn dorati, vincendo in ben 4 categorie.

Nel corso dell’evento californiano, condotto da Tiffany Haddish, sono stati incoronati i migliori film e serie tv dell’anno.

Trionfo anche per Black Panther, che porta a casa 3 popcorn dorati “stracciando” gli amici Avengers.

Gli Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2018 andranno in replica questa sera, martedì 19 giugno, alle 21:00 su MTV (Sky 130) in versione sottotitolata.

Ecco tutti i vincitori

MIGLIOR FILM

VINCITORE: Black Panther

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

Avengers: Infinity War



MIGLIOR SERIE

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

VINCITORE: Stranger Things (Netflix)

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UN FILM

VINCITORE: Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UNA SERIE

VINCITORE: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

MIGLIOR EROE

VINCITORE: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MIGLIOR VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

VINCITORE: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

MIGLIOR BACIO

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

VINCITORE: Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE PAUROSA

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

VINCITORE: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

MIGLIOR TEAM SULLO SCHERMO

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira

(Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

VINCITORE: IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie),

Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black

(Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki

(Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah

Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE

VINCITORE: Mike e Unidici “Every Breath You Take” – Stranger Things

“Freedom” – blackish

Elio nei titoli di coda – Chiamami col tuo nome

Dance Battle – Girls Trip

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Love, Simon

“A Night We’ll Never Forget” – Riverdale

Phillip e Anne in “Rewrite the Stars” – The Greatest Showman

“Landslide” – This Is Us

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

VINCITORE: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

MIGLIOR SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

VINCITORE: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye),

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

VINCITORE: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO MUSICALE

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

VINCITORE: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

MIGLIOR SERIE REALITY

VINCITORE: The Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

PREMI SPECIALI

GENERATION AWARD: Chris Pratt

TRAILBLAZER AWARD: Lena Waithe