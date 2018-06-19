ROMA – E’ Stranger Things la serie più premiata agli Mtv Movie & tv Awards 2018.
Il popolare show Netflix ha fatto incetta di popcorn dorati, vincendo in ben 4 categorie.
Nel corso dell’evento californiano, condotto da Tiffany Haddish, sono stati incoronati i migliori film e serie tv dell’anno.
Trionfo anche per Black Panther, che porta a casa 3 popcorn dorati “stracciando” gli amici Avengers.
Gli Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2018 andranno in replica questa sera, martedì 19 giugno, alle 21:00 su MTV (Sky 130) in versione sottotitolata.
Ecco tutti i vincitori
MIGLIOR FILM
VINCITORE: Black Panther
Girls Trip
IT
Wonder Woman
Avengers: Infinity War
MIGLIOR SERIE
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
VINCITORE: Stranger Things (Netflix)
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UN FILM
VINCITORE: Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UNA SERIE
VINCITORE: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
MIGLIOR EROE
VINCITORE: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
MIGLIOR VILLAIN
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
VINCITORE: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
MIGLIOR BACIO
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
VINCITORE: Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE PAUROSA
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
VINCITORE: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
MIGLIOR TEAM SULLO SCHERMO
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira
(Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
VINCITORE: IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie),
Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black
(Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki
(Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah
Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE
VINCITORE: Mike e Unidici “Every Breath You Take” – Stranger Things
“Freedom” – blackish
Elio nei titoli di coda – Chiamami col tuo nome
Dance Battle – Girls Trip
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Love, Simon
“A Night We’ll Never Forget” – Riverdale
Phillip e Anne in “Rewrite the Stars” – The Greatest Showman
“Landslide” – This Is Us
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
VINCITORE: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
MIGLIOR SCENE STEALER
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
VINCITORE: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye),
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
VINCITORE: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO MUSICALE
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
VINCITORE: Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones
MIGLIOR SERIE REALITY
VINCITORE: The Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
PREMI SPECIALI
GENERATION AWARD: Chris Pratt
TRAILBLAZER AWARD: Lena Waithe