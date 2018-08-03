In My Feelings, la Kiki Challenge coinvolge anche Drake nel suo nuovo video
8 minuti in cui l’artista accetta la sfida
ROMA – Sta monopolizzando l’estate la Kiki Challenge, la sfida social sulle note di In My Feelings di Drake. Il cantante, per non essere da meno, ha pubblicato il video della canzone. L’artista accetta la sfida e balla in prima persona sulle note del suo brano, nuovo estratto da Scorpion.
Il video vede la straordinaria partecipazione di alcune famose celebrità internazionali, come Phylicia Rashād, la celebre Claire Robinson, moglie di Cliff nella sitcom degli anni ottanta I Robinson, la star televisiva americana La La Antony e Shiggy, il comico americano che grazie a un video su Instagram ha reso virale in pochissimo tempo la coreografia nata sulle note del singolo. La challenge avviata sui social da Shiggy, è stata ripresa anche da Will Smith, Dua Lipa, Ciara, Steve Aoki e molti altri, insieme a tantissimi utenti.
Ovviamente, la clip diretta da Karena Evans – della durata di 8 minuti – è molto più che una semplice parodia della challenge. Drake apre il video, dichiarando il suo amore per Kiki, la ragazza protagonista affacciata alla finestra della sua casa a New Orleans. La superstar racconta del tentativo di riconquistare la donna che ama, pronto a rinunciare alle attenzioni di tutte le altre ragazze che gli girano intorno.
Drake, l’uomo dei record
“In My Feelings” sarà in rotazione radiofonica a partire dal 17 agosto. Ad oggi ha raggiunto oltre 261 mila stream su Spotify ed è da settimane in vetta alle classifiche, tanto da stabilire un risultato incredibile: Drake è l’artista che in questo decennio si è posizionato al #1 della Billboard Chart per più settimane (42 in totale), sorpassando la collega Rihanna. Il rapper ha ottenuto questo riconoscimento grazie a hit come “Nice for What” e “God’s Plan” da “Scorpion” (2018); “One Dance” con WizKid e Kyla (2016); “Work” con Rihanna (2016) e “What’s My Name?” (2010).
Inarrestabile anche il successo di Scorpion. L’album ha battuto ogni record fin dalle prime ore di uscita: nelle prime 24h di 132 milioni di stream e in una sola settimana ha superato il miliardo di stream globali. È la prima volta che un artista raggiunge questo sconvolgente risultato, infrangendo ogni primato. “Scorpion” si è posizionato recentemente al #2 nella classifica italiana dei dischi più venduti, secondo Fimi/GfK.
