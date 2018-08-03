In My Feelings, la Kiki Challenge coinvolge anche Drake nel suo nuovo video

Trap, TrapMoneyBenny

This shit got me in my feelings

Gotta be real with it, yup

Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me

‘Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

KB, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me

‘Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

Look, the new me is really still the real me

I swear you gotta feel me before they try and kill me

They gotta make some choices, they runnin’ out of options

‘Cause I’ve been goin’ off and they don’t know when it’s stoppin’

And when you get to toppin’, I see that you’ve been learnin’

And when I take you shoppin’ you spend it like you earned it

And when you popped off on your ex he deserved it

I thought you were the one from the jump, that confirmed it

Trapmoneybenny

I buy you champagne but you love some Henny

From the block like you Jenny

I know you special, girl, ‘cause I know too many

‘Resha, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me

‘Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

J.T., do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me

‘Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

Two bad bitches and we kissin’ in the Wraith

Kissin’-kissin’ in the Wraith, kiss-kissin’ in the Wraith

I need that black card and the code to the safe

Code to the safe, code-code to the safe-safe

I show him how the neck work

Fuck that Netflix and chill, what’s your net-net-net worth?

‘Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always

(Yeah, yeah)

And I’m down for you always

D-down for you always

D-d-down for you always

(I got a new boy, and that nigga trade)

Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me

‘Cause I want you, and I need you

And I’m down for you always

KB, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you’ll never ever leave

From beside me, ‘cause I want ya, and I

Bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back

B-bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back

Shawty say the nigga that she with can’t hit

But shawty, I’ma hit it, hit it like I can’t miss

(Clap that ass, you’re the only one I love)

(Clap that ass, clap, clap)

Bring that ass back

(Clap that ass, you’re the only one I love)

(Let’s go, let’s go)

Bring that ass back

