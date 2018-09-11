I BTS tornano con il nuovo album “Face Yourself”

Dopo l’incredibile successo di Love Yourself: Tear, i BTS tornano il 14 settembre con il nuovo album “Face Yourself”, cantato in giapponese.

Ad arricchire il disco anche un booklet di 24 pagine con alcuni scatti esclusivi della band sudcoreana.

Ecco la tracklist di “Face Yourself”

1- INTRO: Ringwanderung

2- Best Of Me -Japanese ver.-

3- Blood Sweat & Tears -Japanese ver.-

4- DNA -Japanese ver.-

5- Not Today -Japanese ver.-

6- MIC Drop -Japanese ver.-

7- Don’t Leave Me

8- Go Go -Japanese ver.-

9- Crystal Snow

10- Spring Day -Japanese ver.-

11- Let Go

12- OUTRO: Crack

Nel frattempo prosegue il “Love Yourself World Tour” che porterà la band in Europa ad ottobre.

I BTS sono Jungkook, Suga, V, Jimin, RM, Jin e J‑Hope

