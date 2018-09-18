Emmy 2018, Amazon sorride con la signora Maisel. Tutti i vincitori

Miglior serie tv drammatica

Game of Thrones (vinto)



This Is Us

The Crown

The Americans

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Westworld

Miglior serie tv comedy

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Atlanta

Silicon Valley

Glow

Curb your Enthusiasm

Barry

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (vinto)



Miglior attore protagonista di una serie comedy

William H. Macy – Shameless

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Larry David – Curb your Enthusiasm

Miglior attore protagonista di una serie drammatica

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Ed Harris – Westworld

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (vinto)



Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie comedy

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (vinto)



Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney – Mom

Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie drammatica

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Keri Russel – The Americans

Claire Foy – The Crown (vinto)



Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (vinto)

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

Matt Smith – The Crown

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior miniserie

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (vinto)



Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (vinto)



Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Laura Dern – The Tale

Michelle Dockery – Godless

Edie Falco – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King – Seven Seconds (vinto)



Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film

Jeff Daniels – Godless (vinto)

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo – Waco

Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Miglior attrice non protagonista in miniserie o film

Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever – Godless (vinto)



Letitia Wright – Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Miglior reality o competizione

RuPaul’s Drag Race (vinto)



The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Top Chef

The Voice