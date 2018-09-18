Emmy 2018, Amazon sorride con la signora Maisel. Tutti i vincitori
Tra i due litiganti il terzo gode. E’ Amazon a spuntarla su Netflix ed Hbo, portandosi a casa il maggior numero di vittorie agli Emmy Awards 2018 con lo show di Amy-Sherman Palladino La fantastica signora Maisel.
La serie intasca ben 5 premi, tra cui miglior comedy e miglior attrice protagonista in una commedia a Rachel Brosnahan.
Netflix festeggia con la vittoria di Claire Foy, miglior attrice protagonista drammatica per The Crown, mentre Hbo può contare sulla vittoria del Trono di Spade come miglior serie drammatica.
Un premio anche per Henry Winkler, il Fonzie di Happy Days, che per la prima volta nella sua carriera porta a casa un Emmy grazie al ruolo di Gene Cousineau in Barry, che gli vale il titolo di Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy.
ECCO TUTTI I VINCITORI DEGLI EMMY AWARDS 2018
Miglior serie tv drammatica
Game of Thrones (vinto)
This Is Us
The Crown
The Americans
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Westworld
Miglior serie tv comedy
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Atlanta
Silicon Valley
Glow
Curb your Enthusiasm
Barry
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (vinto)
Miglior attore protagonista di una serie comedy
William H. Macy – Shameless
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Larry David – Curb your Enthusiasm
Miglior attore protagonista di una serie drammatica
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Ed Harris – Westworld
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (vinto)
Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie comedy
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (vinto)
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney – Mom
Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie drammatica
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Keri Russel – The Americans
Claire Foy – The Crown (vinto)
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (vinto)
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Matt Smith – The Crown
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Miglior miniserie
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
The assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (vinto)
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (vinto)
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Laura Dern – The Tale
Michelle Dockery – Godless
Edie Falco – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King – Seven Seconds (vinto)
Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film
Jeff Daniels – Godless (vinto)
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo – Waco
Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Miglior attrice non protagonista in miniserie o film
Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever – Godless (vinto)
Letitia Wright – Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Miglior reality o competizione
RuPaul’s Drag Race (vinto)
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Top Chef
The Voice