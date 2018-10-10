AMA 2018, trionfano Taylor Swift e Camila Cabello

Ecco tutti i vincitori

ROMA – Sono state Taylor Swift e Camila Cabello a dominare gli American Music Awards 2018. Le due artiste, durante la premiazione che si è svolta nella notte al Microsoft Theater L.A. Live di Los Angeles, hanno portato a casa 4 premi ciascuno. La prima, che ha aperto lo show live, è stata incoronata artista dell’anno. La seconda miglior nuova artista.

Tra premiati anche Post Malone, Miglior Artista Maschile Pop-Rock, e Rihanna, Miglior Artista Femminile Soul-R&B.

Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello 
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)” 
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, “The Middle”

Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”

Tour of the Year
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift 
U2

Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther 
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone 
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift 

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos 

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown 
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco

Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song – Country
Kane Brown, “Heaven” 
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpio
Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys 

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow” 
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid 
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna 
SZA

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTentacion, 17 

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse” 

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee 
Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello 
Zedd

Favorite Social Artist
BTS 
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes

