AMA 2018, trionfano Taylor Swift e Camila Cabello
Ecco tutti i vincitori
ROMA – Sono state Taylor Swift e Camila Cabello a dominare gli American Music Awards 2018. Le due artiste, durante la premiazione che si è svolta nella notte al Microsoft Theater L.A. Live di Los Angeles, hanno portato a casa 4 premi ciascuno. La prima, che ha aperto lo show live, è stata incoronata artista dell’anno. La seconda miglior nuova artista.
Tra premiati anche Post Malone, Miglior Artista Maschile Pop-Rock, e Rihanna, Miglior Artista Femminile Soul-R&B.
Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)”
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, “The Middle”
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Tour of the Year
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello “Havana (feat. Young Thug)”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Song – Country
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, Scorpio
Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone, “Rock Star (feat. 21 Savage)”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTentacion, 17
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes