The Game Awards 2018, ecco come seguire la diretta
Torna l’appuntamento con i The Game Awards, la cerimonia annuale dedicata al mondo videoludico.
L’edizione 2018 è una delle più attese.
Non solo per la grande assenza per la prima volta di Sony, ma anche per gli oltre 10 titoli che saranno annunciati nel corso della serata.
L’evento si svolgerà il 7 dicembre presso il Microsoft Theater, a Los Angeles. Sarà possibile seguire la diretta streaming, a partire dalle 2.30 di mattina (ora italiana), sul canale Youtube ufficiale, che trovate qui di seguito.
Ecco le candidature:
Videogioco dell’anno
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
Miglior regia
A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Miglior narrativa
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episodio 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Miglior direzione artistica
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Miglior colonna sonora
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Miglior design audio
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Miglior performance
Bryan Dechart (Connor, Detroit: Become Human)
Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War)
Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)
Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2)
Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man)
Gioco di maggior impatto
11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
Miglior gioco continuativo
Destiny 2: I Rinnegati
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Miglior gioco indipendente
Celeste
Dead Cells
Intro the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger
Miglior gioco mobile
Donut County
Florence
Fortnite
PUBG MOBILE
Reigns: Game of Thrones
Miglior gioco VR/AR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect
Miglior gioco d’azione
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: I Rinnegati
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11
Miglior action/adventure
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Miglior GDR
Dragon Quest XI
Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Miglior picchiaduro
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
Miglior gioco per famiglie
Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party
Miglior strategico
Battletech
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
The Banner Saga 3
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Miglior gioco di guida/sportivo
FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Student Game Award
Combat 2018
Dash Quasar
JERA
LIFF
RE: Charge
Miglior indie al debutto
Donut County
Florence
Moss
The Messenger
Yoku’s Island Express
Miglior Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: I Rinnegati
Monster Hunter World
Sea of Thieves
Fortnite
Gioco eSports dell’anno
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch
Giocatore eSports dell’anno
Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi (Echo Fox)
Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
Sung-hygeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)
Team eSports dell’anno
Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Cloud9 (League of Legends)
Fnatic (League of Legends)
London Spitfire (Overwatch)
OG (Dota 2)
Miglior streamer
Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex