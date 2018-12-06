The Game Awards 2018, ecco come seguire la diretta

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Monster Hunter: World e Red Dead Redemption 2 in lizza per il titolo di videogioco dell'anno

Torna l’appuntamento con i The Game Awards, la cerimonia annuale dedicata al mondo videoludico.
L’edizione 2018 è una delle più attese.
Non solo per la grande assenza per la prima volta di Sony, ma anche per gli oltre 10 titoli che saranno annunciati nel corso della serata.
L’evento si svolgerà il 7 dicembre presso il Microsoft Theater, a Los Angeles. Sarà possibile seguire la diretta streaming, a partire dalle 2.30 di mattina (ora italiana), sul canale Youtube ufficiale, che trovate qui di seguito.

Ecco le candidature:

Videogioco dell’anno

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior regia

A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior narrativa

Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episodio 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior direzione artistica

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn

Miglior colonna sonora

Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior design audio

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior performance

Bryan Dechart (Connor, Detroit: Become Human)
Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War)
Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)
Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2)
Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Gioco di maggior impatto

11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Miglior gioco continuativo

Destiny 2: I Rinnegati
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Miglior gioco indipendente

Celeste
Dead Cells
Intro the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger

Miglior gioco mobile

Donut County
Florence
Fortnite
PUBG MOBILE
Reigns: Game of Thrones

Miglior gioco VR/AR

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect

Miglior gioco d’azione

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: I Rinnegati
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11

Miglior action/adventure

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Miglior GDR

Dragon Quest XI
Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Miglior picchiaduro

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party

Miglior strategico

Battletech
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
The Banner Saga 3
Valkyria Chronicles 4

Miglior gioco di guida/sportivo

FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Student Game Award

Combat 2018
Dash Quasar
JERA
LIFF
RE: Charge

Miglior indie al debutto

Donut County
Florence
Moss
The Messenger
Yoku’s Island Express

Miglior Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: I Rinnegati
Monster Hunter World
Sea of Thieves
Fortnite

Gioco eSports dell’anno

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch

Giocatore eSports dell’anno

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi (Echo Fox)
Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
Sung-hygeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)

Team eSports dell’anno

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Cloud9 (League of Legends)
Fnatic (League of Legends)
London Spitfire (Overwatch)
OG (Dota 2)

Miglior streamer

Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex

