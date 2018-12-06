The Game Awards 2018, ecco come seguire la diretta

Torna l’appuntamento con i The Game Awards, la cerimonia annuale dedicata al mondo videoludico.

L’edizione 2018 è una delle più attese.

Non solo per la grande assenza per la prima volta di Sony, ma anche per gli oltre 10 titoli che saranno annunciati nel corso della serata.

L’evento si svolgerà il 7 dicembre presso il Microsoft Theater, a Los Angeles. Sarà possibile seguire la diretta streaming, a partire dalle 2.30 di mattina (ora italiana), sul canale Youtube ufficiale, che trovate qui di seguito.

Ecco le candidature:

Videogioco dell’anno

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior regia

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior narrativa

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episodio 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior direzione artistica



Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Miglior colonna sonora

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior design audio

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Miglior performance

Bryan Dechart (Connor, Detroit: Become Human)

Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War)

Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2)

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Gioco di maggior impatto

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Miglior gioco continuativo

Destiny 2: I Rinnegati

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Miglior gioco indipendente

Celeste

Dead Cells

Intro the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Miglior gioco mobile

Donut County

Florence

Fortnite

PUBG MOBILE

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Miglior gioco VR/AR

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect

Miglior gioco d’azione

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: I Rinnegati

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Miglior action/adventure

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Miglior GDR

Dragon Quest XI

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Miglior picchiaduro

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soul Calibur VI

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party

Miglior strategico

Battletech

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

The Banner Saga 3

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Miglior gioco di guida/sportivo

FIFA 19

Forza Horizon 4

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Student Game Award

Combat 2018

Dash Quasar

JERA

LIFF

RE: Charge

Miglior indie al debutto

Donut County

Florence

Moss

The Messenger

Yoku’s Island Express

Miglior Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: I Rinnegati

Monster Hunter World

Sea of Thieves

Fortnite

Gioco eSports dell’anno

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Giocatore eSports dell’anno

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi (Echo Fox)

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

Sung-hygeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)

Team eSports dell’anno

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Cloud9 (League of Legends)

Fnatic (League of Legends)

London Spitfire (Overwatch)

OG (Dota 2)

Miglior streamer

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex