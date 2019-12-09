Critics’ Choice Awards: The Irishman e When They See Us i più nominati
ROMA – The Irishman, per il cinema, e When They See Us, per la televisione, guidano le nomination ai Critics’ Choice Award, i premi che ogni anno vengono assegnati ai migliori film e programmi tv dai rappresentanti della critica statunitense. La cerimonia di premiazione della 25ma edizione si terrà il 12 gennaio e sarà presentata da Taye Diggs in diretta su The CW.
Il film di Martin Scorsese ha ottenuto 14 nomination, tra cui Miglior Film, Miglior Regista, Miglior Attore (Robert De Niro) e Migliori attori non protagonisti (Al Pacino e Joe Pesci). A seguire con 12 C’era una volta…a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, con 9 Piccole Donne di Greta Gerwig, con 8 Storia di un matrimonio di Noah Baumbach e 1917 di Sam Mendes e con 7 Joker di Todd Phillips, Jojo Rabbit di Taika Waititi e Parasite di Bong Joon-ho.
La serie creata e diretta da Ava DuVernay, invece, guida le candidature con 6 noms. A seguire con 5 This Is Us (NBC) e Schitt’s Creek (Pop) e con 4 Barry (HBO), Chernobyl (HBO), Fleabag (Amazon), Fosse / Verdon (FX), Il Trono di Spade (HBO), The Crown (Netflix), The Good Fight (CBS All Access), Unbelievable (Netflix) e Watchmen (HBO).
Netflix il più candidato
Sommando le nomination della categoria cinema con quelle della tv Netflix ha ottenuto 61 nomination. A seguire con 33 nomination è la HBO, Amazon con 14 e NBC con 12.
TUTTE LE NOMINATION
CINEMA
Miglior film
1917
Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Piccole donne
Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)
C’era una volta…a Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Miglior regista
Noah Baumbach – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)
Greta Gerwig – Piccole donne
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Josh Safdie e Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Miglior attore
Antonio Banderas – Dolor Y Gloria
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio – C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Adam Driver – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Miglior attrice
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyong’o – Noi
Saoirse Ronan – Piccole donne
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Miglior attore non protagonista
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – I due Papi
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Laura Dern – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Le ragazze di Wall Street
Florence Pugh – Piccole donne
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Miglior giovane attore/attrice
Julia Butters – C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph – Noi
Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
Miglior cast
Bombshell
The Irishman
Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Piccole donne
Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)
C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Parasite
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Noah Baumbach – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)
Rian Johnson – Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Greta Gerwig – Piccole donne
Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten – I due Papi
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Miglior fotografia
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Phedon Papamichael – Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – C’era una volta…a Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Miglior scenografia
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Piccole donne
Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – C’era una volta…a Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
Miglior montaggio
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
Fred Raskin – C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Lee Smith – 1917
Migliori costumi
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day – Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran – Piccole donne
Arianne Phillips – C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
Miglior trucco e acconciature
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
C’era una volta…a Hollywood
Rocketman
Migliori effetti visivi
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida
The Irishman
Il re leone
Miglior film animato
Il piccolo Yeti
Frozen II – Il segreto di Arendelle
Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Miglior film d’azione
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida
John Wick 3
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Miglior commedia
La rivincita delle sfigate
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Miglior film di fantascienza o horror
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Noi
Miglior film in lingua straniera
Atlantique
Les Misérables
Dolor Y Gloria
Parasite
Ritratto della giovane in fiamme
Migliore canzone
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Atto di fede
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II – Il segreto di Arendelle
“Speechless” – Aladdin
“Spirit” – Il re leone
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Miglior colonna sonora
Michael Abels – Noi
Alexandre Desplat – Piccole donne
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
TELEVISIONE
Miglior serie drammatica
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Il trono di spade (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Kit Harington – Il trono di spade (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Il trono di spade (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie – Il trono di spade (HBO)
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Miglior serie commedia
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
La fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Miglior attore in una serie commedia
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan – La fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia
Alex Borstein – La fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon)
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Miglior miniserie
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Years and Years (HBO)
Miglior film tv
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv
Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv
Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
Miglior serie animata
Big Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
Miglior talk show
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Migliore special comico
Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)