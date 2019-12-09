Critics’ Choice Awards: The Irishman e When They See Us i più nominati

CINEMA

Miglior film

1917

Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Piccole donne

Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)

C’era una volta…a Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Miglior regista

Noah Baumbach – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)

Greta Gerwig – Piccole donne

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Josh Safdie e Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Miglior attore

Antonio Banderas – Dolor Y Gloria

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Adam Driver – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Miglior attrice

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o – Noi

Saoirse Ronan – Piccole donne

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – I due Papi

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Laura Dern – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Le ragazze di Wall Street

Florence Pugh – Piccole donne

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Miglior giovane attore/attrice

Julia Butters – C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Noi

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

Miglior cast

Bombshell

The Irishman

Cena con delitto – Knives Out

Piccole donne

Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)

C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Parasite

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Noah Baumbach – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)

Rian Johnson – Cena con delitto – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Greta Gerwig – Piccole donne

Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – I due Papi

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Miglior fotografia

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Phedon Papamichael – Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – C’era una volta…a Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Miglior scenografia

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Piccole donne

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – C’era una volta…a Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

Miglior montaggio

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917

Migliori costumi

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Piccole donne

Arianne Phillips – C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Miglior trucco e acconciature

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

C’era una volta…a Hollywood

Rocketman

Migliori effetti visivi

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida

The Irishman

Il re leone

Miglior film animato

Il piccolo Yeti

Frozen II – Il segreto di Arendelle

Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Miglior film d’azione

1917

Avengers: Endgame

Le Mans 66 – La grande sfida

John Wick 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Miglior commedia

La rivincita delle sfigate

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Cena con delitto – Knives Out

Miglior film di fantascienza o horror

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Noi

Miglior film in lingua straniera

Atlantique

Les Misérables

Dolor Y Gloria

Parasite

Ritratto della giovane in fiamme

Migliore canzone

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Atto di fede

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II – Il segreto di Arendelle

“Speechless” – Aladdin

“Spirit” – Il re leone

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Miglior colonna sonora

Michael Abels – Noi

Alexandre Desplat – Piccole donne

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Storia di un matrimonio (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

TELEVISIONE

Miglior serie drammatica

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Il trono di spade (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – Il trono di spade (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Il trono di spade (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Il trono di spade (HBO)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Miglior serie commedia

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

La fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – La fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Alex Borstein – La fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon)

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Miglior miniserie

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Miglior film tv

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film tv

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

Miglior serie animata

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Miglior talk show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Migliore special comico

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)