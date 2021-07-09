Permission to Dance dei BTS, boom di visualizzazioni su YouTube

ROMA – A poche ore dall’uscita, il video di Permission To Dance dei BTS ha raggiunto 30milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.
Il brano, disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali, è stato scritto da Ed Sheeran e fa parte del CD singolo “Butter” della band, che comprende quattro tracce: “Butter”, “Permission to Dance”, “Butter (Instrumental) e “Permission to Dance (Instrumental).”
Permission To Dance dei BTS – VIDEO
Permission To Dance dei BTS – TESTO
It’s the thought of being young
When your heart’s just like a drum
Beating louder with no way to guard it
When it all seems like it’s wrong
Just sing along to Elton John
And to that feeling, we’re just getting started
When the nights get colder
And the rhythms got you falling behind
Just dream about that moment
When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye
Then you say
I wanna dance
The music’s got me going
Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let’s break our plans
And live just like we’re golden
And roll in like we’re dancing fools
We don’t need to worry
‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance
There’s always something that’s standing in the way
But if you don’t let it faze ya
You’ll know just how to break
Just keep the right vibe, yeah
‘Cause there’s no looking back
There ain’t no one to prove
We don’t got this on lock (Yeah)
The wait is over
The time is now so let’s do it right, mm (Yeah)
Yeah we’ll keep going
And stay up until we see the sunrise (Yeah)
And we’ll say
I wanna dance
The music’s got me going
Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let’s break our plans
And live just like we’re golden
And roll in like we’re dancing fools
We don’t need to worry
‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
No, we don’t need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Well, let me show ya
That we can keep the fire alive, mm
‘Cause it’s not over
Till it’s over, say it one more time
Say
I wanna dance
The music’s got me going (Music’s got me going)
Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)
Let’s break our plans
And live just like we’re golden (Ooh)
And roll in like we’re dancing fools (Like we’re dancing fools)
We don’t need to worry
‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)
Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)
‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance