Lizzo pubblica ‘Rumors’, boom di visualizzazioni per il video

Con oltre un milione di visualizzazioni, il video di ‘Rumors’ nuovo singolo di Lizzo feat Cardi B, ha fatto il suo debutto col botto.
Ambientata in una ‘particolare’ antica Grecia, le due protagoniste interpretano due prorompenti dee greche. I loro stili, sapientemente mixati, fanno del brano una potente hit già molto apprezzata dal pubblico. Quella di ‘Rumors’ è la seconda collaborazione tra Lizzo e Cardi B: la prima è quella avvenuta nel film del 2019 ‘Le ragazze di Wall Street – Business Is Business’ (Hustlers).
‘Rumors’ va ad aggiungersi alla lunga lista dei successi firmati da Lizzo: il suo ultimo album ‘Cuz I Love You’ (2019), con oltre un milione di copie vendute, si è aggiudicato oltre al disco di platino, anche il titolo di ‘Best Progressive R&B Album ai Grammy Awards‘.
Online il video di ‘Rumors’
‘Rumors’, il testo
They don’t know I do it for the culture, god, damn
They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, god, damn
Say I’m turning big girls into hoes, oh, god, damn
They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, god, damn
All the rumors are true, yeah
What you heard, that’s true, yeah
I fuck him and you, yeah
If you believe I do that
Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah
NDA, no loose lips
Now them hoes tryna sue me
Bitch, I don’t give two shits
All the rumors are true, yeah
I’ve been into bamboo, yeah
Focused on this music
My ex-nigga, he blew it
Last year, I thought I would lose it
Rеading shit on the internet
My smoothie cleanse and my diet
No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet, ha!
Spending all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is going on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch
(Talk, and talk, and talk, and talk) give ‘em something to talk about
Sick of rumors, ooh
But haters do what they do, uh
Haters do what they do (Cardi)
All the rumors are true, yeah
Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah
Made a million at Sue’s, yeah
Got me running with fake news, yeah
Cardi ain’t popping, no, that’s a machine (huh?)
Nobody listen, they buying them streams (hmm)
They even posted on blogs overseas
And lie in a language I can’t even read
The fuck do this mean?
Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits
Used to pop off when they pop shit (woo)
But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in
And my records live in the top ten
Lizzo! Teach me about big girl coochie (okay)
Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me
But I’m gonna keep doing what I wanna do
‘Cause all the rumors are, all the rumors are true (yeah)
They hated on me since school, yeah
I never thought I was cool, yeah
Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah (yeah)
I love hoes on poles, yeah (woo)
I am body goals, yeah
This shit from my soul, yeah
Black people made rock ‘n’ roll, yeah
While you’re spending all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer shit is going on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch
What they say? (Yeah) what they say? (Yeah)
(Talk, and talk, and talk, and talk) give ‘em something to talk about
Sick of rumors, ooh
But haters do what they do
Haters do what they do