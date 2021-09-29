No Time To Die, James Bond a Londra per la premiere mondiale (e ci sono anche i reali)

Dopo svariati rinvii a causa del Covid, finalmente No Time To Die – diretto da Cary Joji Fukunaga – può debuttare al cinema. Il 30 settembre i fan del franchise più longevo del cinema può godersi per 2 ore e 43 minuti il nuovo film con James Bond, l’ultimo con protagonista Daniel Craig. Chi prenderà il suo posto? Dopo l’annuncio dell’addio da parte dell’attore, lo scorso gennaio, non smettono di circolare i nomi di chi potrebbe sostituirlo: da Idris Elba a Tom Hardy fino a Tom Hiddleston. Tra le ipotesi anche quella di introdurre una 007 donna, che potrebbe essere Lashana Lynch che in No Time To Die interpreta la ‘nuova’ 007. Per ora gli occhi sono tutti puntati sulla world premiere della pellicola, che si è tenuta alla Royal Albert Hall a Londra alla presenza del cast principale Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek il regista Cary Joji Fukunaga. Tra gli ospiti anche i reali d’Inghilterra – il principe Carlo insieme a Camilla e il figlio William con Kate Middleton – Jason Momoa, Phoebe Waller-Bridge e Judi Dench.

NO TIME TO DIE, GLI SCATTI DALLA WORLD PREMIERE A LONDRA