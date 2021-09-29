No Time To Die, James Bond a Londra per la premiere mondiale (e ci sono anche i reali)

Dopo svariati rinvii a causa del Covid, finalmente No Time To Die – diretto da Cary Joji Fukunaga – può debuttare al cinema. Il 30 settembre i fan del franchise più longevo del cinema può godersi per 2 ore e 43 minuti il nuovo film con James Bond, l’ultimo con protagonista Daniel Craig. Chi prenderà il suo posto? Dopo l’annuncio dell’addio da parte dell’attore, lo scorso gennaio, non smettono di circolare i nomi di chi potrebbe sostituirlo: da Idris Elba a Tom Hardy fino a Tom Hiddleston. Tra le ipotesi anche quella di introdurre una 007 donna, che potrebbe essere Lashana Lynch che in No Time To Die interpreta la ‘nuova’ 007. Per ora gli occhi sono tutti puntati sulla world premiere della pellicola, che si è tenuta alla Royal Albert Hall a Londra alla presenza del cast principale Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek il regista Cary Joji Fukunaga. Tra gli ospiti anche i reali d’Inghilterra – il principe Carlo insieme a Camilla e il figlio William con Kate Middleton – Jason Momoa, Phoebe Waller-Bridge e Judi Dench.
NO TIME TO DIE, GLI SCATTI DALLA WORLD PREMIERE A LONDRA
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux attend the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: A general view at the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Lashana Lynch attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Billie Eilish and Finneas attend the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Whishaw attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: James Bond’s Aston Martin is displayed at the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Lashana Lynch attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Léa Seydoux attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Ana de Armas attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Naomie Harris attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Rami Malek attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
Dame Judi Dench attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)