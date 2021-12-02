Shawn Mendes, fuori il nuovo singolo ‘It’ll be okay’

Si chiama ‘It’ll be okay’ il nuovo singolo di Shawn Mendes. Il brano, che tratta le difficoltà e le paure che seguono la fine di una relazione, arriva dopo la notizia della rottura con Camila Cabello, con la quale ha avuto una storia di oltre 2 anni.
‘It’ll be okay’ – AUDIO E TESTO
Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
Yeah
I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide
It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay
If we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)
I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide
And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)
And if we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)
Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black
I will love you either way