Shawn Mendes, fuori il nuovo singolo ‘It’ll be okay’

Si chiama ‘It’ll be okay’ il nuovo singolo di Shawn Mendes. Il brano, che tratta le difficoltà e le paure che seguono la fine di una relazione, arriva dopo la notizia della rottura con Camila Cabello, con la quale ha avuto una storia di oltre 2 anni.



‘It’ll be okay’ – AUDIO E TESTO

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide

It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay

If we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide

And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)

And if we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black

I will love you either way