Brit Award 2022, due nomination per i nostri Maneskin

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l'8 febbraio 2022 presso l'iconica The O2 Arena

18 Dicembre 2021
Musica

Continuano a volare alto in tutto il mondo i nostri Maneskin. La band è stata nominata in due categorie ai prossimi Brit Award 2022: Best international group e Best international song per I Wanna Be Your Slave. Una ulteriore dimostrazione del grande talento, tutto italiano, della rock band che sta scalando classifiche giorno dopo giorno. 

Tra i più nominati della prossima edizione ci sono Adele, Ed Sheeran e Dave con cinque nomination, ma anche Little Simz e Sam Fender che si uniscono a loro con quattro nomination ciascuno.  Tutti e cinque sono in corsa per l’ambito premio Album Of The Year.

BRIT AWARD 2022, TUTTE LE NOMINATION

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave and Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Glass Animals – Heatwave

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

CKay – Love Nwantiti

Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Polo G – Rapstar

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weekend – Save Your Tears

Tiesto – The Business

BEST NEW ARTIST

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

RISING STAR

Bree Runway

Holly Humberstone (already announced as winner)

2021-12-18T19:58:48+01:00

