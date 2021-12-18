Brit Award 2022, due nomination per i nostri Maneskin

Continuano a volare alto in tutto il mondo i nostri Maneskin. La band è stata nominata in due categorie ai prossimi Brit Award 2022: Best international group e Best international song per I Wanna Be Your Slave. Una ulteriore dimostrazione del grande talento, tutto italiano, della rock band che sta scalando classifiche giorno dopo giorno.
Tra i più nominati della prossima edizione ci sono Adele, Ed Sheeran e Dave con cinque nomination, ma anche Little Simz e Sam Fender che si uniscono a loro con quattro nomination ciascuno. Tutti e cinque sono in corsa per l’ambito premio Album Of The Year.
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’8 febbraio 2022 presso l’iconica The O2 Arena.
BRIT AWARD 2022, TUTTE LE NOMINATION
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele – 30
Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran – =
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
SONG OF THE YEAR
A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
Adele – Easy On Me
Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
Central Cee – Obsessed With You
Dave and Stormzy – Clash
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Glass Animals – Heatwave
Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed
KSI – Holiday
Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday
Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body
Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
CKay – Love Nwantiti
Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More
Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu – Black Magic
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u
Polo G – Rapstar
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
The Weekend – Save Your Tears
Tiesto – The Business
BEST NEW ARTIST
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
RISING STAR
Bree Runway
Holly Humberstone (already announced as winner)
Lola Young
POP/R&B ACT
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
DANCE ACT
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Joel Corry
Raye
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz