Brit Award 2022, due nomination per i nostri Maneskin

Continuano a volare alto in tutto il mondo i nostri Maneskin. La band è stata nominata in due categorie ai prossimi Brit Award 2022: Best international group e Best international song per I Wanna Be Your Slave. Una ulteriore dimostrazione del grande talento, tutto italiano, della rock band che sta scalando classifiche giorno dopo giorno.

Tra i più nominati della prossima edizione ci sono Adele, Ed Sheeran e Dave con cinque nomination, ma anche Little Simz e Sam Fender che si uniscono a loro con quattro nomination ciascuno. Tutti e cinque sono in corsa per l’ambito premio Album Of The Year.

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’8 febbraio 2022 presso l’iconica The O2 Arena.

BRIT AWARD 2022, TUTTE LE NOMINATION

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =