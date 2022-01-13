SAG Awards, Lady Gaga in nomination per Miglior attrice

Lady Gaga per House of Gucci, Will Smith per Una famiglia vincente, Andrew Garfield per Tick, Tick… Boom!, Oscar Isaac per Scene da un matrimonio, Belfast, West Side Story, Ted Lasso e Squid Game. Questi sono alcuni dei candidati ai Sag Awards 2022: i prestigiosi premi assegnati annualmente dalla Screen Actors Guild, l’associazione americana degli attori e delle attrici. La cerimonia di premiazione della 28esima edizione si terrà il 27 febbraio (un mese prima della notte degli Oscar), ecco tutte le nomination:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, Il potere del cane
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Il potere del cane
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, La fiera delle illusioni
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, Il potere del cane
Ruth Negga, Passing
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei dieci anelli
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown
Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Omicidio a Easttown
Squid Game