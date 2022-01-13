SAG Awards, Lady Gaga in nomination per Miglior attrice

Lady Gaga per House of Gucci, Will Smith per Una famiglia vincente, Andrew Garfield per Tick, Tick… Boom!, Oscar Isaac per Scene da un matrimonio, Belfast, West Side Story, Ted Lasso e Squid Game. Questi sono alcuni dei candidati ai Sag Awards 2022: i prestigiosi premi assegnati annualmente dalla Screen Actors Guild, l’associazione americana degli attori e delle attrici. La cerimonia di premiazione della 28esima edizione si terrà il 27 febbraio (un mese prima della notte degli Oscar), ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior cast in un film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Miglior attore protagonista in un film

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Il potere del cane

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Il potere del cane

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, La fiera delle illusioni

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, Il potere del cane

Ruth Negga, Passing

Miglior cast di stunt in un film

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei dieci anelli

Miglior cast in una serie drammatica

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Miglior cast in una serie comica

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown

Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Miglior attore in una serie comica

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Miglior attrice in una serie comica

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Miglior cast di stunt in una serie

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Omicidio a Easttown

Squid Game