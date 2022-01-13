SAG Awards, Lady Gaga in nomination per Miglior attrice

La lista completa dei candidati

13 Gennaio 2022
Cinema e serie

Lady Gaga per House of Gucci, Will Smith per Una famiglia vincente, Andrew Garfield per Tick, Tick… Boom!, Oscar Isaac per Scene da un matrimonio, Belfast, West Side Story, Ted Lasso e Squid Game. Questi sono alcuni dei candidati ai Sag Awards 2022: i prestigiosi premi assegnati annualmente dalla Screen Actors Guild, l’associazione americana degli attori e delle attrici. La cerimonia di premiazione della 28esima edizione si terrà il 27 febbraio (un mese prima della notte degli Oscar), ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior cast in un film

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard

Miglior attore protagonista in un film

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, Il potere del cane
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Il potere del cane

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, La fiera delle illusioni
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, Il potere del cane
Ruth Negga, Passing

Miglior cast di stunt in un film

Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei dieci anelli

Miglior cast in una serie drammatica

The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

Miglior cast in una serie comica

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown
Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Miglior attore in una serie comica

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Miglior attrice in una serie comica

Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Miglior cast di stunt in una serie

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Omicidio a Easttown
Squid Game

