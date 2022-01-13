‘Oh My God’ ma quanto è pazzesca Adele nel nuovo video

Non una ma ben due Adele nel video di Oh My God, diretto da Sam Brown (già alla regia di Rolling in the Deep). Bianco e nero, nostalgia per il varietà televisivo di una volta, cambi di scenografie e di abiti, ballerini che si muovo attorno all’artista pluripremiata e alla sua splendida luce. Tutto questo per il secondo singolo dell’ultimo album 30, dopo il successo del primo estratto Easy On Me.

OH MY GOD, IL VIDEO

OH MY GOD, IL TESTO



I ain’t got too much time to spare

But I’ll make time for you to show how much I care

Wish that I would let you break my walls

But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall

Boy, you give good love, I won’t lie

It’s what keeps me comin’ back even though I’m terrified





I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah





Oh, my God, I can’t believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind

‘Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

I’m a fool, but they all think I’m blind

I’d rather be a fool than leave myself behind

I don’t have to explain myself to you

I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do



I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah



Oh, my God, I can’t believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind

‘Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight



“Lord, don’t let me,” I say, “Lord, don’t let me”

I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down” (Oh, Lord)

“Lord, don’t let me,” I say, “Lord, don’t let me”

I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down” (Don’t let me let myself down)

“Lord, don’t let me,” I say, “Lord, don’t let me”

I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down” (Oh, my God)

“Lord, don’t let me,” I say, “Lord, don’t let me”

I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down” (Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Oh, my God, I can’t believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind

‘Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight



“Lord, don’t let me,” I say, “Lord, don’t let me”

I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down” (I know that it’s wrong, but I want to have fun)

“Lord, don’t let me,” I say, “Lord, don’t let me”

I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down” (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)

“Lord, don’t let me,” I say, “Lord, don’t let me”

I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down” (I know that it’s wrong, but I want to have fun)

“Lord, don’t let me,” I say, “Lord, don’t let me”

I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down” (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)