Il Coachella si apre con l’esibizione di Harry Styles

È Harry Styles il primo headliner del Coachella, il grande festival musicale californiano che torna dopo uno stop di due anni a causa Covid.

Tantissimi artisti si esibiranno nel corso delle giornate di festa, che quest’anno saranno distribuite su due weekend di aprile. Quello in corso, dal 15 al 17, e il prossimo, dal 22 al 24.

Sul palco attesi anche i Maneskin, che suoneranno in diretta domenica 17 aprile (QUI tute le info).

Insieme a Harry Styles, gli headliners sono Billie Eilish (16 aprile), e Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (17 aprile).

Coachella, la line-up del primo weekend

Ogni esibizione è riportata con l’orario locale (PT). Per ricavare l’ora italiana basta aggiungere +9.

Venerdì 15 aprile

Harry Styles (11:35 p.m., Coachella Stage – da noi 08:35 di sabato mattina )

(11:35 p.m., Coachella Stage – da noi 08:35 di ) King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (12:00, Outdoor Theatre)

BadBadNotGood (12:05, Gobi)

Lane 8 (11:45, Mojave)

Slander (11:55, Sahara)

Artbat (11:15, Yuma)

Daniel Caesar (10:10, Coachella Stage)

Louis the Child (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Ela Minus (10:10, Sonora)

Epik High (10:45, Gobi)

Snoh Aalegra (10:35, Mojave)

Big Sean (10:45, Sahara)

The Martinez Brothers (9:45, Yuma)

Phoebe Bridgers (9:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Amyl and the Sniffers (9:00, Sonora)

The Avalanches (9:25, Gobi)

Pink Sweat$ (9:25, Mojave)

Baby Keem (9:35, Sahara)

Lil Baby (8:25, Coachella Stage)

Peggy Gou (8:15, Yuma)

Tokimonsta (8:10, Gobi)

Idles (8:10, Mojave)

Black Coffee (8:10, Sahara)

Madeon (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)

PUP (7:20, Sonora)

Grupo Firme (7:10, Coachella Stage)

Cordae (7:05, Sahara)

Slowthai (7:00, Gobi)

Arcade Fire (6:45, Mojave)

Damian Lazarus (6:45, Yuma)

Niki (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

City Girls (6:00, Sahara)

Anitta (6:00, Coachella Stage)

The Marías (5:50, Gobi)

Spiritualized (5:40, Sonora)

Carly Rae Jepsen (5:30, Mojave)

Daphni (5:30, Yuma)

Omar Apollo (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Ari Lennox (4:50, Coachella Stage)

The Chats (4:35, Sonora)

Role Model (4:35, Gobi)

Dom Dolla (4:35, Sahara)

Still Woozy (4:25, Mojave)

Purple Disco Machine (4:15, Yuma)

Bishop Briggs (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Mika (3:40, Coachella Stage)

John Summit (3:35, Sahara)

Code Orange (3:30, Sonora)

The Regrettes (3:20, Gobi)

Raveena (3:20, Mojave)

Jayda G (3:00, Yuma)

The Hu (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)

Lost Kings (2:50, Sahara)

Princess Nokia (2:35, Coachella Stage)

Jean Dawson (2:30, Sonora)

Lawrence (2:25, Mojave)

Arooj Aftab (2:15, Gobi)

GG Magree (2:05, Sahara)

Logic1000 (2:00, Yuma)

Yimbo (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Juicewon (1:45, Coachella Stage)

Torres Martines Birdsinging and Dancing (1:45, Gobi)

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls (1:40, Sonora)

Meute (1:20, Mojave)

Venessa Michaels (1:25, Sahara)

Sohmi (1:00, Yuma)

Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)

Dear Humans (12:00, Yuma)

Sabato 16 aprile

Billie Eilish (11:30 p.m., Coachella Stage)

(11:30 p.m., Coachella Stage) 21 Savage (12:05, Sahara)

Kyaru Pamyu Pamyu (11:55, Gobi)

DJ Koze (11:40, Mojave)

Richie Hawtin (11, Yuma)

Hot Chip (10:50, Gobi)

Isaiah Rashad (10:50, Sahara)

Floating Points (10:45, Mojave)

Stromae (10:35, Outdoor Theatre)

Megan Thee Stallion (10:05, Coachella Stage)

Rich Brian (9:40, Sahara)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib (9:35, Gobi)

Caribou (9:30, Mojave)

Molchat Doma (9:15, Sonora)

Danny Elfman (9:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Dixon (9:00, Yuma)

Flume (8:35, Coachella Stage)

Pabllo Vittar (8:25, Gobi)

Brockhampton (8:25, Sahara)

Steve Lacy (8:15, Mojave)

Black Midi (8:00, Sonora)

Chris Liebing (7:30, Yuma)

Caroline Polachek (7:15, Gobi)

Tchami (7:15, Sahara)

Disclosure (7:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Turnstile (7:00, Mojave)

Inner Wave (6:50, Sonora)

88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever (6:45, Coachella Stage)

100 gecs (6:10, Sahara)

Rina Sawayama (6:00, Gobi)

Anna (6:00, Yuma)

Cuco (5:50, Outdoor Theatre)

Girl in Red (5:50, Mojave)

Mannequin Pussy (5:45, Sonora)

Giveon (5:30, Coachella Stage)

Emo Nite (5:05, Sahara)

Arlo Parks (4:50, Gobi)

Wallows (4:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Nicki Nicole (4:40, Sonora)

Japanese Breakfast (4:40, Mojave)

Paco Osuna (4:30, Yuma)

Conan Gray (4:20, Coachella Stage)

J.I.D (4:00, Sahara)

L’Impératrice (3:45, Gobi)

Beach Bunny (3:35, Outdoor Theatre)

Ed Maverick (3:30, Sonora)

Holly Humberstone (3:30, Mojave)

Sama’ Abdulhadi (3:15, Yuma)

Masego (3:05, Coachella Stage)

Whipped Cream (2:55, Sahara)

Current Joys (2:40, Gobi)

Chelsea Cutler (2:30, Outdoor Theatre)

Nilüfer Yanya (2:30, Sonora)

Amber Mark (2:20, Mojave)

Vnssa (2:10, Sahara)

Koffee (2:00, Coachella Stage)

DJ Holographic (2:00, Yuma)

Gingee (1:45, Outdoor Theatre)

Beach Goons (1:45, Sonora)

Alaina Castillo (1:35, Gobi)

Gee Dee (1:30, Mojave)

DJ Lord (1:30, Sahara)

Record Safari (1:15, Coachella Stage)

Yard Act (1:00, Sonora)

Mark Lizaola (12:45, Gobi)

Latane From Fundido (12:45, Sahara)

Layla Benitz (12:45, Yuma)

Buster Jarvis (12:00, Sonora)

Miane (12:00, Yuma)

Domenica 17 aprile