Il Coachella si apre con l’esibizione di Harry Styles

È Harry Styles il primo headliner del Coachella, il grande festival musicale californiano che torna dopo uno stop di due anni a causa Covid.
Tantissimi artisti si esibiranno nel corso delle giornate di festa, che quest’anno saranno distribuite su due weekend di aprile. Quello in corso, dal 15 al 17, e il prossimo, dal 22 al 24.
Sul palco attesi anche i Maneskin, che suoneranno in diretta domenica 17 aprile (QUI tute le info).
Insieme a Harry Styles, gli headliners sono Billie Eilish (16 aprile), e Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (17 aprile).
Coachella, la line-up del primo weekend
Ogni esibizione è riportata con l’orario locale (PT). Per ricavare l’ora italiana basta aggiungere +9.
Venerdì 15 aprile
- Harry Styles (11:35 p.m., Coachella Stage – da noi 08:35 di sabato mattina)
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (12:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- BadBadNotGood (12:05, Gobi)
- Lane 8 (11:45, Mojave)
- Slander (11:55, Sahara)
- Artbat (11:15, Yuma)
- Daniel Caesar (10:10, Coachella Stage)
- Louis the Child (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)
- Ela Minus (10:10, Sonora)
- Epik High (10:45, Gobi)
- Snoh Aalegra (10:35, Mojave)
- Big Sean (10:45, Sahara)
- The Martinez Brothers (9:45, Yuma)
- Phoebe Bridgers (9:10, Outdoor Theatre)
- Amyl and the Sniffers (9:00, Sonora)
- The Avalanches (9:25, Gobi)
- Pink Sweat$ (9:25, Mojave)
- Baby Keem (9:35, Sahara)
- Lil Baby (8:25, Coachella Stage)
- Peggy Gou (8:15, Yuma)
- Tokimonsta (8:10, Gobi)
- Idles (8:10, Mojave)
- Black Coffee (8:10, Sahara)
- Madeon (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)
- PUP (7:20, Sonora)
- Grupo Firme (7:10, Coachella Stage)
- Cordae (7:05, Sahara)
- Slowthai (7:00, Gobi)
- Arcade Fire (6:45, Mojave)
- Damian Lazarus (6:45, Yuma)
- Niki (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)
- City Girls (6:00, Sahara)
- Anitta (6:00, Coachella Stage)
- The Marías (5:50, Gobi)
- Spiritualized (5:40, Sonora)
- Carly Rae Jepsen (5:30, Mojave)
- Daphni (5:30, Yuma)
- Omar Apollo (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)
- Ari Lennox (4:50, Coachella Stage)
- The Chats (4:35, Sonora)
- Role Model (4:35, Gobi)
- Dom Dolla (4:35, Sahara)
- Still Woozy (4:25, Mojave)
- Purple Disco Machine (4:15, Yuma)
- Bishop Briggs (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Mika (3:40, Coachella Stage)
- John Summit (3:35, Sahara)
- Code Orange (3:30, Sonora)
- The Regrettes (3:20, Gobi)
- Raveena (3:20, Mojave)
- Jayda G (3:00, Yuma)
- The Hu (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)
- Lost Kings (2:50, Sahara)
- Princess Nokia (2:35, Coachella Stage)
- Jean Dawson (2:30, Sonora)
- Lawrence (2:25, Mojave)
- Arooj Aftab (2:15, Gobi)
- GG Magree (2:05, Sahara)
- Logic1000 (2:00, Yuma)
- Yimbo (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Juicewon (1:45, Coachella Stage)
- Torres Martines Birdsinging and Dancing (1:45, Gobi)
- Giselle Woo & the Night Owls (1:40, Sonora)
- Meute (1:20, Mojave)
- Venessa Michaels (1:25, Sahara)
- Sohmi (1:00, Yuma)
- Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)
- Dear Humans (12:00, Yuma)
Sabato 16 aprile
- Billie Eilish (11:30 p.m., Coachella Stage)
- 21 Savage (12:05, Sahara)
- Kyaru Pamyu Pamyu (11:55, Gobi)
- DJ Koze (11:40, Mojave)
- Richie Hawtin (11, Yuma)
- Hot Chip (10:50, Gobi)
- Isaiah Rashad (10:50, Sahara)
- Floating Points (10:45, Mojave)
- Stromae (10:35, Outdoor Theatre)
- Megan Thee Stallion (10:05, Coachella Stage)
- Rich Brian (9:40, Sahara)
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib (9:35, Gobi)
- Caribou (9:30, Mojave)
- Molchat Doma (9:15, Sonora)
- Danny Elfman (9:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Dixon (9:00, Yuma)
- Flume (8:35, Coachella Stage)
- Pabllo Vittar (8:25, Gobi)
- Brockhampton (8:25, Sahara)
- Steve Lacy (8:15, Mojave)
- Black Midi (8:00, Sonora)
- Chris Liebing (7:30, Yuma)
- Caroline Polachek (7:15, Gobi)
- Tchami (7:15, Sahara)
- Disclosure (7:10, Outdoor Theatre)
- Turnstile (7:00, Mojave)
- Inner Wave (6:50, Sonora)
- 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever (6:45, Coachella Stage)
- 100 gecs (6:10, Sahara)
- Rina Sawayama (6:00, Gobi)
- Anna (6:00, Yuma)
- Cuco (5:50, Outdoor Theatre)
- Girl in Red (5:50, Mojave)
- Mannequin Pussy (5:45, Sonora)
- Giveon (5:30, Coachella Stage)
- Emo Nite (5:05, Sahara)
- Arlo Parks (4:50, Gobi)
- Wallows (4:40, Outdoor Theatre)
- Nicki Nicole (4:40, Sonora)
- Japanese Breakfast (4:40, Mojave)
- Paco Osuna (4:30, Yuma)
- Conan Gray (4:20, Coachella Stage)
- J.I.D (4:00, Sahara)
- L’Impératrice (3:45, Gobi)
- Beach Bunny (3:35, Outdoor Theatre)
- Ed Maverick (3:30, Sonora)
- Holly Humberstone (3:30, Mojave)
- Sama’ Abdulhadi (3:15, Yuma)
- Masego (3:05, Coachella Stage)
- Whipped Cream (2:55, Sahara)
- Current Joys (2:40, Gobi)
- Chelsea Cutler (2:30, Outdoor Theatre)
- Nilüfer Yanya (2:30, Sonora)
- Amber Mark (2:20, Mojave)
- Vnssa (2:10, Sahara)
- Koffee (2:00, Coachella Stage)
- DJ Holographic (2:00, Yuma)
- Gingee (1:45, Outdoor Theatre)
- Beach Goons (1:45, Sonora)
- Alaina Castillo (1:35, Gobi)
- Gee Dee (1:30, Mojave)
- DJ Lord (1:30, Sahara)
- Record Safari (1:15, Coachella Stage)
- Yard Act (1:00, Sonora)
- Mark Lizaola (12:45, Gobi)
- Latane From Fundido (12:45, Sahara)
- Layla Benitz (12:45, Yuma)
- Buster Jarvis (12:00, Sonora)
- Miane (12:00, Yuma)
Domenica 17 aprile
- Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (10:20 p.m., Coachella Stage)
- The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon (10:40, Mojave)
- Michael Bibi (10:00, Yuma)
- Belly (9:40, Gobi)
- Jesse Reyez (9:40, Mojave)
- Denzel Curry (9:40, Sahara)
- Jamie xx (9:30, Outdoor Theatre)
- Natanael Cano (8:35, Gobi)
- Doja Cat (8:30, Coachella Stage)
- Måneskin (8:30, Mojave)
- Fatboy Slim (8:30, Yuma)
- Duke Dumont (8:20, Sahara)
- Nathy Peluso (8:00, Sonora)
- Joji (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)
- Ali Gatie (7:25, Gobi)
- Dave (7:15, Mojave)
- Karol G (7:00, Coachella Stage)
- Bedouin (7:00, Yuma)
- Duck Sauce (6:50, Sahara)
- Eyedress (6:30, Sonora)
- Chicano Batman (6:10, Gobi)
- Fred Again.. (6:05, Mojave)
- Solomun (6:15, Outdoor Theatre)
- Maggie Rogers (5:45, Coachella Stage)
- Vince Staples (5:35, Sahara)
- Satori (5:30, Yuma)
- Crumb (5:25, Sonora)
- Finneas (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)
- Orville Peck (5:05, Gobi)
- Kim Petras (5:00, Mojave)
- Run the Jewels (4:35, Coachella Stage)
- Viagra Boys (4:20, Sonora)
- Channel Tres (4:20, Sahara)
- Beabadoobee (4:00, Gobi)
- Adam Port (4:00, Yuma)
- Alec Benjamin (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Emotional Oranges (3:50, Mojave)
- Banda MS (3:20, Coachella Stage)
- Skegss (3:20, Sonora)
- Griselda (3:15, Sahara)
- Yola (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)
- Hayden James (2:55, Gobi)
- Olivia O’Brien (2:45, Mojave)
- Luttrell (2:30, Yuma)
- Altin Gün (2:20, Sonora)
- Surf Curse (2:15, Coachella Stage)
- Maxo Kream (2:05, Sahara)
- Mariah the Scientist (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)
- Sampa the Great (2:00, Gobi)
- Inglish (1:40, Mojave)
- Gabe Real (1:30, Coachella Stage)
- Cariño (1:25, Sonora)
- Cre-8 (1:15, Sahara)
- Massio (1:10, Gobi)
- Dave P (1:10, Outdoor Theatre)
- Amémé (1:00, Yuma)
- Interventionboi (12:00, Sonora)
- Cole Knight (12:00, Yuma)