Il Coachella si apre con l’esibizione di Harry Styles

Il cantante è il primo headliner dell'evento

16 Aprile 2022
Eventi

È Harry Styles il primo headliner del Coachella, il grande festival musicale californiano che torna dopo uno stop di due anni a causa Covid.
Tantissimi artisti si esibiranno nel corso delle giornate di festa, che quest’anno saranno distribuite su due weekend di aprile. Quello in corso, dal 15 al 17, e il prossimo, dal 22 al 24.
Sul palco attesi anche i Maneskin, che suoneranno in diretta domenica 17 aprile (QUI tute le info).
Insieme a Harry Styles, gli headliners sono Billie Eilish (16 aprile), e Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (17 aprile).

Coachella, la line-up del primo weekend

Ogni esibizione è riportata con l’orario locale (PT). Per ricavare l’ora italiana basta aggiungere +9.

Venerdì 15 aprile

  • Harry Styles (11:35 p.m., Coachella Stage – da noi 08:35 di sabato mattina)
  • King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (12:00, Outdoor Theatre)
  • BadBadNotGood (12:05, Gobi)
  • Lane 8 (11:45, Mojave)
  • Slander (11:55, Sahara)
  • Artbat (11:15, Yuma)
  • Daniel Caesar (10:10, Coachella Stage)
  • Louis the Child (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Ela Minus (10:10, Sonora)
  • Epik High (10:45, Gobi)
  • Snoh Aalegra (10:35, Mojave)
  • Big Sean (10:45, Sahara)
  • The Martinez Brothers (9:45, Yuma)
  • Phoebe Bridgers (9:10, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Amyl and the Sniffers (9:00, Sonora)
  • The Avalanches (9:25, Gobi)
  • Pink Sweat$ (9:25, Mojave)
  • Baby Keem (9:35, Sahara)
  • Lil Baby (8:25, Coachella Stage)
  • Peggy Gou (8:15, Yuma)
  • Tokimonsta (8:10, Gobi)
  • Idles (8:10, Mojave)
  • Black Coffee (8:10, Sahara)
  • Madeon (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)
  • PUP (7:20, Sonora)
  • Grupo Firme (7:10, Coachella Stage)
  • Cordae (7:05, Sahara)
  • Slowthai (7:00, Gobi)
  • Arcade Fire (6:45, Mojave)
  • Damian Lazarus (6:45, Yuma)
  • Niki (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)
  • City Girls (6:00, Sahara)
  • Anitta (6:00, Coachella Stage)
  • The Marías (5:50, Gobi)
  • Spiritualized (5:40, Sonora)
  • Carly Rae Jepsen (5:30, Mojave)
  • Daphni (5:30, Yuma)
  • Omar Apollo (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Ari Lennox (4:50, Coachella Stage)
  • The Chats (4:35, Sonora)
  • Role Model (4:35, Gobi)
  • Dom Dolla (4:35, Sahara)
  • Still Woozy (4:25, Mojave)
  • Purple Disco Machine (4:15, Yuma)
  • Bishop Briggs (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Mika (3:40, Coachella Stage)
  • John Summit (3:35, Sahara)
  • Code Orange (3:30, Sonora)
  • The Regrettes (3:20, Gobi)
  • Raveena (3:20, Mojave)
  • Jayda G (3:00, Yuma)
  • The Hu (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Lost Kings (2:50, Sahara)
  • Princess Nokia (2:35, Coachella Stage)
  • Jean Dawson (2:30, Sonora)
  • Lawrence (2:25, Mojave)
  • Arooj Aftab (2:15, Gobi)
  • GG Magree (2:05, Sahara)
  • Logic1000 (2:00, Yuma)
  • Yimbo (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Juicewon (1:45, Coachella Stage)
  • Torres Martines Birdsinging and Dancing (1:45, Gobi)
  • Giselle Woo & the Night Owls (1:40, Sonora)
  • Meute (1:20, Mojave)
  • Venessa Michaels (1:25, Sahara)
  • Sohmi (1:00, Yuma)
  • Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)
  • Dear Humans (12:00, Yuma)

Sabato 16 aprile

  • Billie Eilish (11:30 p.m., Coachella Stage)
  • 21 Savage (12:05, Sahara)
  • Kyaru Pamyu Pamyu (11:55, Gobi)
  • DJ Koze (11:40, Mojave)
  • Richie Hawtin (11, Yuma)
  • Hot Chip (10:50, Gobi)
  • Isaiah Rashad (10:50, Sahara)
  • Floating Points (10:45, Mojave)
  • Stromae (10:35, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Megan Thee Stallion (10:05, Coachella Stage)
  • Rich Brian (9:40, Sahara)
  • Freddie Gibbs & Madlib (9:35, Gobi)
  • Caribou (9:30, Mojave)
  • Molchat Doma (9:15, Sonora)
  • Danny Elfman (9:00, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Dixon (9:00, Yuma)
  • Flume (8:35, Coachella Stage)
  • Pabllo Vittar (8:25, Gobi)
  • Brockhampton (8:25, Sahara)
  • Steve Lacy (8:15, Mojave)
  • Black Midi (8:00, Sonora)
  • Chris Liebing (7:30, Yuma)
  • Caroline Polachek (7:15, Gobi)
  • Tchami (7:15, Sahara)
  • Disclosure (7:10, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Turnstile (7:00, Mojave)
  • Inner Wave (6:50, Sonora)
  • 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever (6:45, Coachella Stage)
  • 100 gecs (6:10, Sahara)
  • Rina Sawayama (6:00, Gobi)
  • Anna (6:00, Yuma)
  • Cuco (5:50, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Girl in Red (5:50, Mojave)
  • Mannequin Pussy (5:45, Sonora)
  • Giveon (5:30, Coachella Stage)
  • Emo Nite (5:05, Sahara)
  • Arlo Parks (4:50, Gobi)
  • Wallows (4:40, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Nicki Nicole (4:40, Sonora)
  • Japanese Breakfast (4:40, Mojave)
  • Paco Osuna (4:30, Yuma)
  • Conan Gray (4:20, Coachella Stage)
  • J.I.D (4:00, Sahara)
  • L’Impératrice (3:45, Gobi)
  • Beach Bunny (3:35, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Ed Maverick (3:30, Sonora)
  • Holly Humberstone (3:30, Mojave)
  • Sama’ Abdulhadi (3:15, Yuma)
  • Masego (3:05, Coachella Stage)
  • Whipped Cream (2:55, Sahara)
  • Current Joys (2:40, Gobi)
  • Chelsea Cutler (2:30, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Nilüfer Yanya (2:30, Sonora)
  • Amber Mark (2:20, Mojave)
  • Vnssa (2:10, Sahara)
  • Koffee (2:00, Coachella Stage)
  • DJ Holographic (2:00, Yuma)
  • Gingee (1:45, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Beach Goons (1:45, Sonora)
  • Alaina Castillo (1:35, Gobi)
  • Gee Dee (1:30, Mojave)
  • DJ Lord (1:30, Sahara)
  • Record Safari (1:15, Coachella Stage)
  • Yard Act (1:00, Sonora)
  • Mark Lizaola (12:45, Gobi)
  • Latane From Fundido (12:45, Sahara)
  • Layla Benitz (12:45, Yuma)
  • Buster Jarvis (12:00, Sonora)
  • Miane (12:00, Yuma)

Domenica 17 aprile

  • Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (10:20 p.m., Coachella Stage)
  • The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon (10:40, Mojave)
  • Michael Bibi (10:00, Yuma)
  • Belly (9:40, Gobi)
  • Jesse Reyez (9:40, Mojave)
  • Denzel Curry (9:40, Sahara)
  • Jamie xx (9:30, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Natanael Cano (8:35, Gobi)
  • Doja Cat (8:30, Coachella Stage)
  • Måneskin (8:30, Mojave)
  • Fatboy Slim (8:30, Yuma)
  • Duke Dumont (8:20, Sahara)
  • Nathy Peluso (8:00, Sonora)
  • Joji (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Ali Gatie (7:25, Gobi)
  • Dave (7:15, Mojave)
  • Karol G (7:00, Coachella Stage)
  • Bedouin (7:00, Yuma)
  • Duck Sauce (6:50, Sahara)
  • Eyedress (6:30, Sonora)
  • Chicano Batman (6:10, Gobi)
  • Fred Again.. (6:05, Mojave)
  • Solomun (6:15, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Maggie Rogers (5:45, Coachella Stage)
  • Vince Staples (5:35, Sahara)
  • Satori (5:30, Yuma)
  • Crumb (5:25, Sonora)
  • Finneas (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Orville Peck (5:05, Gobi)
  • Kim Petras (5:00, Mojave)
  • Run the Jewels (4:35, Coachella Stage)
  • Viagra Boys (4:20, Sonora)
  • Channel Tres (4:20, Sahara)
  • Beabadoobee (4:00, Gobi)
  • Adam Port (4:00, Yuma)
  • Alec Benjamin (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Emotional Oranges (3:50, Mojave)
  • Banda MS (3:20, Coachella Stage)
  • Skegss (3:20, Sonora)
  • Griselda (3:15, Sahara)
  • Yola (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Hayden James (2:55, Gobi)
  • Olivia O’Brien (2:45, Mojave)
  • Luttrell (2:30, Yuma)
  • Altin Gün (2:20, Sonora)
  • Surf Curse (2:15, Coachella Stage)
  • Maxo Kream (2:05, Sahara)
  • Mariah the Scientist (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Sampa the Great (2:00, Gobi)
  • Inglish (1:40, Mojave)
  • Gabe Real (1:30, Coachella Stage)
  • Cariño (1:25, Sonora)
  • Cre-8 (1:15, Sahara)
  • Massio (1:10, Gobi)
  • Dave P (1:10, Outdoor Theatre)
  • Amémé (1:00, Yuma)
  • Interventionboi (12:00, Sonora)
  • Cole Knight (12:00, Yuma)
2022-04-16T09:58:50+02:00

Ti potrebbe interessare:

Articoli recenti