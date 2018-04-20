spettacolo

Ariana Grande torna con il singolo No Tears Left to Cry – VIDEO e TESTO

ROMA – Dopo quasi un anno di silenzio Ariana Grande torna con il singolo “No Tears Left to Cry”, primo estratto dell’atteso nuovo album.
Il brano, accompagnato dal suo videoclip, è il primo inedito rilasciato dopo l’attentato terroristico dello scorso 22 maggio all’Arena di Manchester.
Si era appena concluso lo spettacolo di Ariana quando un kamikaze si è fatto esplodere con una bomba di chiodi nell’area della biglietteria, dove il pubblico si affollava per uscire.
L’esplosione ha provocato 23 morti (incluso l’attentatore) e 250 feriti.

No tears left to cry
TESTO e VIDEO


[Intro1]
Right now, I’m in a state of mind
I wanna be in like all the time
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up (oh, yeah)

[Refrain2]
Pickin’ it up (yeah), pickin’ it up (yeah)
Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up
Yeah, we turnin’ it up

[Verse 1]
Ain’t got no tears in my body
I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it
Don’t matter how, what, where, who tries it
We’re out here vibin’, we vibin’, we vibin’

[Pre-Chorus3]
Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down
Can’t stop now, can’t stop so shut your mouth
Shut your mouth, and if you don’t know
Then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah

[Chorus4]
Right now, I’m in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We on another mentality
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

[Refrain2]
Pickin’ it up (yeah), pickin’ it up (yeah)
Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up
Yeah, we turnin’ it up

[Verse 2]
They point out the colors in you, I see ‘em too
And, boy, I like ‘em, I like ‘em, I like ‘em
We’re way too fly to partake in all this hate
We out here vibin’, we vibin’, we vibin’

[Pre-Chorus3]
Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down
Can’t stop now, can’t stop, so shut your mouth
Shut your mouth, and if you don’t know
Then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah

[Chorus4]
Right now, I’m in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We on another mentality
Ain’t got no tears left to cry (so don’t cry)
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

[Pre-Chorus3]
Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down
Can’t stop now, shut your mouth
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
Oh yeah, oh yeah

[Chorus4]
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We on another mentality
Ain’t got no tears left to cry (cry)
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

[Refrain2]
I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up
Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up
Yeah, we turnin’ it up

Fotogallery
Ariana Grande piange mentre canta Over The Rainbow a Roma – VIDEO
Ariana Grande piange mentre canta Over The Rainbow a Roma – VIDEO
Spettacolo
Ariana Grande riceverà la cittadinanza onoraria di Manchester
Ariana Grande riceverà la cittadinanza onoraria di Manchester
Fotogallery
One Love Manchester, i Coldplay cantano Don’t Look Back in Anger degli Oasis con Ariana Grande – FOTO e VIDEO
One Love Manchester, i Coldplay cantano Don’t Look Back in Anger degli Oasis con Ariana Grande – FOTO e VIDEO
cinecittaworld
00
Ambra Angiolini e Lodo presentano il Concertone del Primo Maggio

Ecco i nomi degli artisti ad oggi confermati che saranno sul palco dell’edizione 2018 del Concertone
00
Si chiudono senza colpevole le indagini per la morte di Prince

La scomparsa della popstar sarebbe dovuta a "un'overdose accidentale"
00
Weekend al cinema con le proposte di Diregiovani. Buona visione!

Torna l’appuntamento con la rubrica Weekend al cinema con Diregiovani
00
Musica al mercato con gli Eugenio in Via Di Gioia. L’intervista

Ai nostri microfoni la band torinese
00
“Rimetti a noi i nostri debiti”, Santamaria e Giallini nel primo film italiano Netflix

Diretta da Antonio Morabito, la pellicola sarà disponibile dal 4 maggio 2018 tradotta in 22 lingue
00
Fedez e J-Ax insieme per un nuovo singolo. A Palm Springs per le riprese del video

Il backstage del video nelle storie di Instagram pubblicate da Fedez
00
Game Night – Indovina chi muore stasera?, dal 1 maggio al cinema

Diregiovani all'anteprima del film

00
Jurassic World – Il regno distrutto, l’attacco del nuovo dinosauro nel TRAILER FINALE

I dinosauri tornano al cinema il 7 giugno 2018
00
Addio a Marco Garofalo, il coreografo della televisione italiana

Il ricordo di amici e colleghi

00
Netflix annuncia le prossime serie (e film) originali in arrivo

Oltre 100 progetti europei lanciati quest'anno e questo è solo l'inizio
00
Bianco in versione Malibu nel nuovo video di “Punk rock con le Ali”

Il nuovo singolo del cantautore torinese è girato a Los Angeles, i suoni e le immagini portano direttamente in California.
00
Fedez e Lino Banfi insieme nello spot di Kena Mobile – VIDEO

Operatore mobile virtuale nata nel 2017, Kena Mobile si appoggia alla rete mobile di TIM, senza copertura in 4G
00
Netflix annuncia la terza parte de La Casa di Carta

La serie spagnola è lo show non in lingua inglese più visto di sempre sulla piattaforma streaming
00
Billboard Music Awards 2018: Sheeran, Lamar e Mars campioni di nomination

Le premiazioni si terranno il prossimo 20 maggio (il 21 in Italia) alla MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas. Saranno trasmessi in televisione dalla ABC
00
The Voice of Italy 2018, primo KNOCK OUT sul ring

Al via le sfide interne nei team di J-Ax, Al Bano, Francesco Renga e Cristina Scabbia per accedere alla semifinale