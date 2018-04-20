ROMA – Dopo quasi un anno di silenzio Ariana Grande torna con il singolo “No Tears Left to Cry”, primo estratto dell’atteso nuovo album.
Il brano, accompagnato dal suo videoclip, è il primo inedito rilasciato dopo l’attentato terroristico dello scorso 22 maggio all’Arena di Manchester.
Si era appena concluso lo spettacolo di Ariana quando un kamikaze si è fatto esplodere con una bomba di chiodi nell’area della biglietteria, dove il pubblico si affollava per uscire.
L’esplosione ha provocato 23 morti (incluso l’attentatore) e 250 feriti.
No tears left to cry
TESTO e VIDEO
[Intro1]
Right now, I’m in a state of mind
I wanna be in like all the time
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up (oh, yeah)
[Refrain2]
Pickin’ it up (yeah), pickin’ it up (yeah)
Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up
Yeah, we turnin’ it up
[Verse 1]
Ain’t got no tears in my body
I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it
Don’t matter how, what, where, who tries it
We’re out here vibin’, we vibin’, we vibin’
[Pre-Chorus3]
Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down
Can’t stop now, can’t stop so shut your mouth
Shut your mouth, and if you don’t know
Then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah
[Chorus4]
Right now, I’m in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We on another mentality
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
[Refrain2]
Pickin’ it up (yeah), pickin’ it up (yeah)
Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up
Yeah, we turnin’ it up
[Verse 2]
They point out the colors in you, I see ‘em too
And, boy, I like ‘em, I like ‘em, I like ‘em
We’re way too fly to partake in all this hate
We out here vibin’, we vibin’, we vibin’
[Pre-Chorus3]
Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down
Can’t stop now, can’t stop, so shut your mouth
Shut your mouth, and if you don’t know
Then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah
[Chorus4]
Right now, I’m in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We on another mentality
Ain’t got no tears left to cry (so don’t cry)
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
[Pre-Chorus3]
Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down
Can’t stop now, shut your mouth
Ain’t got no tears left to cry
Oh yeah, oh yeah
[Chorus4]
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We on another mentality
Ain’t got no tears left to cry (cry)
So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)
I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up
[Refrain2]
I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up
Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up
Yeah, we turnin’ it up