ROMA – Dopo quasi un anno di silenzio Ariana Grande torna con il singolo “No Tears Left to Cry”, primo estratto dell’atteso nuovo album.

Il brano, accompagnato dal suo videoclip, è il primo inedito rilasciato dopo l’attentato terroristico dello scorso 22 maggio all’Arena di Manchester.

Si era appena concluso lo spettacolo di Ariana quando un kamikaze si è fatto esplodere con una bomba di chiodi nell’area della biglietteria, dove il pubblico si affollava per uscire.

L’esplosione ha provocato 23 morti (incluso l’attentatore) e 250 feriti.

No tears left to cry

TESTO e VIDEO

[Intro1]

Right now, I’m in a state of mind

I wanna be in like all the time

Ain’t got no tears left to cry

So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up (oh, yeah)

[Refrain2]

Pickin’ it up (yeah), pickin’ it up (yeah)

Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up

Yeah, we turnin’ it up

[Verse 1]

Ain’t got no tears in my body

I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it

Don’t matter how, what, where, who tries it

We’re out here vibin’, we vibin’, we vibin’

[Pre-Chorus3]

Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down

Can’t stop now, can’t stop so shut your mouth

Shut your mouth, and if you don’t know

Then now you know it, babe

Know it, babe, yeah

[Chorus4]

Right now, I’m in a state of mind

I wanna be in, like, all the time

Ain’t got no tears left to cry

So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We on another mentality

Ain’t got no tears left to cry

So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

[Refrain2]

Pickin’ it up (yeah), pickin’ it up (yeah)

Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up

Yeah, we turnin’ it up

[Verse 2]

They point out the colors in you, I see ‘em too

And, boy, I like ‘em, I like ‘em, I like ‘em

We’re way too fly to partake in all this hate

We out here vibin’, we vibin’, we vibin’

[Pre-Chorus3]

Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down

Can’t stop now, can’t stop, so shut your mouth

Shut your mouth, and if you don’t know

Then now you know it, babe

Know it, babe, yeah

[Chorus4]

Right now, I’m in a state of mind

I wanna be in, like, all the time

Ain’t got no tears left to cry

So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We on another mentality

Ain’t got no tears left to cry (so don’t cry)

So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

[Pre-Chorus3]

Comin’ out, even when it’s rainin’ down

Can’t stop now, shut your mouth

Ain’t got no tears left to cry

Oh yeah, oh yeah

[Chorus4]

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We on another mentality

Ain’t got no tears left to cry (cry)

So I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up (oh yeah)

I’m lovin’, I’m livin’, I’m pickin’ it up

[Refrain2]

I’m pickin’ it up, pickin’ it up

Lovin’, I’m livin’, so we turnin’ up

Yeah, we turnin’ it up