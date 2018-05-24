Zayn Malik in uno strip club nel video di Entertainer

ROMA – Zayn Malik torna alle atmosfere cupe nel video di Entertainer, il secondo singolo del suo prossimo album. Il video è la continuazione di Let me, la canzone di debutto, uscita poco più di un mese fa. Protagonista, ancora una volta, Sofia Jamora. La modella, ovviamente è di nuovo l’interesse amoroso di Zayn. Dopo Let Me le cose non sono evidentemente andate bene tra i due, è così che il cantante va alla ricerca della modella, incredibilmente somigliante all’ex Gigi Hadid.
Il testo
You thought you had me, didn’t you?
When you lie to my face, I could see the truth
Every step of the way, I knew
How you fooled me, boo
Guess you didn’t know that
You are my favourite entertainer
I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh
And I will fu*k with you
Don’t you take me for a fool
In these game I own the rules
You are my favourite entertainer
I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh
And I will fake with you
Don’t you play me for a fool
I’ma show you a thing or two
You will never see me coming
I will turn you down
When you need me the most
I will turn you
When you need me the most
I will turn you down
Never see me coming
I will turn you down
When you need me the most
I will turn you
When you need me the most
I will turn you down
Thought that you were smarter
I’m ashamed for you
I knew it right away when you stopped loving me
It happened when your touch wasn’t enough for me
Thought that you shoul know that
You are my favourite entertainer
I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh
And I will fu*k with you
Don’t you take me for a fool
In this game I own the rules
You are my favourite entertainer
I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh
And I will fake it too
Don’t you play me for a fool
I’ma show you a thing or two
You will never see me coming
I will turn you down
When you need me the most
I will turn you
When you need me the most
I will turn you down
Never see me coming
I will turn you down
When you need me the most
I will turn you
When you need me the most
I will turn you down
Know it’s harder to take
But let’s face it
No one’s playing no game
But let’s face it, I’m being straight up
But no fake love, wouldn’t see it anyway
I’ma turn you down
When you need me anyway, anyway, anyway
You will never see me coming
I will turn you down
When you need me the most
I will turn you
When you need me the most
I will turn you down
Never see me coming
I will turn you down
When you need me the most
I will turn you
When you need me the most
I will turn you down
I know you need me the most
The most, the most
(One more time).