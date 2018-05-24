Zayn Malik in uno strip club nel video di Entertainer

ROMA – Zayn Malik torna alle atmosfere cupe nel video di Entertainer, il secondo singolo del suo prossimo album. Il video è la continuazione di Let me, la canzone di debutto, uscita poco più di un mese fa. Protagonista, ancora una volta, Sofia Jamora. La modella, ovviamente è di nuovo l’interesse amoroso di Zayn. Dopo Let Me le cose non sono evidentemente andate bene tra i due, è così che il cantante va alla ricerca della modella, incredibilmente somigliante all’ex Gigi Hadid.

Il testo

You thought you had me, didn’t you?

When you lie to my face, I could see the truth

Every step of the way, I knew

How you fooled me, boo

Guess you didn’t know that

You are my favourite entertainer

I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh

And I will fu*k with you

Don’t you take me for a fool

In these game I own the rules

You are my favourite entertainer

I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh

And I will fake with you

Don’t you play me for a fool

I’ma show you a thing or two

You will never see me coming

I will turn you down

When you need me the most

I will turn you

When you need me the most

I will turn you down

Never see me coming

I will turn you down

When you need me the most

I will turn you

When you need me the most

I will turn you down

Thought that you were smarter

I’m ashamed for you

I knew it right away when you stopped loving me

It happened when your touch wasn’t enough for me

Thought that you shoul know that

You are my favourite entertainer

I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh

And I will fu*k with you

Don’t you take me for a fool

In this game I own the rules

You are my favourite entertainer

I’ll watch you, I’ll laugh

And I will fake it too

Don’t you play me for a fool

I’ma show you a thing or two

You will never see me coming

I will turn you down

When you need me the most

I will turn you

When you need me the most

I will turn you down

Never see me coming

I will turn you down

When you need me the most

I will turn you

When you need me the most

I will turn you down

Know it’s harder to take

But let’s face it

No one’s playing no game

But let’s face it, I’m being straight up

But no fake love, wouldn’t see it anyway

I’ma turn you down

When you need me anyway, anyway, anyway

You will never see me coming

I will turn you down

When you need me the most

I will turn you

When you need me the most

I will turn you down

Never see me coming

I will turn you down

When you need me the most

I will turn you

When you need me the most

I will turn you down

I know you need me the most

The most, the most

(One more time).