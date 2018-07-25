Pray for Demi Lovato, tutti i messaggi dei colleghi alla star

Eccone alcuni

ROMA – La notizia del ricovero di Demi Lovato per sospetta overdose ha sconvolto i colleghi della cantante, i fan e non solo. Sono tanti i messaggi da parte delle star che stanno arrivando sui social in supporto dell’interprete di Give your a heart a break. Eccone alcuni.

25 luglio 2018
