Pray for Demi Lovato, tutti i messaggi dei colleghi alla star

ROMA – La notizia del ricovero di Demi Lovato per sospetta overdose ha sconvolto i colleghi della cantante, i fan e non solo. Sono tanti i messaggi da parte delle star che stanno arrivando sui social in supporto dell’interprete di Give your a heart a break. Eccone alcuni.

Sending lots of light and prayers to you baby girl @ddlovato ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 luglio 2018

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 25 luglio 2018

you’re in my thoughts @ddlovato, sending you love ❤️ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) 24 luglio 2018

Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 24 luglio 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 24 luglio 2018

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) 25 luglio 2018

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 25 luglio 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) 24 luglio 2018