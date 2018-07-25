Pray for Demi Lovato, tutti i messaggi dei colleghi alla star
Eccone alcuni
ROMA – La notizia del ricovero di Demi Lovato per sospetta overdose ha sconvolto i colleghi della cantante, i fan e non solo. Sono tanti i messaggi da parte delle star che stanno arrivando sui social in supporto dell’interprete di Give your a heart a break. Eccone alcuni.
Sending lots of light and prayers to you baby girl @ddlovato ✨— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 luglio 2018
Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 25 luglio 2018
you’re in my thoughts @ddlovato, sending you love ❤️— camila (@Camila_Cabello) 24 luglio 2018
Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 24 luglio 2018
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 24 luglio 2018
Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) 25 luglio 2018
We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 25 luglio 2018
Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon.— LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) 24 luglio 2018
Strength and prayers🙏🏽 @ddlovato #PrayForDemi— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 25 luglio 2018
Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes🙅🏾 but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/1BMTn8k88i— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) 24 luglio 2018
Sending all my love to @ddlovato. I hope she is given the privacy, respect, support and compassion she deserves right now. Demi you’re a warrior and you’re going to get through this. Your bravery is unbeatable.— h (@halsey) 24 luglio 2018
i love u @ddlovato— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 24 luglio 2018
@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) 24 luglio 2018
Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love.— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) 24 luglio 2018
sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽— Kehlani (@Kehlani) 24 luglio 2018
Addiction is not a choice.My heavy heart sends healing love to @ddlovato, and I pray she recovers fully and with great health. 💛 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) 24 luglio 2018
Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends 🙏praying for you and thinking of you 🙏— kesha (@KeshaRose) 24 luglio 2018
praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 24 luglio 2018
My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) 24 luglio 2018
Praying for a quick recovery 🙏🏻 @ddlovato— Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) 24 luglio 2018