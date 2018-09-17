Joaquin Phoenix nei panni di Arthur, l’attore è il Joker nella prima foto dal set
A postarla Todd Philips, il regista
ROMA – Sguardo fisso e leggermente malinconico. Si presenta così Joaquin Phoenix nella prima foto dal set del film sul Joker. A postarla Todd Philips, il regista della pellicola.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
L’attore si cala nei panni di Arthur, questo il nome del personaggio tanto anticipato che vedrà la luce il 4 ottobre 2019 quando la pellicola arriverà al cinema.
Nel cast, insieme a Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2), Marc Maron (Glow), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story) e Josh Pais (Ray Donovan). Il resto rimane un segreto.
Just Jared ha pubblicato immagini inedite dal set. Phoenix fuma sorridente e toglie il naso rosso dalla faccia di un clown.
It looks like Joaquin Phoenix has started filming as the Joker for the standalone #Joker movie! https://t.co/0uwG4l34o0
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) 16 settembre 2018
#Joker pic.twitter.com/3Hw2wVEt86
— ᴊɴᴀᴘɪᴇʀ. (@JNapierrr) 16 settembre 2018