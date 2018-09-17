ROMA – Sguardo fisso e leggermente malinconico. Si presenta così Joaquin Phoenix nella prima foto dal set del film sul Joker. A postarla Todd Philips, il regista della pellicola.

L’attore si cala nei panni di Arthur, questo il nome del personaggio tanto anticipato che vedrà la luce il 4 ottobre 2019 quando la pellicola arriverà al cinema.

Nel cast, insieme a Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2), Marc Maron (Glow), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story) e Josh Pais (Ray Donovan). Il resto rimane un segreto.

Just Jared ha pubblicato immagini inedite dal set. Phoenix fuma sorridente e toglie il naso rosso dalla faccia di un clown.

It looks like Joaquin Phoenix has started filming as the Joker for the standalone #Joker movie! https://t.co/0uwG4l34o0

— JustJared.com (@JustJared) 16 settembre 2018