Emmy, The Crown e The Mandalorian guidano le nomination

‘The Crown’ (Netflix) e ‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney+) guidano le nomination della 73esima edizione agli Emmy Award. Entrambi i titoli si sono aggiudicati 24 candidature. Tra le più nominate c’è anche la prima serie Marvel Studios ‘WandaVision’ (Disney+) con 23 nomination, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) con 21 e ‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV+) con 20. A contendersi una statuetta anche ‘Bridgerton’ (Netflix) e Mj Rodriguez per la sua interpretazione in ‘Pose’, la prima donna transgender a essere nominata in una categoria attoriale principale.
I vincitori dei premi della televisione saranno annunciati il 19 settembre in occasione della cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà in presenza, con un numero limitato di ospiti, al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles. Alla conduzione il comico e star di ‘The Neighborhood’ Cedric the Entertainer.
EMMY, I CANDIDATI PRINCIPALI ALLA 73ESIMA EDIZIONE
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA
Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Boys
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Mandalorian
This Is Us
MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Il metodo Kominsky
L’assistente di volo
PEN15
Ted Lasso
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown per This Is Us
Jonathan Majors per Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor per The Crown
Regé-Jean Page per Bridgerton
Billy Porter per Pose
Matthew Rhys per Perry Mason
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Uzo Aduba per In Treatment
Olivia Colman per The Crown
Emma Corrin per The Crown
Elisabeth Moss per The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez per Pose
Jurnee Smollett per Lovecraft Country
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson per Black-ish
Michael Douglas per Il metodo Kominsky
William H. Macy per Shameless
Jason Sudeikis per Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson per Kenan
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Aidy Bryant per Shrill
Kaley Cuoco per L’assistente di volo
Allison Janney per Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross per Black-ish
Jean Smart per Hacks
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Giancarlo Esposito per The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle per The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow per Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies per The Crown
Max Minghella per The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan per This Is Us
Bradley Whitford per The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams per Lovecraft Country
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
Gillian Anderson per The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter per The Crown
Madeline Brewer per The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd per The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis per Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell per The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski per The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley per The Handmaid’s Tale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Carl Clemons-Hopkins per Hacks
Brett Goldstein per Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt per Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed per Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser per Il metodo Kominsky
Jeremy Swift per Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson per Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Aidy Bryant per Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder per Hacks
Kate McKinnon per Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez per L’assistente di volo
Cecily Strong per Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple per Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham per Ted Lasso
MINISERIE
I May Destroy You
La ferrovia sotterranea
La regina degli scacchi
Omicidio Easttown
WandaVision
FILM TV
Natale in città con Dolly Parton
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Zio Frank
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Paul Bettany per WandaVision
Hugh Grant per The Undoing
Ewan McGregor per Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda per Hamilton
Leslie Odom per Jr. Hamilton
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Michaela Coel per I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo per Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen per WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy per La regina degli scacchi
Kate Winslet per Omicidio a Easttown
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Thomas Brodie-Sangster per La regina degli scacchi
Daveed Diggs per Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu per I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff per Hamilton
Evan Peters per Omicidio a Easttown
Anthony Ramos per Hamilton
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
Renée Elise Goldsberry per Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn per WandaVision
Moses Ingram per La regina degli scacchi
Julianne Nicholson per Omicidio a Easttown
Jean Smart per Omicidio a Easttown
Phillipa Soo per Hamilton
ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
Don Cheadle per The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance per The Crown
Timothy Olyphant per The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance per Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers per The Mandalorian
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
Alexis Bledel per The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy per The Crown
Mckenna Grace per The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo per Ratched
Phylicia Rashad per This Is Us
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
Alec Baldwin per Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle per Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman per Il metodo Kominsky
Daniel Kaluuya per Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy per Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
Jane Adams per Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown per A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters per Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey
Issa Rae per A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph per Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig per Saturday Night Live
PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
I Simpson
South Park: The Pandemic Special