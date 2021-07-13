Emmy, The Crown e The Mandalorian guidano le nomination

‘The Crown’ (Netflix) e ‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney+) guidano le nomination della 73esima edizione agli Emmy Award. Entrambi i titoli si sono aggiudicati 24 candidature. Tra le più nominate c’è anche la prima serie Marvel Studios ‘WandaVision’ (Disney+) con 23 nomination, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) con 21 e ‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV+) con 20. A contendersi una statuetta anche ‘Bridgerton’ (Netflix) e Mj Rodriguez per la sua interpretazione in ‘Pose’, la prima donna transgender a essere nominata in una categoria attoriale principale.

I vincitori dei premi della televisione saranno annunciati il 19 settembre in occasione della cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà in presenza, con un numero limitato di ospiti, al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles. Alla conduzione il comico e star di ‘The Neighborhood’ Cedric the Entertainer.

EMMY, I CANDIDATI PRINCIPALI ALLA 73ESIMA EDIZIONE

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Boys

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian

This Is Us

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Il metodo Kominsky

L’assistente di volo

PEN15

Ted Lasso

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown per This Is Us

Jonathan Majors per Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor per The Crown

Regé-Jean Page per Bridgerton

Billy Porter per Pose

Matthew Rhys per Perry Mason

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Uzo Aduba per In Treatment

Olivia Colman per The Crown

Emma Corrin per The Crown

Elisabeth Moss per The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez per Pose

Jurnee Smollett per Lovecraft Country

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson per Black-ish

Michael Douglas per Il metodo Kominsky

William H. Macy per Shameless

Jason Sudeikis per Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson per Kenan

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant per Shrill

Kaley Cuoco per L’assistente di volo

Allison Janney per Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross per Black-ish

Jean Smart per Hacks

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito per The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle per The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow per Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies per The Crown

Max Minghella per The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan per This Is Us

Bradley Whitford per The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams per Lovecraft Country

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Gillian Anderson per The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter per The Crown

Madeline Brewer per The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd per The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis per Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell per The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski per The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley per The Handmaid’s Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins per Hacks

Brett Goldstein per Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt per Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed per Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser per Il metodo Kominsky

Jeremy Swift per Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson per Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant per Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder per Hacks

Kate McKinnon per Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez per L’assistente di volo

Cecily Strong per Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple per Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham per Ted Lasso

MINISERIE

I May Destroy You

La ferrovia sotterranea

La regina degli scacchi

Omicidio Easttown

WandaVision

FILM TV

Natale in città con Dolly Parton

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Zio Frank

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Paul Bettany per WandaVision

Hugh Grant per The Undoing

Ewan McGregor per Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda per Hamilton

Leslie Odom per Jr. Hamilton

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Michaela Coel per I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo per Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen per WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy per La regina degli scacchi

Kate Winslet per Omicidio a Easttown

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Thomas Brodie-Sangster per La regina degli scacchi

Daveed Diggs per Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu per I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff per Hamilton

Evan Peters per Omicidio a Easttown

Anthony Ramos per Hamilton

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Renée Elise Goldsberry per Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn per WandaVision

Moses Ingram per La regina degli scacchi

Julianne Nicholson per Omicidio a Easttown

Jean Smart per Omicidio a Easttown

Phillipa Soo per Hamilton

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Don Cheadle per The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance per The Crown

Timothy Olyphant per The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance per Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers per The Mandalorian

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Alexis Bledel per The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy per The Crown

Mckenna Grace per The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo per Ratched

Phylicia Rashad per This Is Us

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Alec Baldwin per Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle per Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman per Il metodo Kominsky

Daniel Kaluuya per Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy per Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams per Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown per A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters per Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey

Issa Rae per A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph per Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig per Saturday Night Live

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

I Simpson

South Park: The Pandemic Special