Grammy Awards 2022: sul podio delle nomination Batiste, Bieber e Billie Eilish

Best Rock Song

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches

H.E.R. – Damage

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Kanye West Featuring The Weekend & Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song

DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z – Jail

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me

Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – Chasing After You

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – Cold

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou

Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet

Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us

Terence Blanchard – Absence

Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live at Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón ^ Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – Voice of God

Dante Bowe – Joyful

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help

CeCe Winans – Never Lost

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Wait on You

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes – Origen

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Cry

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste – Cry

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Watson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa – My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Spice – 10

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – Do Yourself

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – Blewu

Wizkid Featuring Tems – Essence

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best Children’s Music Album

123 Andrés – Actívate

1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe

Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future

Falu – A Colorful World

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids

Best Spoken Word Album

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

Best Musical Theater Album

Original Album Cast – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

World Premiere Cast – Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Original Broadway Cast – Girl From the North Country

The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

World Premiere Cast – Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

Barlow & Bear – The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists – Cruella

Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen

Various Artists – In the Heights

Various Artists – One Night in Miami…

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Kris Bowers – Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus RossSoul