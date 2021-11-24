Grammy Awards 2022: sul podio delle nomination Batiste, Bieber e Billie Eilish

Appuntamento il 31 gennaio 2022

24 Novembre 2021
E’ Jon Batiste a fare il pieno di nomination per l’edizione 2022 dei Grammy Awards. L’artista ha ottenuto 11 candidature, tra queste come Best album’ e ‘Best record’. Al secondo posto del podio, con otto candidature seguono Justin Bieber, H.E.R e Doja Cat. Terzo posto per Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo con sette.

The Weeknd, dalle accuse di corruzione alle nomination

Con tre candidature, Jay Z invece entra nella storia come artista con più nomination in assoluto toccando quota 83. A sorprendere di più però, sono le tre candidature per The Weeknd. In più di un’occasione infatti, l’artista ha affermato che la Recording Academy (l’ente che organizza i premi), è corrotta e che pertanto non avrebbe più partecipato ai premi.

Nella categoria ‘Best spoken word album’ è invece l’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti Barack Obama a ricevere una candidatrura con ‘A promised land’. 

I Maneskin annunciano le candidature dei Grammy Awards

Tra le star che hanno annunciato le candidature per i prossimi Grammy Awards, c’erano anche i Maneskin (al minuto 32). Seppur senza nomination, il sito dei premi ha dedicato loro anche un articolo definendoli “ambasciatori del rock 2021”.

Grammy Awards 2022, tutte le candidature

Tra le novità della prossima edizione l’aggiunta di due nuove categorie: Best Global Music Performance (Global Music Field) e Best Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field). L’evento andrà in onda sulla CBS il 31 gennaio 2022 dall’ex Staples Center di Los Angeles ribattezzato ora Crypto.com Arena. 

Record of the Year
ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda

Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – Anyone
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – Lonely
BTS – Butter
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett, & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive
Tiësto – The Business

