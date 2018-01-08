Ai Golden Globes 2018 il ‘tempo è giunto’ ma non per l’Italia

ROMA – Italia a mani vuote alla 75esima edizione dei Golden Globes che si è tenuta nella notte di domenica, 7 gennaio, al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles.

Per il Belpaese cinque candidatur: tre per ‘Chiamami Col Tuo Nome’, di Luca Guadagnino (Miglior film drammatico, Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico e Miglior attore non protagonista). Una per Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker di Paolo Virzì che fa guadagnare la nomination a Helen Mirren come Miglior attrice in un film musicale o commedia. Infine, per Jude Law candidato come Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv per il suo ruolo di Lenny Belardo in ‘The Young Pope‘, la produzione originale Sky, HBO e Canal+ diretta da Paolo Sorrentino.

A trionfare, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘ (‘Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri’) con quattro statuette, ‘The Shape of Water’ con due (‘La forma dell’acqua’). A seguire ‘Lady Bird’ e ‘Darkest Hour‘ (‘L’ora più buia‘) con una statuetta.

Nel corso della serata condotta da Seth Meyers, il premio alla carriera a Oprah Winfrey e battute del conduttore sullo scandalo delle molestie che ha coinvolto Hollywood.

Golden Globes 2018, #Timesup

I Golden Globes 2018 si tingono di nero. Il colore scelto dalle star di Hollywood è proprio il nero in segno di protesta.

La 75esima edizione dei Golden Globes infatti è stata lo scenario del movimento #Timesup (‘Il tempo è giunto‘), un’associazione nata dalla protesta di alcune star del cinema americano contro la violenza sulle donne a seguito dello scandalo che ha coinvolto Hollywood e non solo a partire dalle molestie del produttore cinematografico Harvey Weinstein.

Golden Globes 2018, i vincitori

Cinema

Miglior film drammatico

Call me by your name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)

Miglior commedia o musical

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour (L’ora più buia)

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esquire

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World

Miglior attore in una commedia o in un musical

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Miglior regista

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water (La forma dell’acqua)

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Miglior sceneggiatura

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Miglior canzone originale

“Home”, Ferdinand

“Mighty River”, Mudbound

“Remember Me”, Coco

“The Star”, The Star

“This Is Me”, The Greatest Showman

Miglior colonna sonora originale

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Miglior film d’animazione

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Miglior film straniero

A Fantastic Woman (Cile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambogia)

In the Fade (Germania/Francia)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Svezia/Germania/Francia)

Televisione

Miglior serie drammatica

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Miglior serie comedy o musical

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of The Lake: China Girl

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Bown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Catherine Langford, 13 Reasons why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior attore in una serie comedy o in un musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Miglior attrice in una serie comedy o in un musical

Pamela Adlon, Better things

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin peaks – The Return

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genious

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, in una miniserie o film per la tv

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, in una miniserie o film per la tv

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailen Woodley, Big Little Lies