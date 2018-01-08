Ai Golden Globes 2018 il ‘tempo è giunto’ ma non per l’Italia

ROMA – Italia a mani vuote alla 75esima edizione dei Golden Globes che si è tenuta nella notte di domenica, 7 gennaio, al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles.
Per il Belpaese cinque candidatur: tre per ‘Chiamami Col Tuo Nome’, di Luca Guadagnino (Miglior film drammatico, Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico e Miglior attore non protagonista). Una per Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker di Paolo Virzì che fa guadagnare la nomination a Helen Mirren come Miglior attrice in un film musicale o commedia. Infine, per Jude Law candidato come Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv per il suo ruolo di Lenny Belardo in ‘The Young Pope‘, la produzione originale Sky, HBO e Canal+ diretta da Paolo Sorrentino.
A trionfare, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘ (‘Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri’) con quattro statuette, ‘The Shape of Water’ con due (‘La forma dell’acqua’). A seguire ‘Lady Bird’ e ‘Darkest Hour‘ (‘L’ora più buia‘) con una statuetta.
Nel corso della serata condotta da Seth Meyers, il premio alla carriera a Oprah Winfrey e battute del conduttore sullo scandalo delle molestie che ha coinvolto Hollywood.
Golden Globes 2018, #Timesup
I Golden Globes 2018 si tingono di nero. Il colore scelto dalle star di Hollywood è proprio il nero in segno di protesta.
La 75esima edizione dei Golden Globes infatti è stata lo scenario del movimento #Timesup (‘Il tempo è giunto‘), un’associazione nata dalla protesta di alcune star del cinema americano contro la violenza sulle donne a seguito dello scandalo che ha coinvolto Hollywood e non solo a partire dalle molestie del produttore cinematografico Harvey Weinstein.
Golden Globes 2018, i vincitori
Cinema
Miglior film drammatico
Call me by your name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)
Miglior commedia o musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour (L’ora più buia)
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esquire
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World
Miglior attore in una commedia o in un musical
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un musical
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Miglior attore non protagonista
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Miglior regista
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water (La forma dell’acqua)
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Miglior sceneggiatura
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Miglior canzone originale
“Home”, Ferdinand
“Mighty River”, Mudbound
“Remember Me”, Coco
“The Star”, The Star
“This Is Me”, The Greatest Showman
Miglior colonna sonora originale
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Miglior film d’animazione
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Miglior film straniero
A Fantastic Woman (Cile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambogia)
In the Fade (Germania/Francia)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Svezia/Germania/Francia)
Televisione
Miglior serie drammatica
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Miglior serie comedy o musical
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of The Lake: China Girl
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Bown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Catherine Langford, 13 Reasons why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Miglior attore in una serie comedy o in un musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Miglior attrice in una serie comedy o in un musical
Pamela Adlon, Better things
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin peaks – The Return
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genious
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, in una miniserie o film per la tv
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, in una miniserie o film per la tv
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailen Woodley, Big Little Lies