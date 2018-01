Da attrice a principessa, Meghan Markle cancella i suoi account social

The winter coat everyone is talking about right now, actually looks quite professional @smythejackets #Repost @etalkctv ・・・ Meghan Markle greets the crowd outside the Reprezent radio station in #London after she & Prince Harry make their first official appearance of 2018! Meghan’s gorgeous #Smythe coat is reportedly already selling out online. #etalk #princeharry #meghanmarkle #royals (📷: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Un post condiviso da Workwear For Successful Women (@candicescorner) in data: Gen 10, 2018 at 5:54 PST