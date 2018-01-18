Justin Timberlake nel video di Supplies tra fiamme e baci appassionati

ROMA – Come promesso al lancio di Filthy, il 18 gennaio Justin Timberlake ha regalato ai suoi fan il secondo singolo tratto dal nuovo album Man of the woods. Si tratta di Supplies di cui il cantante ha rilasciato anche il video.

Il video di Supplies

Tra fiamme e baci appassionati con l’attrice Eiza González, Justin firma un video dal sapore futuristico in cui il mondo sembra stia per finire.

Ce ne accorgiamo fin dall’inizio attraverso una serie di schermi che il cantante statunitense guarda assorto. Il caso Weinstein e quello di Kevin Spacey. Trump e il razzismo, passando per il terrorismo. Sono le immagini scelte per rappresentare la nostra epoca. L’unico obiettivo è sopravvivere e svegliarsi riscoprendo l’umanità che dovrebbe contraddistinguerci. Un monito che diventa un appello alla fine del video tramite la voce di una bambina. In mezzo fiamme, guerra e baci appassionati con Eiza.

Il video è diretto da Dave Meyers, dietro la telecamera per Havana di Camila Cabello e il video dei record Humble di Kendrick Lamar. Nella clip si intravede anche Pharrell Williams che ha prodotto la canzone. Il brano, tra r&b ed elettronica, è il secondo

Il testo di Supplies

[Refrain]

Ain’t no need of stopping, girl

There ain’t no need of stopping, girl

Yeah, okay

[Verse 1]

Met you out on Broadway

On the hottest night in town

We arrived solo

But we were being chasing around

Saw you being caught up by some guy you used to know

Stepped in between the both of y’all

I’ll say “I’m leaving, do you wanna go?”

‘cause

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ll be the lie when you can’t see

I’ll be the wood when you need heat

I’ll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity

Some shit start to go down

I’ll be the one with the level head

Working it now, baby we’ll be

Living in The Walking Dead

[Chorus]

‘Cause I got supplies

Supplies

(I got you)

I got supplies

Supplies (I got supplies)

[Verse 2]

I don’t if you remember this, but I was out of town

Flew in on a 3AM just to show up and hear your sounds

The multiple times, stop

Get the set

You ain’t had it that way

I can guarantee ya that ‘cause

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ll be the lie when you can’t see

I’ll be the wood when you need heat

I’ll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity

Some shit start to go down

I’ll be the one with the level head

Working it now, baby we’ll be

Living in The Walking Dead

[Chorus]

‘Cause I got supplies

Supplies

I got you, I got supplies

Supplies (I got supplies)

[Verse 3]

Ain’t no need of stopping, girl

Can’t nobody top it, girl

Ain’t no better option, girl (okay)

Ain’t nobody stopping, girl

This here, whe’re not I dropping, girl

I work, work when I clock in, girl (okay)

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ll be the lie when you can’t see

I’ll be the wood when you need heat

I’ll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity

Some shit start to go down

I’ll be the one with the level head

Working it now, baby we’ll be

Living in The Walking Dead

[Bridge]

Now I wanna know everything

Don’t leave a single detail out

I’ll get mine later, just fell out

It makes me a generous lover

Ooh, I wanna see everything

So don’t leave a single detail out

I want it all on the table

The personal way to

Wait

[Refrain]

Ain’t no need of stopping, girl

There ain’t no need of stopping, girl

Yeah, okay

[Chorus]

‘Cause I got supplies

Supplies

I got you, I got supplies

Supplies (I got supplies)