spettacolo

Justin Timberlake “ha qualcosa da dire” nel video di Say Something

justin timberlake say somethingROMA – Altra settimana, nuovo singolo per Justin Timberlake. Il terzo tratto da Man of the woods, il quarto disco di inediti del cantante in uscita il prossimo 4 febbraio.

Si tratta di Say Something, il brano featuring Chris Stapleton. Una canzone tutta diversa dai primi due singoli che strizza l’occhio al country vista la presenza di Stapleton. Timberlake l’ha definita “americana”. Un sound frutto del lavoro di introspezione fatto in questi ultimi anni, specialmente dopo la nascita del figlio Silas. Anche il video è un ritorno alla semplicità. Basta una chitarra ai due cantanti per interpretare la ballad.

Eccolo.

Il testo

[Verse 1: Justin Timberlake]

Everyone knows all about my direction and in my heart somewhere
I wanna go there, but still I don’t go there

[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

Everybody says “say something”
Say something, say something
Let’s say something, say something
I don’t wanna get caught up in the rhythm of it
When I can’t help myself, no, I can’t help myself, no, no
Caught up in the rhythm of it
No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no
Caught up in the rhythm of it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & (Chris Stapleton)]

Maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have (maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have)
Maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have

[Verse 2: Chris Stapleton]

Everyone knows all about my transgression
Still in my heart somewhere, in literally and harmony
You and me, tonight
Whoa
I hear them call my name

[Chorus: Chris Stapleton]

Everybody says “say something”
Say something, say something
Say something, say something
I don’t want to get caught up in the rhythm of it
But I can’t get help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no
Caught up in the rhythm of it
No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no
Caught up in the rhythm of it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & (Chris Stapleton)]

Maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have (maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have)  – x3

[Bridge: Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton]

Sometimes the greatest the way to say something is to say nothing at all –  x2
Sometimes the greatest the way to say something is to say nothing (uh, 1, 2, 3)

[Chorus 2: Justin Timberlake & Choir]

No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no
Caught up in the rhythm of it
No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no
Caught up in the rhythm of it

 

Spettacolo
Justin Timberlake nel video di Supplies tra fiamme e baci appassionati
Justin Timberlake nel video di Supplies tra fiamme e baci appassionati
Spettacolo
Justin Timberlake è uno Steve Jobs nel futuro nel video di Filthy
Justin Timberlake è uno Steve Jobs nel futuro nel video di Filthy
Spettacolo
Man of the woods, Justin Timberlake torna alle origini con il nuovo album
Man of the woods, Justin Timberlake torna alle origini con il nuovo album
cinecittaworld
00
Meryl Streep si unisce al cast di Big Little Lies nella seconda stagione

Secondo Variety, la Streep riceverà un compenso di 800 mila dollari per ogni episodio
00
Hitler contro Picasso e gli altri. L’ossessione nazista per l’arte arriva al cinema

Nelle sale solo il 13 e il 14 marzo
00
50 Cent milionario inconsapevole grazie ai Bitcoin

Il rapper incasserà quasi 8 milioni di dollari come ricavi dell'album Animal Ambition
00
Elton John annuncia il tour d’addio

Il “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” partirà l’8 Settembre dagli Usa e consisterà in piu’ di 300 show attraverso i 5 continenti. Dal 2021 l'artista dedicherà più tempo a crescere i figli
00
Tutto pronto per l'”Arrivedorci” degli Elio e le Storie Tese

Dopo 38 anni di carriera la band è pronta a lasciare le scene, esce il 9 febbraio l'ultimo album "Arrivedorci". I fan aspettano l'esibizione sanremese e il Tour d'Addio al via dal 20 aprile
00
Essere qui, esce domani l’atteso album di inediti di Emma

La cantante da domani presenterà il disco con un instore tour
00
SBAGLIATO di lowlow e Riki, un brano sulle gravidanze adolescenziali

Esce domani, 26 gennaio, il brano del rapper in collaborazione con l'ex concorrente di Amici

00
Elton John si ritira, un ultimo tour e poi l’addio ai riflettori

La popstar ha annunciato gli ultimi 300 concerti della sua carriera
00
Pacific Rim – La Rivolta, l’attacco dei kaiju nel nuovo TRAILER

La guerra contro i kaiju continua nei cinema italiani dal 22 marzo 2018
00
Nuovo appuntamento con “’90 Special”: tra gli ospiti Paolo Bonolis, Max Pezzali e l’Uomo Gatto

Questa settimana, nella postazione dedicata ai "pezzi da '90" Andrea Pucci e Alessia Merz
00
Sanremo 2018: James Taylor, Sting e Shaggy i primi ospiti

La loro esibizione un omaggio alla Canzone Italiana
00
È “SUPER” il nuovo disco di inediti di PALETTI

Esce il 26 gennaio per Woodworm Label il nuovo lavoro discografico di PALETTI. L'album sarà presentato sul palco dell'Ambroeus a Milano domani: presenta l’incontro Luca De Gennaro
00
Grande Fratello, Barbara Palombelli in pole position per la conduzione

"Sa come trattare il trash"
00
Dragon Ball Super, cambio di programmazione su Italia 1

Per fare spazio alla striscia quotidiana dell'Isola dei Famosi, i nuovi episodi si spostano al sabato con un doppio appuntamento
00
La RAI ricorda Giulio Regeni: programmazione speciale per i 2 anni dalla scomparsa

A due anni di distanza non conosciamo ancora la verità