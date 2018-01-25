Justin Timberlake “ha qualcosa da dire” nel video di Say Something

ROMA – Altra settimana, nuovo singolo per Justin Timberlake. Il terzo tratto da Man of the woods, il quarto disco di inediti del cantante in uscita il prossimo 4 febbraio.

Si tratta di Say Something, il brano featuring Chris Stapleton. Una canzone tutta diversa dai primi due singoli che strizza l’occhio al country vista la presenza di Stapleton. Timberlake l’ha definita “americana”. Un sound frutto del lavoro di introspezione fatto in questi ultimi anni, specialmente dopo la nascita del figlio Silas. Anche il video è un ritorno alla semplicità. Basta una chitarra ai due cantanti per interpretare la ballad.

Eccolo.

Il testo

[Verse 1: Justin Timberlake]

Everyone knows all about my direction and in my heart somewhere

I wanna go there, but still I don’t go there

[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

Everybody says “say something”

Say something, say something

Let’s say something, say something

I don’t wanna get caught up in the rhythm of it

When I can’t help myself, no, I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & (Chris Stapleton)]

Maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have (maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have)

Maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have

[Verse 2: Chris Stapleton]

Everyone knows all about my transgression

Still in my heart somewhere, in literally and harmony

You and me, tonight

Whoa

I hear them call my name

[Chorus: Chris Stapleton]

Everybody says “say something”

Say something, say something

Say something, say something

I don’t want to get caught up in the rhythm of it

But I can’t get help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & (Chris Stapleton)]

Maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have (maybe I’m looking something that I can’t have) – x3

[Bridge: Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton]

Sometimes the greatest the way to say something is to say nothing at all – x2

Sometimes the greatest the way to say something is to say nothing (uh, 1, 2, 3)

[Chorus 2: Justin Timberlake & Choir]

No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it