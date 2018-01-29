spettacolo

Bruno Mars vince tutto alla 60esima edizione dei Grammy

60esima edizione dei GrammyROMA – Sei nomination, sei premi vinti. Bruno Mars ha dominato la 60esima edizione dei Grammy che si è svolta nella notte al Madison Square Garden di New York.

Il cantante ha così portato a casa le statuette per Record, Album dell’anno e Best R&B album per 24K Magic, Canzone dell’anno, Best R&B song e Best R&B performance per That’s what I like. Infine al gruppo dietro 24K Magic anche il Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

A mani vuote Jay-Z che era presente in ben 8 categorie. Cinque, invece, le statuette vinte da Kendrick Lamar. Tra queste quelle per Miglior Album Rap per Damn e Miglior canzone rap per Humble. Due premi per Ed Sheeran che ha conquistato Best Pop Vocal Album per Divide e Best Pop Solo Performance per Shape of you.

Serata di grandi performance

Premi a parte la 60esima edizione dei Grammy è stata all’insegna delle grandi performance. Da quella emozionante di Lady Gaga che si è esibita al pianoforte con Joanne e Million Reasons alla prima di Elton John dopo l’annuncio del ritiro. La popstar ha cantato con Miley Cyrus l’hit Tiny Dancer. A proposito di hit, sul palco anche Bruno Mars insieme a Cardi B. con il singolo Finesse.

Nella lista dei performer, poi Sam Smith con Pray, Rihanna, DJ Khaled e Bryson Tiller con Wild thoughts, P!nk con Wild hearts can’t be broken. E ancora Louis Fonsi e Daddy Yankee con Despasito, gli U2 con Get Out of Your Own Way e Sting che con Shaggy si è esibito con Englishmen in New York e Don’t Make Me Wait. Medley di Kendrick Lamar che ha cantato XXX,DNA., New Freezer e King’s Dead.

Spazio alle campagne #METOO e Time’s up. Kesha, impegnata nella lunga battaglia contro il produttore Dr. Luke accusato di molestie fisiche e verbali, ha cantato Praying. Con lei tante star vestite di bianco, tra cui Cindy Lauper e  Camila Cabello. Quasi tutti i presenti hanno indossato una rosa bianca come simbolo delle donne nella lotta gli abusi.

QUI la lista completa dei performer.

La lista dei vincitori

Record of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Album of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” — Various Artists; Dae Bennett, producer
Best Pop Vocal Album: “÷” — Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance/Electronic Album: “3-D The Catalogue” — Kraftwerk
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Prototype” — Jeff Lorber Fusion
Best Rock Performance: “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance: “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
Best Rock Song: “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters
Best Rock Album: “A Deeper Understanding” — The War on Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album: “Sleep Well Beast” — The National
Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Starboy” — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Best Rap Performance: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Performance: “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song: “HUMBLE.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album: “DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Solo Performance: “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Better Man” — Little Big Town
Best Country Song: “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album: “From a Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album: “Dancing on Water” — Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: “Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album: “Dreams and Daggers” — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: “Rebirth” — Billy Childs
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: “Bringin’ It” — Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: “Jazz Tango” — Pablo Ziegler Trio
Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Never Have to Be Alone” — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “What a Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters
Best Gospel Album: “Let Them Fall in Love” — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album: “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” — Reba McEntire
Best Latin Pop Album: “El Dorado” — Shakira
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: “Residente” — Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): “Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas” — Aida Cuevas
Best Tropical Latin Album: “Salsa Big Band” — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta
Best American Roots Performance: “Killer Diller Blues” — Alabama Shakes
Best American Roots Song: “If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)
Best Americana Album: “The Nashville Sound” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album: “Laws of Gravity” — The Infamous Stringdusters and “All the Rage — In Concert Volume One” — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
Best Traditional Blues Album: “Blue & Lonesome” — The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album: “TajMo” — Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’
Best Folk Album: “Mental Illness” — Aimee Mann
Best Regional Roots Music Album: “Kalenda” — Lost Bayou Ramblers
Best Reggae Album: “Stony Hill” — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
Best World Music Album: “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Children’s Album: “Feel What U Feel” — Lisa Loeb
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling):“The Princess Diarist” — Carrie Fisher
Best Comedy Album: “The Age of Spin/Deep in the Heart of Texas” — Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album: “Dear Evan Hansen” — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (original Broadway cast recording)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “La La Land” — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: “La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
Best Instrumental Composition: “Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill and Chucho Valdés)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From ‘Catch Me If You Can’” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
Best Recording Package: “Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)” — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed and Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty) and “El Orisha de la Rosa” — Claudio Roncoli and Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)
Best Boxed or Special Limited-Edition Package: “The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition” — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly and David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes: “Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings” — Lynell George, writer (Otis Redding)
Best Historical Album: “Leonard Bernstein — The Composer” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner and Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “24K Magic” — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes and Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording: “You Move (Latroit Remix)” — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
Best Surround Sound Album: “Early Americans” — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson and Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Best Engineered Album, Classical: “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio” — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance: “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio” — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording: “Berg: Wozzeck” — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms and Roman Trekel; Hans Graf and Brad Sayles, producers (Houston Symphony; Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University and Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)
Best Choral Performance: “Bryars: The Fifth Century” — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet and The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Death & the Maiden” — Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Transcendental” — Daniil Trifonov
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: “Crazy Girl Crazy” — Barbara Hannigan (Ludwig Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium: “Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Viola Concerto” — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero and Nashville Symphony)
Best Music Video: “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Music Film: “The Defiant Ones” — Various Artists

 

