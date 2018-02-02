spettacolo

Justin Timberlake e Jessica Biel innamorati nel video di Man of the woods

Justin Timberlake e Jessica BielROMA – Innamorati e felici. Sono Justin Timberlake e Jessica Biel nel video di Man of the woods, il nuovo singolo del cantante. Il quarto estratto dall’album omonimo da oggi in tutti gli store e le piattaforme digitali.

Diretto da Paul Hunter, il video vede Justin percorrere i tipici boschi americani, cantando il suo brano direttamente alla moglie. Di bianco vestita, Jessica appare circa a metà video riflessa in uno specchio, per poi apparire in un saloon dove Justin la invita a ballare. Tra alberi e ruscelli, Timberlake si triplica anche sul finire del video, per poi andare via con la sua amata.

Il testo

[Chorus]

I brag about you to anyone outside
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
I’m sorry baby, you know I try
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

[Verse 1]

Hey, sugar plum, look at where we are
So tonight, if I take it too far, that’s okay because you know
I hear the making up’s fun
Been a minute since we’ve had some time to breathe
So if you see another side of me that’s okay because you know
I hear the making up’s fun

[Pre-Chorus]

But then your hands talking, fingers walking, down your legs
Hey, there’s the faucet
Someone’s knocking like they know
But baby, don’t you stop it, yes I’m watching
Your hand slides down the light
And girl you know

[Chorus]

I brag about you to anyone outside
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
I’m sorry baby, you know I try
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

[Verse 2]

Well, I got your sweet with a twist of lime
And this one’s neat, well you know that’s mine, here we go
And do it twice ’cause you know we like it
And damn anybody if they disagree
They don’t understand you’re just like me, they don’t know
We do it twice ’cause we know we like it

[Pre-Chorus]

But then your hands talking, fingers walking, down your legs
Hey, there’s the faucet
Someone’s knocking like they know
But baby, don’t you stop it, yes I’m watching
Your hand slides down the light (light, light)
And girl you know

[Chorus]

I brag about you to anyone outside
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
I’m sorry baby, you know I try
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

[Bridge]

How do I ever explain what I’ve got with you?
I try to find the words but they hide and that’s the truth
And nobody ever will understand what we do
There’s only one me and you
Come here, hold me
‘Cause there’s only one me and you
Yeah, there’s only one me and you, uh
There’s only one me and you
You know there’s only one me and you

[Chorus]

I brag about you to anyone outside
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride
I’m sorry baby, you know I try
But I’m a man of the woods, it’s my pride

[Outro]

I wrote this to let you know
And I let them feelings show
I’m the man of the woods and you’re my pride
Ooh, I can’t make them understand
But you know I’m a Southern man
A man of the woods and you’re my pride
Ohh, hey, hey
A man of the woods, it’s my pride
Now let the beat ride like…

