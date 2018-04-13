spettacolo

Let Me, il nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik dopo l’addio a Gigi Hadid

nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik

ROMA – È Let me il nuovo singolo di Zayn Malik. Il brano anticipa il secondo album dell’ex One Direction, di cui ancora non si conosce nessun dettaglio. Unica certezza è che, come ha raccontato lo stesso cantante ai microfoni di BBC Radio 1, “sarà diverso dall’ultimo album: più maturo”. 

Let Me parla d’amore e di promesse (“Baby, let me be your man so I can love you”) in una mid-tempo che rimane impressa già al primo ascolto. D’altronde la canzone è stata prodotta da Malik insieme al duo Mykl, che ha lavorato insieme al cantante per Pillowtalk.

Il video

Let Me è accompagnata da un video  che – in meno di 24 ore – ha già superato i 5 milioni di visualizzazioni ed è al 17esimo posto nelle tendenze di YouTube. Protagonisti, oltre al cantante, l’attore Steven Bauer, che nella serie tv Breaking Bad interpretava Don Eladio, un narcotrafficante del Cartello Messicano e la modella di lingerie e swimwear Sofia Jamora.

Flashback di Pillowtalk con l’ex Gigi Hadid

Proprio con lei, Malik regala flashback di Pillowtalk, il famoso video che, due anni fa, ha confermato la relazione tra il cantante e Gigi Hadid, da cui Malik si è separato ufficialmente lo scorso marzo. Oggi come allora, il 25enne amoreggia con la protagonista del suo videoclip. Questa volta è Sofia, fidanzata – in Let Me – del gangstar con cui ha a che fare Malik e che in qualche modo Gigi la ricorda. 

La clip, diretta da Josè Padilha, inizia da dove Zayn aveva lasciato i suoi fan. L’intro è accompagnata da Dusk till down in sottofondo. Sul finale, invece, appare la scritta “To be continued...”. La storia tra Zayn e Sofia, almeno sul set, continua. 

Il testo

Sweet baby, our sex has meaning
Know this time you’ll stay ‘til the morning
Duvet days and vanilla ice cream
More than just one night together exclusively

Baby, let me be your man
So I can love you
And if you let me be your man
Then I’ll take care of you, you

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of ours

We’re drinking the finest label
Dirty dancing on top of the table
Long walks on the beach in April (beach in April)
Yeah, I promise, darling, that I’ll be faithful (be faithful)

Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)
So I can love you (I can love you)
And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)
Then I’ll take care of you (I can love you)

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
For the rest of ours

Give me your body and let me love you like I do
Come a little closer and let me do those things to you
This feeling will last forever, baby, that’s the truth
Let me be your man so I can love you

Baby, let me be your man (let me be your man)
So I can love you (I can love you)
And if you let me be your man (let me be your man)
Then I’ll take care of you, you (I can love you)

For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
(For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours)
For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours
(For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours)
For the rest of ours (for the rest of ours)

