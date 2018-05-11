spettacolo

Back to you, il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez dedicato a Justin Bieber?

nuovo singolo di Selena GomezROMA – Si chiama Back to you il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez. Quinto estratto del nuovo progetto discografico e colonna sonora della seconda stagione di 13 reasons why.

Back to (Justin Bieber) you…

Back to you, secondo i fan, sarebbe una vera e propria dichiarazione a Justin Bieber. Con l’ex storico la cantante ha avuto una relazione a intermittenza. L’ultimo ritorno di fiamma lo scorso ottobre. Un riavvicinamento durato pochi mesi. Rumors affermano che la storia ritrovata sarebbe già finita. Messa in pausa da Selena stessa.

Selena ha visto il quadro più grande, cosa conta di più – ha detto un insider a Us Weekly -. La sua felicità e l’approvazione degli amici e della famiglia oppure stare con Justin, quando nessuno davvero sosteneva la loro relazione”.

La riappacificazione, infatti, non era andata giù alle persone vicine alla cantante. La madre in primis che aveva anche avuto un malore per il dispiacere. Così, la Gomez “ha scelto la felicità, gli amici e la famiglia”

Back to you parla proprio di una storia che, forse, non è destinata ad esistere ma anche quando il cuore si spezza è impossibile non tornare al vecchio amore. Specialmente il ritornello, per i fan, grida “Justin”. 

Il testo

[Verse 1]

Took you like a shot
Thought that I could chase you with a cold evening
Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you
(Feeling about you)
And every time we talk
Every single word builds up to this moment
And I gotta convince myself I don’t want it
Even though I do (even though I do)

[Pre-Chorus]

You could break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know it’s forward, but it’s true

[Chorus]

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to
When I’m lying close to someone else
You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you

[Verse 2]

We never got it right
Playing and replaying old conversations
Overthinking every word and I hate it
‘Cause it’s not me (’Cause it’s not me)
And what’s the point in hiding?
Everybody knows we got unfinished business
And I’ll regret it if I didn’t say
This isn’t what it could be (isn’t what it could be)

[Pre-Chorus]

You could break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know it’s forward, but it’s true

[Chorus]

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to
When I’m lying close to someone else
You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it
If I could do it all again
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you
I’d go back to you
I’d go back to you
What was there wasn’t sure
But I’d go back to you
I know I’d go back to you

[Bridge]

You can break my heart in two
But when it heals, it beats for you
I know it’s forward, but it’s true
Won’t lie, I’d go back to you
You know, my thoughts are running loose
It’s just a thing you make me do
And I could fight, but what’s the use?
I know I’d go back to you

