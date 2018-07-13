Emmy Awards, in testa alle nomination Game of Thrones

Emmy Awards, le nomination

Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Comedy

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Miniserie

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Miglior attore di una serie drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Miglior attrice di una serie drama

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Miglior attore di una serie comedy

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Miglior attrice di una serie comedy

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror))

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama

F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”)

Cameron Britton (“Mindhunter”)

Matthew Goode (“The Crown”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”)

Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”)

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama

Viola Davis (“Scandal”)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy

Sterling K. Brown (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Bryan Cranston (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Donald Glover (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bill Hader (“Saturday Night Live”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Katt Williams (“Atlanta”)

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy

Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Molly Shannon (“Will & Grace”)

Wanda Sykes (“Black-ish”)

Miglior cast di una serie comedy

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Miglior cast di una serie drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Westworld

Miglior cast di una miniserie o film-tv

American Horror Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

The Looming Tower

Patrick Melrose

Miglior Reality show

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”