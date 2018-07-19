Something Human, i Muse svelano il loro nuovo singolo

ROMA – Si chiama Something Human il nuovo singolo dei Muse. Primo estratto dal prossimo disco, in uscita a novembre. Il brano apre una nuova era in cui la band britannica ha scelto di focalizzarsi su un suono più personale e intimo. 

Something Human parla, in qualche modo, proprio di questo. “La canzone nasce dalla bruciatura provocata dallo stare in giro da tanto tempo”, ha spiegato Bellamy a Billboard. Il riferimento è tutto al Drones World Tour che ha impegnato i Muse per 132 date e 18 mesi tra il 2015 e il 2016. 

Something Human è stata scritta proprio alla fine di quel tour. È stata la prima canzone del nuovo progetto a nascere. Nel passato, almeno per ora, i suoni forti delle hit passate: “Something Human è una canzone più tenera, realistica e semplice su come ci sente a essere bruciati e a voler tornare a casa a una vita normale dopo un lungo tour”. Un tour che i fan, tra palco e backstage, hanno potuto ammirare al cinema il 12 e il 13 luglio. 

Una settimana fa, Matt Bellamy aveva pubblicato un teaser della canzone online, in versione acustica. Oggi è arrivato il singolo completo e il video diretto da Lance Drake.

Il testo 

[Verse 1]
My circuits have blown
I know it’s self imposed
And all I have shared, and all I have loved
Is all I’ll ever own

But something has changed
I feel so alive
My life just blew up, I’d give it all up
I’ll depressurise

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh, ten thousand miles left on the road
Oh, oh, oh, five-hundred hours ‘till I am home

[Chorus]
I need something human, human
Human, human

[Verse 2]
Lets face all our fears
Come out of the shade
Lets burn all the money, absolve all the lies
And wake up unscathed

The big picture’s gone
Replaced with visions of you
Now life can begin, I’ve cleansed all my sins
I’m about to break through

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh, five thousand miles left on the road
Oh, oh, oh, two-hundred hours till I am home

[Chorus]
I need something human, human
Human, human

[Bridge]
And I need the touch
And something human, human

[Pre-Chorus]
Less than a mile on the road
I will be crawling though your door
I need something human, human
Human, human

[Outro]
And I need your love
I need something human, human

 

 

 

 

