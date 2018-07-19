Something Human, i Muse svelano il loro nuovo singolo

Il testo

[Verse 1]

My circuits have blown

I know it’s self imposed

And all I have shared, and all I have loved

Is all I’ll ever own

But something has changed

I feel so alive

My life just blew up, I’d give it all up

I’ll depressurise

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, oh, oh, ten thousand miles left on the road

Oh, oh, oh, five-hundred hours ‘till I am home

[Chorus]

I need something human, human

Human, human

[Verse 2]

Lets face all our fears

Come out of the shade

Lets burn all the money, absolve all the lies

And wake up unscathed

The big picture’s gone

Replaced with visions of you

Now life can begin, I’ve cleansed all my sins

I’m about to break through

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, oh, oh, five thousand miles left on the road

Oh, oh, oh, two-hundred hours till I am home

[Chorus]

I need something human, human

Human, human

[Bridge]

And I need the touch

And something human, human

[Pre-Chorus]

Less than a mile on the road

I will be crawling though your door

I need something human, human

Human, human

[Outro]

And I need your love

I need something human, human