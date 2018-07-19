Something Human, i Muse svelano il loro nuovo singolo

Il testo
[Verse 1]
My circuits have blown
I know it’s self imposed
And all I have shared, and all I have loved
Is all I’ll ever own
But something has changed
I feel so alive
My life just blew up, I’d give it all up
I’ll depressurise
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh, ten thousand miles left on the road
Oh, oh, oh, five-hundred hours ‘till I am home
[Chorus]
I need something human, human
Human, human
[Verse 2]
Lets face all our fears
Come out of the shade
Lets burn all the money, absolve all the lies
And wake up unscathed
The big picture’s gone
Replaced with visions of you
Now life can begin, I’ve cleansed all my sins
I’m about to break through
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh, five thousand miles left on the road
Oh, oh, oh, two-hundred hours till I am home
[Chorus]
I need something human, human
Human, human
[Bridge]
And I need the touch
And something human, human
[Pre-Chorus]
Less than a mile on the road
I will be crawling though your door
I need something human, human
Human, human
[Outro]
And I need your love
I need something human, human