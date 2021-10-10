Maneskin, “MAMMAMIA” è la più alta new entry della settimana su Spotify

Il nuovo singolo dei Måneskin “MAMMAMIA” debutta alla posizione #24 della Classifica Global di Spotify, la più alta new entry della settimana.
Raggiunge “Beggin’” e “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” (già presenti rispettivamente alle posizioni #13 e #38 della top 50). Il singolo è presente nella classifica di 34 paesi e conferma il record italiano di tre brani nella classifica mondiale.
“MAMMAMIA” è il più alto debutto in classifica fra le nuove uscite e il più alto di sempre per la band. Prodotto da Fabrizio Ferraguzzo & Måneskin, il brano è registrato in presa diretta per mantenere un suono molto ruvido. Nonostante sia una canzone rock, richiama vibrazioni dance e da club, a partire da un potente riff di basso e una batteria incalzante. Il testo scanzonato parla della percezione che le persone possono avere del comportamento altrui, le cui intenzioni e pensieri sono invece completamente differenti. La band per la prima volta, mostra il proprio lato autoironico.
“MAMMAMIA” – TESTO
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah
I feel the heat up, uh, I feel the beat of drums
Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun
I’m breaking free, but I’m stuck in a police car
Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah
They treat me like if I did something criminal
All eyes on me, I feel like I’m a superstar
I’m not a freak, I just thought it was carnival
Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limit, I will cross the line again
Oh, mamma-mamma mia
Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah
You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed
You wanna handle me, but I’m a bit too much
I’ll burn all the place down, ‘cause I’m too fucking hot
Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah
They wanna arrest me, but I was just having fun
I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs
They ask me: “Why so hot?”, ‘cause I’m italiano
Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limit and we’ll cross the line again
Oh, mamma-mamma mia
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask
‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask
‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask
‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah
Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask
‘Cause I love when you sing out loud
Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me
I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain
I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste
Tell me your limit, I will cross the line again
Oh, mamma-mamma mia
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Spit your love on me
Oh, mamma-mamma mia