Maneskin, “MAMMAMIA” è la più alta new entry della settimana su Spotify

Il nuovo singolo dei Måneskin “MAMMAMIA” debutta alla posizione #24 della Classifica Global di Spotify, la più alta new entry della settimana.

Raggiunge “Beggin’” e “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” (già presenti rispettivamente alle posizioni #13 e #38 della top 50). Il singolo è presente nella classifica di 34 paesi e conferma il record italiano di tre brani nella classifica mondiale.

“MAMMAMIA” è il più alto debutto in classifica fra le nuove uscite e il più alto di sempre per la band. Prodotto da Fabrizio Ferraguzzo & Måneskin, il brano è registrato in presa diretta per mantenere un suono molto ruvido. Nonostante sia una canzone rock, richiama vibrazioni dance e da club, a partire da un potente riff di basso e una batteria incalzante. Il testo scanzonato parla della percezione che le persone possono avere del comportamento altrui, le cui intenzioni e pensieri sono invece completamente differenti. La band per la prima volta, mostra il proprio lato autoironico.

“MAMMAMIA” – TESTO

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

I feel the heat up, uh, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun

I’m breaking free, but I’m stuck in a police car

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me, I feel like I’m a superstar

I’m not a freak, I just thought it was carnival

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, I will cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed

You wanna handle me, but I’m a bit too much

I’ll burn all the place down, ‘cause I’m too fucking hot

Oh, mamma mia, ma-ma-mamma mia, ah

They wanna arrest me, but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs

They ask me: “Why so hot?”, ‘cause I’m italiano

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit and we’ll cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause my favourite music’s your Ah, ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask

‘Cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh, mamma-mamma mia, spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limit, I will cross the line again

Oh, mamma-mamma mia

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Oh, mamma-mamma mia