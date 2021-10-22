The Weeknd con Swedish House Mafia: fuori il video di “Moth to a flame”

Annunciata solo qualche giorno fa, anticipatissima e già amatissima dai fan. È su tutte le piattaforme “Moth to a flame”, la nuova canzone di The Weeknd con Swedish House Mafia. Il cantautore e i tre dj uniscono le forze in un brano dance dalle tinte dark il cui titolo letteralmente significa “falena attratta dalla fiamma/luce”: nel testo due persone che non riescono a stare lontane. La canzone alimenta l’attesa del nuovo album “Paradise Again” degli Swedish House Mafia, atteso per il 2022 e presto disponibile per il preorder in una Special Tour Edition.

Il video

Da oggi è online anche il video ufficiale diretto da Alexander Wessely. In pochi minuti, sembra di essere catapultati in un girone dell’inferno dantesco tra corpi che si contorcono e personaggi che sembrano non avere un’anima, metafora di rapporti che nascono tra le bugie.

Il risultato è quello che segue.

Il testo

Oh woah, woah, oh, oh

Oh, woah, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh

Like a moth to a flame

I’ll pull you in, I’ll pull you back to

What you need initially (Oh-oh, oh)

It’s just one call away, ayy, ayy

And you’ll leave him, you’re loyal to me

But this time I’ll let you be

‘Cause he seems like he’s good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say, “He’s the one”

His love for you is true, ooh-ooh

But does he know you call me when he sleeps?

Or does he know the pictures that you keep?

Or does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies?

Yeah, you should be with him, I let you go from time (Uh, yeah)

You should stay with him

‘Cause he seems like he’s good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say, “He’s the one”

His love for you is true, ooh-ooh (Ooh)

But does he know you call me when he sleeps? (No-no, oh)

Or does he know the pictures that you keep? (Oh)

Or does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies?

Right here with me, baby

Where it truly lies

My baby

Where it truly lies

Give me all of it

Where it truly lies

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

Where it truly lies

Where it truly lies

Hey

Where it truly lies