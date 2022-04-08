Amici 21, OneRepublic feat Aisha nel singolo ‘Sunshine’

Un grande traguardo per Aisha. La cantante di Amici 21 è stata scelta dai OneRepublic per duettare nel brano “Sunshine“. Il singolo, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme da oggi, è una rivisitazione del brano originale, uscito nel novembre 2021.
Sunshine – OneRepublic feat Aisha
TESTO
Runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ out the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
A little bit of sunshine
Crazy lately I’ve been findin’
Tryna write myself with somethin’ You just tryna get a word and life is not fair
I’ve been workin’ on my tunnel vision
Tryna get a new prescription
Takin’ swings and even missin’ but I don’t care
I’m dancin’ more just a little bit
Breathin’ more just a little bit
Tell little less just a little bit
My life is woo-hoo!
I’m makin’ morе just a little bit
Spend a little morе to get rid of it
Smile a little more and I’m into it
I, I, I, I-I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ out the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
Metti le mani nei capelli e tiri su
solo pensieri di carta e te ne voli via
e quando pensi che non te la senti più
grida il mio nome che almeno siamo in due
Brilli pure quando il cielo è spento
ti affacci fuori pur di non guardarti dentro
Ma come fai a passare le notti e mai
cercare di capire perché tu non ridi mai
I, I, I, I-I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ out the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
I don’t really know any other way to say this
Can’t slow down, tryna keep up with the changes
Punch that number and the name wanna go out there
And now I feel I’m out here with a cane when I walk in
Basically, life is the same thing unless you don’t want the same thing
Probably should’ve really got a feature but I didn’t
I’ve been savin’ up the money ‘cause it’s better for the business
I-I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ out the shade for a little bit of sunshine (Yeah)
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine