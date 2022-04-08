Amici 21, OneRepublic feat Aisha nel singolo ‘Sunshine’

Un grande traguardo per Aisha. La cantante di Amici 21 è stata scelta dai OneRepublic per duettare nel brano “Sunshine“. Il singolo, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme da oggi, è una rivisitazione del brano originale, uscito nel novembre 2021.

Runnin’ through this strange life

Chasin’ all them green lights

Throwin’ out the shade for a little bit of sunshine

Hit me with them good vibes

Pictures on my phone like

Everything is so fine

A little bit of sunshine

Crazy lately I’ve been findin’

Tryna write myself with somethin’ You just tryna get a word and life is not fair

I’ve been workin’ on my tunnel vision

Tryna get a new prescription

Takin’ swings and even missin’ but I don’t care

I’m dancin’ more just a little bit

Breathin’ more just a little bit

Tell little less just a little bit

My life is woo-hoo!

I’m makin’ morе just a little bit

Spend a little morе to get rid of it

Smile a little more and I’m into it

I, I, I, I-I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life

Chasin’ all them green lights

Throwin’ out the shade for a little bit of sunshine

Hit me with them good vibes

Pictures on my phone like

Everything is so fine

A little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

Metti le mani nei capelli e tiri su

solo pensieri di carta e te ne voli via

e quando pensi che non te la senti più

grida il mio nome che almeno siamo in due

Brilli pure quando il cielo è spento

ti affacci fuori pur di non guardarti dentro

Ma come fai a passare le notti e mai

cercare di capire perché tu non ridi mai

I, I, I, I-I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life

Chasin’ all them green lights

Throwin’ out the shade for a little bit of sunshine

Hit me with them good vibes

Pictures on my phone like

Everything is so fine

A little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

I don’t really know any other way to say this

Can’t slow down, tryna keep up with the changes

Punch that number and the name wanna go out there

And now I feel I’m out here with a cane when I walk in

Basically, life is the same thing unless you don’t want the same thing

Probably should’ve really got a feature but I didn’t

I’ve been savin’ up the money ‘cause it’s better for the business

I-I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life

Chasin’ all them green lights

Throwin’ out the shade for a little bit of sunshine (Yeah)

A little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine