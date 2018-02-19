BAFTA 2018, tutti i vincitori della 71° edizione degli Oscar britannici

ROMA – Le grandi star del cinema mondiale hanno illuminato gli Oscar britannici.

Ieri, 19 febbraio, si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione dei BAFTA 2018 nella suggestiva cornice del Royal Albert Hall di Londra. La serata, condotta da Joanna Lumley (la Bond girl di Agente 007), si è tinta di black. I premi britannici infatti si sono uniti al movimento ‘Time’s Up contro le molestie sessuali, portato sotto la luce dei riflettori in occasione dei Golden Globes celebrati lo scorso 7 gennaio.

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh è stato il protagonista della serata con cinque statuette su nove nomination: Miglior film, Miglior film britannico, Miglior attrice protagonista per Frances McDormand, Miglior atttore non protagonista per Sam Rockwell e miglior sceneggiatura originale.

Il premio BAFTA al Miglior regista è andato a Guillermo del Toro per La forma dell’acqua (The shape of water). La statuetta come Miglior attore protagonista a Gary Oldman per il suo Winston Churchill in L’ora più buia.

Solo un premio per Chiamami col tuo nome (Call me by your name) di Luca Guadagnino. La pellicola del regista italiano è stato premiata come Miglior sceneggiatura non originale.

Il prossimo appuntamento è il 4 marzo con la cerimonia di premiazione degli Academy Awards.

BAFTA 2018, ecco tutti i vincitori

MIGLIOR FILM

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – Martin McDonagh

Chiamami col tuo nome (Call Me by Your Name) – Luca Guadagnino

L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour) – Joe Wright

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

La forma dell’acqua The Shape of Water) – Guillermo del Toro

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – Martin McDonagh

L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour) – Joe Wright

Morto Stalin, se ne fa un altro (The Death of Stalin) – Armando Iannucci

God’s Own Country – Francis Lee

Lady Macbeth – William Oldroyd

Paddington 2 – Paul King

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Guillermo del Toro – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

Luca Guadagnino – Chiamami col tuo nome (Call Me by Your Name)

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Martin McDonagh – Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Denis Villeneuve – Blade Runner 2049

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Gary Oldman – L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour)

Daniel Day-Lewis – Il filo nascosto (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya – Scappa – Get Out (Get Out)

Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet – Chiamami col tuo nome (Call Me by Your Name)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Frances McDormand – Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie – Tonya (I, Tonya)

Sally Hawkins – La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sam Rockwell – Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Hugh Grant – Paddington 2

Woody Harrelson – Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Plummer – Tutti i soldi del mondo (All the Money in the World)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Allison Janney – Tonya (I, Tonya)

Kristin Scott Thomas – L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour)

Lesley Manville – Il filo nascosto (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – La forma dell’acqua – The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

James Ivory – Chiamami col tuo nome (Call Me by Your Name)

Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin e David Schneider – Morto Stalin, se ne fa un altro (The Death of Stalin)

Matt Greenhalgh – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Aaron Sorkin – Molly’s Game

Simon Farnaby e Paul King – Paddington 2

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Martin McDonagh – Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Jordan Peele – Scappa – Get Out (Get Out)

Steven Rogers – Tonya (I, Tonya)

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO DI UN REGISTA, SCENEGGIATORE O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

Rungano Nyoni (sceneggiatrice, regista), Emily Morgan (produttrice) – I Am Not a Witch

Gareth Tunley (sceneggiatore, regista, produttore), Jack Healy Guttman e Tom Meeten (produttori) –The Ghoul

Johnny Harris (sceneggiatore, produttore), Thomas Napper (regista) – Jawbone

Lucy Cohen (regista) – Kingdom of Us

Alice Birch (sceneggiatrice), William Oldroyd (regista), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (produttrice) – Lady Macbeth

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Agassi – Park Chan-wook (Corea del Sud)

Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre (First They Killed My Father) – Angelina Jolie (Cambogia)

Loveless – Andrej Petrovič Zvjagincev (Russia)

Elle – Paul Verhoeven (Francia, Belgio, Germania)

Il cliente (Forushandeh) – Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

I Am Not Your Negro – Raoul Peck

City of Ghosts – Matthew Heineman

Icarus – Bryan Fogel

Una scomoda verità 2 (An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power) – Bonni Cohen e Jon Shenk

Jane – Brett Morgen

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Coco – Lee Unkrich e Adrian Molina

Loving Vincent – Dorota Kobiela e Hugh Welchman

La mia vita da Zucchina (Ma vie de Courgette) – Claude Barras

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel – L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour)

Hoyte van Hoytema – Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

Ben Davis – Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Jonathan Amos e Paul Machliss – Baby Driver – Il genio della fuga (Baby Driver)

Joe Walker – Blade Runner 2049

Lee Smith – Dunkirk

Sidney Wolinsky – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

Jon Gregory – Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick e Kazuhiro Tsuji – L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour)

Donald Mowat e Kerry Warn – Blade Runner 2049

Deborah La Mia Denaver e Adruitha Lee – Tonya (I, Tonya)

Daniel Phillips – Vittoria e Abdul (Victoria & Abdul)

Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini e Arjen Tuiten – Wonder

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Mark Bridges – Il filo nascosto (Phantom Thread)

Jacqueline Durran – La bella e la bestia (Beauty and the Beast)

Jacqueline Durran – L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour)

Jennifer Johnson – Tonya (I, Tonya)

Luis Sequeira – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIA

Paul D. Austerberry, Jeff Melvin e Shane Vieau – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer – La bella e la bestia (Beauty and the Beast)

Dennis Gassner e Alessandra Querzola – Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood e Katie Spencer – L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour)

Nathan Crowley e Gary Fettis – Dunkirk

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Gerd Nefzer e John Nelson – Blade Runner 2049

Scott Fisher e Andrew Jackson – Dunkirk

Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell e Kevin Scott – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

The War – Il pianeta delle scimmie (War for the Planet of the Apes) Nominees tbc

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Alexandre Desplat – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

Jonny Greenwood – Il filo nascosto (Phantom Thread)

Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

Dario Marianelli – L’ora più buia (Darkest Hour)

Benjamin Wallfisch e Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049

MIGLIOR SONORO

Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo e Mark Weingarten – Dunkirk

Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis e Julian Slater – Baby Driver – Il genio della fuga (Baby Driver)

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini e Mac Ruth – Blade Runner 2049

Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille e Brad Zoern – La forma dell’acqua (The Shape of Water)

Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson e Matthew Wood – Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi (Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi)

MIGLIOR STELLA EMERGENTE

Daniel Kaluuya

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Florence Pugh

Timothée Chalamet