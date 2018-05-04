Ritmi latini in Familiar, il nuovo singolo di Liam Payne con J Balvin

ROMA – Ritmi latini per un sound da tormentone estivo. Il nuovo singolo di Liam Payne con J Balvin ha tutte le caratteristiche per essere mandato a ripetizione nelle radio. Si tratta di Familiar, il cui video è già online. Girato a Miami, la clip vede i due artisti muoversi a ritmo di musica. In una sorta di parcheggio e poi in un club, ovviamente circondati da tantissime ragazze.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Il testo

[Intro: J Balvin]

J Balvin, man

Liam Payne

My G

[Verse 1: Liam Payne & J Balvin]

It’s simple, you dip low

Your hips roll, you do the Calypso

An intro is all that I need, oh, yeah

Y empiezo primero

Tú sabes lo que me refiero

De cero, sabes que estoy pa’ ti (ti, ti)

[Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne]

Ooh, ooh, I just wanted to get your name

But if it’s cool, I wanna get inside your brain

[Chorus: Liam Payne]

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar? (yeah)

I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya (hey)

What’s on your mind for later tonight?

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?

I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya

What’s on your mind for later tonight?

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get

[Verse 2: Liam Payne]

Your waistline, the bassline (bass)

In real life, don’t wanna no FaceTime

‘Cause great minds, they think just the same (hey, yeah)

You’re shaped like vibrato

A model or some kind of bottle

Well, pour up ‘cause I want a taste (a taste, oh)

[Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne, J Balvin]

Ooh, ooh, I just wanted to get your name

Sólo quería tu nombre, bebé

But if it’s cool, I wanna get inside your brain

[Chorus: Liam Payne, J Balvin]

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar? (familiar)

I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya (familiar)

What’s on your mind for later tonight?

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?

I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya (feelin’ ya)

What’s on your mind for later tonight?

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get

[Bridge: J Balvin, Liam Payne]

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Solamente tú y yo

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Solamente tú y yo

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get

[Verse 3: J Balvin]

Quisiera que tú y yo nos familiaricemos

Un poco de química y el party prendemos

Olvida las criticas, así nos entendemos

¿Qué tú crees si en tu mente nos metemos?

Señorita, qué necesita

Sería mucho mejor si participa

Así de lejos no, mejor cerquita

Yo voy a hacerte todo lo que me permita

Y sabes que lo que te pones te queda bien (queda bien)

Me caes mucho mejor que un billete de cien

[Chorus: Liam Payne]

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?

I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya

What’s on your mind for later tonight?

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?

I’m feelin’ I’m feelin’ I’m feelin’ I’m feelin’ ya

What’s on your mind for later tonight?

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get

[Outro: Liam Payne]

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Can we get famili-familiar?

Ah-ah-ah-ah

I just wanna get to know ya

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Can we get famili-familiar?

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get

Ah-ah-ah-ah

I just wanna get to know you

Ah-ah-ah-ah

I just wanna get to know ya

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Can we get famili-familiar?

Let me be the one to fill it up

Can we get