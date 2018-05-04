Ritmi latini in Familiar, il nuovo singolo di Liam Payne con J Balvin

ROMA – Ritmi latini per un sound da tormentone estivo. Il nuovo singolo di Liam Payne con J Balvin ha tutte le caratteristiche per essere mandato a ripetizione nelle radio. Si tratta di Familiar, il cui video è già online. Girato a Miami, la clip vede i due artisti muoversi a ritmo di musica. In una sorta di parcheggio e poi in un club, ovviamente circondati da tantissime ragazze.
Il testo
[Intro: J Balvin]
J Balvin, man
Liam Payne
My G
[Verse 1: Liam Payne & J Balvin]
It’s simple, you dip low
Your hips roll, you do the Calypso
An intro is all that I need, oh, yeah
Y empiezo primero
Tú sabes lo que me refiero
De cero, sabes que estoy pa’ ti (ti, ti)
[Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne]
Ooh, ooh, I just wanted to get your name
But if it’s cool, I wanna get inside your brain
[Chorus: Liam Payne]
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar? (yeah)
I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya (hey)
What’s on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya
What’s on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get
[Verse 2: Liam Payne]
Your waistline, the bassline (bass)
In real life, don’t wanna no FaceTime
‘Cause great minds, they think just the same (hey, yeah)
You’re shaped like vibrato
A model or some kind of bottle
Well, pour up ‘cause I want a taste (a taste, oh)
[Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne, J Balvin]
Ooh, ooh, I just wanted to get your name
Sólo quería tu nombre, bebé
But if it’s cool, I wanna get inside your brain
[Chorus: Liam Payne, J Balvin]
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar? (familiar)
I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya (familiar)
What’s on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya (feelin’ ya)
What’s on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get
[Bridge: J Balvin, Liam Payne]
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Solamente tú y yo
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Solamente tú y yo
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get
[Verse 3: J Balvin]
Quisiera que tú y yo nos familiaricemos
Un poco de química y el party prendemos
Olvida las criticas, así nos entendemos
¿Qué tú crees si en tu mente nos metemos?
Señorita, qué necesita
Sería mucho mejor si participa
Así de lejos no, mejor cerquita
Yo voy a hacerte todo lo que me permita
Y sabes que lo que te pones te queda bien (queda bien)
Me caes mucho mejor que un billete de cien
[Chorus: Liam Payne]
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ ya
What’s on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I’m feelin’ I’m feelin’ I’m feelin’ I’m feelin’ ya
What’s on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get
[Outro: Liam Payne]
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know ya
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know you
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know ya
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get