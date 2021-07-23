Camila Cabello è tornata con il nuovo singolo “Don’t Go Yet”

È disponibile da oggi in digitale e da venerdì 30 luglio in rotazione radiofonica “Dont’ Go Yet”, il nuovo singolo di Camila Cabello.
Il brano anticipa “Familia”, il terzo album di inediti dell’artista multiplatino di prossima uscita.
Scritto dalla stessa Camila, insieme a Scott Harris, Ricky Reed e Mike Sabath e prodotto da questi ultimi due, nel singolo sono presenti le percussioni suonate dall’acclamato batterista cubano Pedrito Martinez.
Dont’ Go Yet – TESTO
Oh, my love, oh, yeah, yeah
I’m in love, yeah
I replayed this moment for months
Alone in my head, waitin’ for it to come
I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind, and
I hope that you follow it for once
I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold
I’d dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh
We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair
Finally we’re here, so, why
Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night?
No, don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
Oh, yеah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
What you leavin’ for, whеn my night is yours?
Just a little more, don’t go yet
Baby, don’t go yet, ‘cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama
And I bet, I bet that you think that you know, but you don’t
Baby, come to mama
I get, I get what I want when I want
And I get it how I wanna, wanna
And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby
We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair
Finally we’re here, so, why
Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night? No
Don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (No, no)
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?
Just a little more, don’t go yet
Come along
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet) Hey
(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet)
(No te vayas, quédate) Dale
(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Ahora voy yo
(No te vayas, quédate)
(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer
(No te vayas, quédate) Know you really wanna
(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer
(No te vayas, quédate) Oh
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh, don’t go yet)
Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)
What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?
Just a little more
What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours? Yours, yours
What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?
Just a little more, don’t go yet