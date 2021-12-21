Canzoni di Natale, da Spotify la classifica di quelle più ascoltate nel 2021 e non solo

Spotify ha scelto il 28 novembre come inizio della stagione musicale natalizia. Perché questa data? Perché in questo giorno si è registrato il più alto numero di stream di canzoni sul tema al di fuori del mese di dicembre.
Così anche quest’anno, la piattaforma ha svelato quali sono le canzoni di Natale più ascoltate: regina indiscussa delle feste resta Mariah Carey, con “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, che solo quest’anno conta più di 8 milioni di stream a livello globale (e che ha da poco raggiunto quota un miliardo in totale). Segue “Last Christmas” dei Wham! e “It’s Beginning to look a Lot like Christmas” di Michael Bublé.
Ecco le canzoni di Natale più ascoltate dell’anno su Spotify in Italia e livello globale, dal 1° novembre al 9° dicembre 2021:
In Italia:
- “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey
- “Last Christmas” – Wham!
- “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” – Michael Bublé
- “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” – B. Swanson Quartet, Frank Sinatra (with The B. Swanson Quartet)
- “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms
- “Feliz Navidad” – José Feliciano
- “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande
- “Snowman” – Sia
- “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” – Michael Bublé
- “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee
Nel Mondo:
- “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey
- “Last Christmas” – Wham!
- “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” – Michael Bublé
- “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms
- “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee
- “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande
- “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams
- “Snowman” – Sia
- “Mistletoe” – Justin Bieber
- “Underneath the Tree” – Kelly Clarkson
Guardando alle più recenti hit di Natale, invece, le canzoni uscite negli ultimi 5 anni più ascoltate su Spotify nel mondo sono:
- “Snowman” – Sia
- “White Christmas” – Amy Grant
- “Santa’s Coming for Us” – Sia
- “Hallelujah” – Pentatonix
- “Merry Christmas” – Ed Sheeran, Elton John
Infine, la classifica con le canzoni natalizie più ascoltate di tutti tempi:
- “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey
- “Last Christmas” – Wham!
- “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande
- “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” – Michael Bublé
- “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee