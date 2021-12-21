Canzoni di Natale, da Spotify la classifica di quelle più ascoltate nel 2021 e non solo

Spotify ha scelto il 28 novembre come inizio della stagione musicale natalizia. Perché questa data? Perché in questo giorno si è registrato il più alto numero di stream di canzoni sul tema al di fuori del mese di dicembre.

Così anche quest’anno, la piattaforma ha svelato quali sono le canzoni di Natale più ascoltate: regina indiscussa delle feste resta Mariah Carey, con “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, che solo quest’anno conta più di 8 milioni di stream a livello globale (e che ha da poco raggiunto quota un miliardo in totale). Segue “Last Christmas” dei Wham! e “It’s Beginning to look a Lot like Christmas” di Michael Bublé.

Ecco le canzoni di Natale più ascoltate dell’anno su Spotify in Italia e livello globale, dal 1° novembre al 9° dicembre 2021:

In Italia:

Nel Mondo:

Guardando alle più recenti hit di Natale, invece, le canzoni uscite negli ultimi 5 anni più ascoltate su Spotify nel mondo sono:

Infine, la classifica con le canzoni natalizie più ascoltate di tutti tempi: