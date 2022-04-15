Al via il Coachella: ecco quando suonano i Maneskin

Parte oggi, 15 aprile, il Coachella, il grande Festival musicale della California che torna dopo due anni di stop a causa del Covid.

Una ricca line-up di artisti si esibirà nel corso di due weekend di aprile, quello dal 15 al 17 e quello dal 22 al 24.

Headliners dell’evento Harry Styles, Billie Eilish e Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd.



I Maneskin al Coachella

Tra gli artisti presenti anche i nostri Maneskin, che si esibiranno dal Mojave due volte: la domenica di Pasqua (17 aprile) per il Party e domenica 24 aprile per l’After Party.

Domenica 17 aprile, la band avrà uno spazio compreso dalle 20.30 circa alle 21.15, ora locale. Da noi saranno le 5.30 di mattina del giorno dopo!

Sarà possibile seguire il Coachella, e tutte le esibizioni, in streaming sul canale YouTube dell’evento.

La line-up del primo weekend del Coachella

(Gli orari sono riportati come in originale in PT, Pacific Time. Per ricavare l’orario italiano basta aggiungere +9)

Venerdì 15

Harry Styles (11:35 p.m., Coachella Stage – da noi 08:35 di sabato mattina )

(11:35 p.m., Coachella Stage – da noi 08:35 di ) King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (12:00, Outdoor Theatre)

BadBadNotGood (12:05, Gobi)

Lane 8 (11:45, Mojave)

Slander (11:55, Sahara)

Artbat (11:15, Yuma)

Daniel Caesar (10:10, Coachella Stage)

Louis the Child (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Ela Minus (10:10, Sonora)

Epik High (10:45, Gobi)

Snoh Aalegra (10:35, Mojave)

Big Sean (10:45, Sahara)

The Martinez Brothers (9:45, Yuma)

Phoebe Bridgers (9:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Amyl and the Sniffers (9:00, Sonora)

The Avalanches (9:25, Gobi)

Pink Sweat$ (9:25, Mojave)

Baby Keem (9:35, Sahara)

Lil Baby (8:25, Coachella Stage)

Peggy Gou (8:15, Yuma)

Tokimonsta (8:10, Gobi)

Idles (8:10, Mojave)

Black Coffee (8:10, Sahara)

Madeon (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)

PUP (7:20, Sonora)

Grupo Firme (7:10, Coachella Stage)

Cordae (7:05, Sahara)

Slowthai (7:00, Gobi)

Arcade Fire (6:45, Mojave)

Damian Lazarus (6:45, Yuma)

Niki (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

City Girls (6:00, Sahara)

Anitta (6:00, Coachella Stage)

The Marías (5:50, Gobi)

Spiritualized (5:40, Sonora)

Carly Rae Jepsen (5:30, Mojave)

Daphni (5:30, Yuma)

Omar Apollo (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Ari Lennox (4:50, Coachella Stage)

The Chats (4:35, Sonora)

Role Model (4:35, Gobi)

Dom Dolla (4:35, Sahara)

Still Woozy (4:25, Mojave)

Purple Disco Machine (4:15, Yuma)

Bishop Briggs (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Mika (3:40, Coachella Stage)

John Summit (3:35, Sahara)

Code Orange (3:30, Sonora)

The Regrettes (3:20, Gobi)

Raveena (3:20, Mojave)

Jayda G (3:00, Yuma)

The Hu (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)

Lost Kings (2:50, Sahara)

Princess Nokia (2:35, Coachella Stage)

Jean Dawson (2:30, Sonora)

Lawrence (2:25, Mojave)

Arooj Aftab (2:15, Gobi)

GG Magree (2:05, Sahara)

Logic1000 (2:00, Yuma)

Yimbo (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Juicewon (1:45, Coachella Stage)

Torres Martines Birdsinging and Dancing (1:45, Gobi)

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls (1:40, Sonora)

Meute (1:20, Mojave)

Venessa Michaels (1:25, Sahara)

Sohmi (1:00, Yuma)

Jim Smith (12:00, Sonora)

Dear Humans (12:00, Yuma)

Sabato 16

Billie Eilish (11:30 p.m., Coachella Stage)

(11:30 p.m., Coachella Stage) 21 Savage (12:05, Sahara)

Kyaru Pamyu Pamyu (11:55, Gobi)

DJ Koze (11:40, Mojave)

Richie Hawtin (11, Yuma)

Hot Chip (10:50, Gobi)

Isaiah Rashad (10:50, Sahara)

Floating Points (10:45, Mojave)

Stromae (10:35, Outdoor Theatre)

Megan Thee Stallion (10:05, Coachella Stage)

Rich Brian (9:40, Sahara)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib (9:35, Gobi)

Caribou (9:30, Mojave)

Molchat Doma (9:15, Sonora)

Danny Elfman (9:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Dixon (9:00, Yuma)

Flume (8:35, Coachella Stage)

Pabllo Vittar (8:25, Gobi)

Brockhampton (8:25, Sahara)

Steve Lacy (8:15, Mojave)

Black Midi (8:00, Sonora)

Chris Liebing (7:30, Yuma)

Caroline Polachek (7:15, Gobi)

Tchami (7:15, Sahara)

Disclosure (7:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Turnstile (7:00, Mojave)

Inner Wave (6:50, Sonora)

88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever (6:45, Coachella Stage)

100 gecs (6:10, Sahara)

Rina Sawayama (6:00, Gobi)

Anna (6:00, Yuma)

Cuco (5:50, Outdoor Theatre)

Girl in Red (5:50, Mojave)

Mannequin Pussy (5:45, Sonora)

Giveon (5:30, Coachella Stage)

Emo Nite (5:05, Sahara)

Arlo Parks (4:50, Gobi)

Wallows (4:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Nicki Nicole (4:40, Sonora)

Japanese Breakfast (4:40, Mojave)

Paco Osuna (4:30, Yuma)

Conan Gray (4:20, Coachella Stage)

J.I.D (4:00, Sahara)

L’Impératrice (3:45, Gobi)

Beach Bunny (3:35, Outdoor Theatre)

Ed Maverick (3:30, Sonora)

Holly Humberstone (3:30, Mojave)

Sama’ Abdulhadi (3:15, Yuma)

Masego (3:05, Coachella Stage)

Whipped Cream (2:55, Sahara)

Current Joys (2:40, Gobi)

Chelsea Cutler (2:30, Outdoor Theatre)

Nilüfer Yanya (2:30, Sonora)

Amber Mark (2:20, Mojave)

Vnssa (2:10, Sahara)

Koffee (2:00, Coachella Stage)

DJ Holographic (2:00, Yuma)

Gingee (1:45, Outdoor Theatre)

Beach Goons (1:45, Sonora)

Alaina Castillo (1:35, Gobi)

Gee Dee (1:30, Mojave)

DJ Lord (1:30, Sahara)

Record Safari (1:15, Coachella Stage)

Yard Act (1:00, Sonora)

Mark Lizaola (12:45, Gobi)

Latane From Fundido (12:45, Sahara)

Layla Benitz (12:45, Yuma)

Buster Jarvis (12:00, Sonora)

Miane (12:00, Yuma)

Domenica 17