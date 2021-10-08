Måneskin: “La gente ci accusa di essere selvaggi, drogati. Noi vogliamo solo sperimentare”

“La gente parla molto di come ci comportiamo sul palco, ci hanno accusato di essere selvaggi, drogati…ma noi rispondiamo così: siamo fighi perché siamo italiani. È tutto naturale“. Rispondono così i Måneskin a chi, in questi ultimi mesi, li ha presi di mira dopo la loro partecipazione all’Eurovision Song Contest.

Protagonisti di una conferenza stampa con i giornalisti stranieri, Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas hanno presentato “Mammamia”, il brano che da oggi è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme. Un pezzo dalle tinte rock – ormai marchio di fabrica della band – ma sorprattutto irriverente e indirizzato ai detrattori. Nello specifico, al popolo francesce: i primi in linea ad aizzare un vero e proprio caso dopo il primo posto all’Esc. “Mammamia” racconta, così, di come spesso le persone percepiscano in maniera sbagliata o strana comportamenti e modi di fare.

“Siamo giovani e abbiamo tante cose da dire e da sperimentare”. Questa è la chiave di lettura dell’intero progetto Måneskin. Poco importa se sono piovute critiche per gli scatti senza veli su Instagram, i romani guardano avanti e si godono il successo. Nel 2022 saranno protagonisti di un tour europeo, già sold out. E chissà cos’altro li aspetta i prossimi mesi.

Ecco l’audio della canzone

Il testo

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun

I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar

I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed

You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much

I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot

Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah

They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs

They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italian O

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Oh mamma mamma mia